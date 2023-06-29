Watch
U23 XCC Results from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023
Jun 29, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the fourth round of the 2023 XCC Short Track World Cup series.
Check out the results below.
Results:
U23 Women
1st.
Ronja Blöchlinger: 19:31
2nd.
Sofie Pedersen:
+6
3rd.
Noemie Garnier:
+36
4th.
Samara Maxwell:
+38
5th.
Ginia Caluori:
+44
U23 Men
1st.
Carter Woods: 19:53
2nd.
Luca Martin:
+1
3rd.
Adrien Boichis:
+2
4th.
Riley Amos:
+2
5th.
Dario Lillo:
+10
Full Results:
U23 Women
U23 Men
Racing and Events
Results
Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Score
Time
4
0
arcatern
(1 hours ago)
@carterwoods14
with the W!!!
[Reply]
