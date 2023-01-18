UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Viewing Options & New World Series Branding for 2023 World Cups

The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have announced more details on the plans for this year's World Cup racing with a series of viewing options and the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series brand.
To bring together the World Cup formats of XC, Short Track, Marathon, Downhill, Enduro and E-enduro there is now the new branding of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series. The press release states its alignment plans for the formats will be showcased when all major UCI MTB disciplines will be held at the same time during a ten-day event scheduled for September in Les Gets, Morzine and Châtel.
Also included in today's announcement is the long-awaited reveal of the broadcast location for the events which will be available on discovery+(Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK and Ireland), the Eurosport App and GCN+. The press release does say more ways to watch will be announced at a later date but there is no further information about this or whether there may be a free way to view the racing. Going into specifics about coverage the XC, XCC (Short Track) and Downhill will be shown live while Marathon and Enduro disciplines will only receive highlight shows.
|The global popularity of mountain bike is on the rise, and by combining all its major formats as well as racing for Elite and amateur riders in one major series, we will further increase the appeal of this discipline. With its festival atmosphere, mix of racing and expanded live coverage, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series offers a fresh and appealing experience for athletes, hardened fans and newcomers to the mountain bike community.— UCI President David Lappartient
|By creating a single global platform that unifies the major racing formats with UCI World Cup status for the first time, the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series will also allow for the integration and growth of amateur, pathway and festival events to UCI World Cup racing.
Our long-term goal is to elevate the major racing formats of the UCI World Cup, taking the athletes and teams to a new level. We also want to maintain the ability to entertain and engage mountain bikers at all levels. The future is incredibly exciting and we are honoured to usher in a new era of the sport.— Chris Ball, CEO of ESO Sports
You can find out more on the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series website here
Original UCI Press Release
16 Comments
I've been watching since the FREEcaster days. ah well, it was good while it lasted.
starts praying for a free to view option>..
