U23 Women's XCO Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

U23 Women



1st. Isabella Holmgren: 1:06:19

2nd. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:44 / +25

3rd. Kira Böhm: 1:08:05 / +1:46

4th. Fiona Schibler: 1:08:17 / +1:58

5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 1:08:26 / +2:07



U23 Men



The U23 men's racing occurs after the elites later today.

