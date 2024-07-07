U23 Women's XCO Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

The sixth U23 XCO World Cup of the season is now underway in France.
Isabella Holmgren makes it a perfect weekend in France and remains undefeated in 2024. Ahead of taking on the Olympics next month, Holmgren laid down an impressive performance as she was unrivalled on the steep climbs in Les Gets. Olivia Onesti gave Holmgren a hard battle for the win but she couldn't match the climbing pace of the race winner ending the race 25 seconds back. Series overall leader Kira Böhm rode back to the front of the race after a slower start to take the final podium spot in third.
You can watch the live broadcast for free on YouTube here
.
Check out the results below.
Live Timing:
Results:
U23 Women
1st. Isabella Holmgren: 1:06:19
2nd. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:44 / +25
3rd. Kira Böhm: 1:08:05 / +1:46
4th. Fiona Schibler: 1:08:17 / +1:58
5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 1:08:26 / +2:07
U23 Men
The U23 men's racing occurs after the elites later today.