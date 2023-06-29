U23 XCC Results from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

Jun 29, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The under 23 racers are back between the tape as they go head to head in the fourth round of the 2023 XCC Short Track World Cup series.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Women

1st. Ronja Blöchlinger: 19:31
2nd. Sofie Pedersen: +6
3rd. Noemie Garnier: +36
4th. Samara Maxwell: +38
5th. Ginia Caluori: +44

U23 Men

1st. Carter Woods: 19:53
2nd. Luca Martin: +1
3rd. Adrien Boichis: +2
4th. Riley Amos: +2
5th. Dario Lillo: +10



Full Results:


U23 Women


U23 Men




Report
1 Comment

  • 4 0
 @carterwoods14 with the W!!!





