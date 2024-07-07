Powered by Outside

U23 Women's XCO Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

Jul 7, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

The sixth U23 XCO World Cup of the season is now underway in France.

Isabella Holmgren makes it a perfect weekend in France and remains undefeated in 2024. Ahead of taking on the Olympics next month, Holmgren laid down an impressive performance as she was unrivalled on the steep climbs in Les Gets. Olivia Onesti gave Holmgren a hard battle for the win but she couldn't match the climbing pace of the race winner ending the race 25 seconds back. Series overall leader Kira Böhm rode back to the front of the race after a slower start to take the final podium spot in third.

You can watch the live broadcast for free on YouTube here.

Check out the results below.


Live Timing:



Results:

U23 Women

1st. Isabella Holmgren: 1:06:19
2nd. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:44 / +25
3rd. Kira Böhm: 1:08:05 / +1:46
4th. Fiona Schibler: 1:08:17 / +1:58
5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 1:08:26 / +2:07
U23 Men

The U23 men's racing occurs after the elites later today.



Posted In:
Racing and Events World Cup XC XC Racing Les Gets World Cup Xc 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,285 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
104644 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
76817 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
65835 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
62736 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
45842 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
38769 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
33793 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
31275 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 What happening to Emily Johnstone who DNS’d?
  • 1 0
 She was unable to race because of an illness.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036786
Mobile Version of Website