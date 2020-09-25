UCI Announces 6-Round World Cup Calendar for 2021

XCO



Round 1; 08-09 May - Albstadt, Germany

Round 2: 15-16 May - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Round 3: 05-06 June - Leogang, Austria

Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France

Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA

Downhill



Round 1; 24-25 April - Maribor, Slovenia

Round 2: 05-06 June - Leogang, Austria

Round 3: 12-13 June - Fort William, UK

Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France

Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA



Olympics



26-29 July - Tokyo



World Championships



24-29 August - Val Di Sole

(XCO, XC Short Track, XC Relay, Downhill, e-MTB, 4X)



2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

We are pleased that we have been able to award numerous UCI World Championships and approve the 2021 UCI International Calendars for our different disciplines, which provide a solid basis for the upcoming seasons despite the current world health crisis.



Important decisions were also taken concerning the reinforcement of measures aiming to ensure safety at races, including the extension of the obligation of vehicle drivers in the race convoy to attend courses and the establishment of a protocol to take care of riders suffering from concussion. Safety is the responsibility of all stakeholders and their implication will also be increased in the future. — David Lappartient

The UCI has today announced the 2021 World Cup Calendars as well as the World Championship venues for 2025 and 2026.It looks like the season will be a bit shorter than previous years with six rounds of XC and six rounds of downhill currently scheduled. There are no new tracks next year as the season returns to normality after a COVID affected year. The World Cup series will return to the same venues as the 2019 season with the exception of Mont Sainte Anne and Vallnord. The World Champinoships will still be held in Val di Sole as previously announced.Of course, these events may sitll be COVID affected and the chances are high for another disrupted race season. The UCI said, "The staging of the events in question will depend on the development of the health situation in the regions concerned."Also announced were the venues for the 2025 and 2026 World Championships. 2025 will be in the Valais region of Switzerland. This will bring together all disciplines of mountain biking including enduro for one World Championships taking place around the region. The downhill will be in the Dents du Midi regiong, which includes Morgins and Champery, however we assume Champery will be the host given its history. THe enduro will be in Leukerbad and the cross country in Crans Montana.2026 will see the World Championships head back to Val di Sole for the fourth time. Here's how the next few years of World Championships are stacking up:UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Val di Sole (Italy)UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Les Gets (France)UCI Cycling Championships: Glasgow (Scotland)UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Vallnord Pal Arinsal (Andorra)UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Valais Region (Switzerland)UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Val di Sole (Italy)