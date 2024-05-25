U23 XCO Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

May 25, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The third U23 XC World Cup of the year sees riders battle on the classic Nove Mesto course.

Isabella Holmgren matched her XCC victory as she rode a faultless race to make it a perfect weekend. Holmgren joins a prestigious list of riders who secured their first wins at Nove Mesto as she was unmatched by the rest of the U23 women's field, crossing the line over two minutes ahead of Madigan Munro. Munro may have had to settle for second place, but her performance will secure important series points against season leader Kira Böhm who finished sixth.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Women

1st. Isabella Holmgren: 1:15:54
2nd. Madigan Munro: 1:17:57 // (+2:03)
3rd. Olivia Onesti: 1:18:18 // (+2:24)
4th. Emily Johnston: 1:18:57 // (+3:03)
5th. Ana Santos: 1:19:24 // (+3:30)


Full Results:


U23 Women

photo
photo
photo



