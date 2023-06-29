U23 XCC Results from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

Results:

U23 Women



1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 19:31

2nd. Sofie Pedersen: +6

3rd. Noemie Garnier: +36

4th. Samara Maxwell: +38

5th. Ginia Caluori: +44



U23 Men



1st. Carter Woods: 19:53

2nd. Luca Martin: +1

3rd. Adrien Boichis: +2

4th. Riley Amos: +2

5th. Dario Lillo: +10





The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the fourth round of the 2023 XCC Short Track World Cup series.Check out the results below.