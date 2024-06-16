U23 Women's XCO Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

The fourth U23 XC World Cup of the year sees riders battle on a refreshed Val di Sole course.
Isabella Holmgren takes another XCO victory in 2024 as she crossed the line over a minute ahead of any other rider. Holmgren follows up a big win in Nove Mesto with another unmatched performance with only France's Olivia Onesti coming within two and a half minutes of her time.
Check out the results below.
Results:
U23 Women
1st.
Isabella Holmgren: 1:14:542nd.
Olivia Onesti: 1:16:20 // (+1:26)3rd.
Elina Benoit: 1:17:31 // (+2:37)4th.
Valentina Corvi: 1:17:45 // (+2:51)5th.
Kira Böhm: 1:18:01 // (+3:07)**The U23 Men's results will be added following their race later today after the elites have finished.**
Full Results:
Top 20 U23 Women