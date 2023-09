Results:

U23 Women



1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 20:43

2nd. Samara Maxwell: +6

3rd. Noëlle Buri: +11

4th. Noemie Garnier: +38

5th. Madigan Munro: +40



U23 Men



1st. Riley Amos: 21:32

2nd. Carter Woods: +5

3rd. Luca Martin: +25

4th. Dario Lillo: +41

5th. Brayden Johnson: +44





Full Results:

The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the seventh round of the 2023 XCC Short Track World Cup series.Check out the results below.