UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release Complete 2023 World Cup Calendar

Dec 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery have released the full calendar for next year's World Cup racing.

While we knew most of these dates from the initial release of the calendar in August, the updated release now includes the Enduro and E-enduro World Cups under the names EDR and EDR-E.

The biggest news from the final calendar is we will have a round hosted in Haute-Savoie, France where XC, XCC, XCM, DH and Enduro will take place at the same time. For this massive event, the XC, XCC and DH races will return to Les Gets while the rest of the events will be held in Châtel and Morzine. To fit all of the races into the same event we will have 10 days of racing across two weekends from September 7 to 17.

bigquotesWe still have the incredible images and atmosphere of the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets fresh in our minds, and so look forward to returning to Haute-Savoie next year for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

This region has hosted the discipline’s UCI World Cup on several occasions, as well as two editions of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, which demonstrates its strong commitment to our sport. With the round in Les Gets, which will bring together all the major mountain bike formats, we will once again benefit from the fantastic organisation and enthusiastic welcome that characterise the Haute-Savoie region, that will also host the second edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027 UCI President David Lappartient

bigquotesWe thank once again the UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery for their confidence. Congratulations to the Portes du Soleil - Les Gets, Morzine and Châtel - for establishing themselves as the reference for mountain biking. We’ll meet in Haute-Savoie! President of the Haute-Savoie Departmental Council, Martial Saddier

The press release has also announced that all four XCM races and six rounds of the Enduro/E-enduro World Cups will offer amateur-level racing. The Enduro rounds open to amateurs will be Maydena and Derby in Tasmania (Australia), Finale Ligure, Val di Fassa Trentino, Loudenvielle and Châtel/Morzine.

While not included in this calendar the World Champs for XC, XCC, XCM and DH will take place in Scotland with more details available here.


Original press release from the UCI

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are pleased to announce the full calendar for the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

One of the highlights in this calendar is a round hosted in Haute-Savoie (France), bringing together all the major mountain bike formats for the first time in the history of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. The cross-country Olympic (XCO), cross-country short track (XCC) and downhill (DHI) competitions will take place in Les Gets, while the cross-country marathon (XCM), enduro (EDR) and E-enduro (EDR-E) events will be held in Châtel and Morzine. Organised over 10 days, including two weekends (from 7 to 17 September), this unprecedented event will bring together the entire world mountain bike community in a festival atmosphere.

UCI President David Lappartient said: "We still have the incredible images and atmosphere of the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets fresh in our minds, and so look forward to returning to Haute-Savoie next year for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

“This region has hosted the discipline’s UCI World Cup on several occasions, as well as two editions of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, which demonstrates its strong commitment to our sport. With the round in Les Gets, which will bring together all the major mountain bike formats, we will once again benefit from the fantastic organisation and enthusiastic welcome that characterise the Haute-Savoie region, that will also host the second edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027”.

President of the Haute-Savoie Departmental Council, Martial Saddier, said: “We thank once again the UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery for their confidence. Congratulations to the Portes du Soleil - Les Gets, Morzine and Châtel - for establishing themselves as the reference for mountain biking. We’ll meet in Haute-Savoie!”

Also included in today’s announcement is the calendar for the XCM and EDR-E rounds, two formats that will have UCI Mountain Bike World Cup status as of 2023. The XCM calendar will kick off in Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ, Czech Republic. Included in the schedule are Finale Ligure (Italy), Châtel/Morzine (France) and Snowshoe (USA). The EDR-E will join the XCM at the iconic enduro venue Finale Ligure to kick off its season, before moving on to Leogang, Austria. The athletes will then head to Italy for the third round, in the beautiful setting of Val di Fassa Trentino, before heading to France for the final rounds. Loudenvielle, in the Pyrenees, will host the fourth round, and the series will then conclude in Châtel/Morzine.

As part of the UCI and WBD's commitment to mass participation events and creation of pathways to elite sport, amateur races will be offered for EDR and XCM next season. All four XCM rounds will be open to participation (no pre-qualification required). In EDR and/or EDR-E, six of the seven venues will offer amateur racing. These are Maydena and Derby in Tasmania (Australia), Finale Ligure, Val di Fassa Trentino, Loudenvielle and Châtel/Morzine. All EDR rounds will give UCI ranking points, rewarding the best placed riders with the possibility to enter the elite competition.



12 Comments

  • 2 0
 MSA in October, that's going to be... damp.
  • 1 0
 And there's also this little issue:

liftblog.com/2022/12/10/cabin-falls-from-mont-sainte-anne-gondola
  • 2 0
 Moist Saint Anne
  • 2 0
 This lot seem way too excited about everything other than DH.
  • 2 1
 MSA in October lol. Planning at it's best.
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what the track at Loudenvielle is like?
  • 1 0
 Not even build now, we don’t even know the exact location as there are different faces over there
It will be fresh and probably build over the spring so excited to see what its look like
  • 1 0
 Now to find out how to watch it and will it cost?
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to it.
  • 1 0
 What does EDR stand for?
  • 1 0
 Enduro
  • 1 0
 Trash





