U23 Women's XCO Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

Jun 16, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The fourth U23 XC World Cup of the year sees riders battle on a refreshed Val di Sole course.

Isabella Holmgren takes another XCO victory in 2024 as she crossed the line over a minute ahead of any other rider. Holmgren follows up a big win in Nove Mesto with another unmatched performance with only France's Olivia Onesti coming within two and a half minutes of her time.

Check out the results below.


Results:


U23 Women

1st. Isabella Holmgren: 1:14:54
2nd. Olivia Onesti: 1:16:20 // (+1:26)
3rd. Elina Benoit: 1:17:31 // (+2:37)
4th. Valentina Corvi: 1:17:45 // (+2:51)
5th. Kira Böhm: 1:18:01 // (+3:07)

**The U23 Men's results will be added following their race later today after the elites have finished.**


Full Results:


Top 20 U23 Women

photo



