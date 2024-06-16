U23 Women's XCO Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

Results:

U23 Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Full Results:

Top 20 U23 Women

The fourth U23 XC World Cup of the year sees riders battle on a refreshed Val di Sole course.Isabella Holmgren takes another XCO victory in 2024 as she crossed the line over a minute ahead of any other rider. Holmgren follows up a big win in Nove Mesto with another unmatched performance with only France's Olivia Onesti coming within two and a half minutes of her time.Check out the results below.Isabella Holmgren: 1:14:54Olivia Onesti: 1:16:20 //Elina Benoit: 1:17:31 //Valentina Corvi: 1:17:45 //Kira Böhm: 1:18:01 //