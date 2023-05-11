U23 XCC Start List: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

May 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
For the first time U23 racers get to go between the tape for the lung-busting 20-minute sprint that is the World Cup XCC format. Check out who will be racing today and stay tuned for results coming in from Nove Mesto.

U23 Women



U23 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


