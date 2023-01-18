UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Viewing Options & New World Series Branding for 2023 World Cups

Jan 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have announced more details on the plans for this year's World Cup racing with a series of viewing options and the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series brand.

To bring together the World Cup formats of XC, Short Track, Marathon, Downhill, Enduro and E-enduro there is now the new branding of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series. The press release states its alignment plans for the formats will be showcased when all major UCI MTB disciplines will be held at the same time during a ten-day event scheduled for September in Les Gets, Morzine and Châtel.

Also included in today's announcement is the long-awaited reveal of the broadcast location for the events which will be available on discovery+(Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK and Ireland), the Eurosport App and GCN+. The press release does say more ways to watch will be announced at a later date but there is no further information about this or whether there may be a free way to view the racing. Going into specifics about coverage the XC, XCC (Short Track) and Downhill will be shown live while Marathon and Enduro disciplines will only receive highlight shows.

bigquotesThe global popularity of mountain bike is on the rise, and by combining all its major formats as well as racing for Elite and amateur riders in one major series, we will further increase the appeal of this discipline. With its festival atmosphere, mix of racing and expanded live coverage, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series offers a fresh and appealing experience for athletes, hardened fans and newcomers to the mountain bike community. UCI President David Lappartient

bigquotesBy creating a single global platform that unifies the major racing formats with UCI World Cup status for the first time, the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series will also allow for the integration and growth of amateur, pathway and festival events to UCI World Cup racing.

Our long-term goal is to elevate the major racing formats of the UCI World Cup, taking the athletes and teams to a new level. We also want to maintain the ability to entertain and engage mountain bikers at all levels. The future is incredibly exciting and we are honoured to usher in a new era of the sport. Chris Ball, CEO of ESO Sports

You can find out more on the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series website here.


Original UCI Press Release

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are pleased to announce the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series, which will include the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup for cross-country Olympic (XCO), cross-country short track (XCC), cross-country marathon (XCM), downhill (DHI), enduro (EDR) and E-enduro (E-EDR).

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series will unite all mountain bike’s major formats under a single brand for the first time. The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will be the pinnacle of this new structure, that will enable all formats to flourish independently but also sit side by side at select rounds and give athletes and teams additional exposure.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series will also provide opportunities for amateurs and those seeking to break onto the Elite stage. Amateur XCM, EDR and E-EDR racing at some events will enable amateurs to compete alongside their sporting heroes, while providing a clear pathway to the highest level of the sport for aspiring athletes in the quest of qualifying points to progress into the Elite ranks.

This alignment of formats and racing will be perfectly showcased in September in Les Gets, Morzine and Châtel (France), hosts of the first ten-day UCI Mountain Bike World Series festival. Featuring all the major UCI Mountain Bike World Cup formats, as well as amateur racing, the festival will set the benchmark for this new era for the mountain bike.

With one of the world’s biggest sports broadcasters behind the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, there will be more live coverage and more ways to follow racing than ever before. UCI World Cup XCO, XCC and DHI events from the UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available live and on-demand on discovery+*, the Eurosport App and globally on GCN+. UCI World Cup XCM, EDR and E-EDR will benefit from in-depth Highlights Shows at every round. More ways to watch will be announced in the coming months.

UCI President David Lappartient said: “The global popularity of mountain bike is on the rise, and by combining all its major formats as well as racing for Elite and amateur riders in one major series, we will further increase the appeal of this discipline. With its festival atmosphere, mix of racing and expanded live coverage, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series offers a fresh and appealing experience for athletes, hardened fans and newcomers to the mountain bike community.”

Chris Ball, CEO of ESO Sports, said: “By creating a single global platform that unifies the major racing formats with UCI World Cup status for the first time, the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series will also allow for the integration and growth of amateur, pathway and festival events to UCI World Cup racing.

“Our long-term goal is to elevate the major racing formats of the UCI World Cup, taking the athletes and teams to a new level. We also want to maintain the ability to entertain and engage mountain bikers at all levels. The future is incredibly exciting and we are honoured to usher in a new era of the sport.”

* Streaming is available on discovery+ in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK and Ireland.



16 Comments

  • 20 0
 There's only one Warner Bro I want to hear from, and his name's Rob Frown 3
  • 3 0
 Damn right I could possibly justify the £6.99 a month subscription, knowing that it will fund his Just for Men beard dye subscription. Looks like he cant afford it anymore.
  • 7 0
 A worldwide recession & massive cost of living increase seems like very poor timing to start charging for something that used to be free.

I've been watching since the FREEcaster days. ah well, it was good while it lasted.

starts praying for a free to view option>..
  • 1 1
 If you have Sky in various types then Discovery+ is free with it...
  • 1 1
 I enjoyed watching the DH but like formula 1 I'm not paying to watch it. Ill get by just fine on write ups, photos and highlight vids of racing just like I have done ever since F1 went to sky.
  • 4 0
 Let's take advantage of the rising popularity of the sport and make it available to watch only by subscription so nobody else can discover an interest on it.
  • 1 0
 www.sky.com/help/articles/discovery-plus?DCMP=tva-skycom:ec_discovery_plus&awc=11005_1674051229_c9a6b92d6fbeb1500f0de2cde8822caf

discovery+ is now available at no extra cost for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

New subscribers can set up their account on Sky Marketplace.

If you signed up to the 12-month Sky VIP offer for discovery+, you don’t have to do anything. You can continue using your account - and you can now watch sports too.
  • 1 0
 What a crock of sh&@!! A sport that could be watched by all for free is now a subscription service plus charging more to teams. Surely they could have used some of the increased team cost to keep the viewing available to all for free as it was. Having to pay to watch EWS races with highlights only is disgraceful in my opinion.
  • 1 0
 The UCI shall create a global spectacle the like of which has never been seen. Millions will flock to their televisions to see these xtreme stuntz and daring do. Honda starts making bikes again. All is well.
  • 2 1
 40 quid a year on GCN+ don’t seem too bad was great watching it for free on Redbull but if they can make it bigger and better then I don’t mind paying
  • 1 0
 I have to believe they will announce other streaming markets right?....France? Switzerland? US? Canada? Australia/New Zealand? All of Asia? All of South America?
  • 1 0
 „Let’s unite them, let the pinnacle flourish, give additional exposure, provide opportunities and create the quest to progress” (throw up pause). And back to reading…
  • 1 0
 How is ENDURO not an ENDURANCE-branded series? It's got more than half the letters!
  • 2 0
 USA? USA? USA?
  • 1 0
 in illegal streams we trust
  • 1 0
 Popcorn thread





