UCI Announces 6-Round World Cup Calendar for 2021

The UCI has today announced the 2021 World Cup Calendars as well as the World Championship venues for 2025 and 2026.
It looks like the season will be a bit shorter than previous years with six rounds of XC and six rounds of downhill currently scheduled. There are no new tracks next year as the season returns to normality after a COVID affected year. The World Cup series will return to the same venues as the 2019 season with the exception of Mont Sainte Anne and Vallnord. The World Champinoships will still be held in Val di Sole as previously announced.
XCO
Round 1; 08-09 May - Albstadt, Germany
Round 2: 15-16 May - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
Round 3: 05-06 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA
Downhill
Round 1; 24-25 April - Maribor, Slovenia
Round 2: 05-06 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 3: 12-13 June - Fort William, UK
Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA
Olympics
26-29 July - Tokyo
World Championships
24-29 August - Val Di Sole
(XCO, XC Short Track, XC Relay, Downhill, e-MTB, 4X)
Of course, these events may sitll be COVID affected and the chances are high for another disrupted race season. The UCI said, "The staging of the events in question will depend on the development of the health situation in the regions concerned."
Also announced were the venues for the 2025 and 2026 World Championships. 2025 will be in the Valais region of Switzerland. This will bring together all disciplines of mountain biking including enduro for one World Championships taking place around the region. The downhill will be in the Dents du Midi regiong, which includes Morgins and Champery, however we assume Champery will be the host given its history. THe enduro will be in Leukerbad and the cross country in Crans Montana.
2026 will see the World Championships head back to Val di Sole for the fourth time. Here's how the next few years of World Championships are stacking up:2021
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Val di Sole (Italy)2022
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Les Gets (France)2023
UCI Cycling Championships: Glasgow (Scotland)2024
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Vallnord Pal Arinsal (Andorra)2025
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Valais Region (Switzerland)2026
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Val di Sole (Italy)
|We are pleased that we have been able to award numerous UCI World Championships and approve the 2021 UCI International Calendars for our different disciplines, which provide a solid basis for the upcoming seasons despite the current world health crisis.
Important decisions were also taken concerning the reinforcement of measures aiming to ensure safety at races, including the extension of the obligation of vehicle drivers in the race convoy to attend courses and the establishment of a protocol to take care of riders suffering from concussion. Safety is the responsibility of all stakeholders and their implication will also be increased in the future.—David Lappartient
47 Comments
Maybe there is a link?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcFC_dGGTGc#:~:text=Sprung%205%20ventured%20over%20to,to%20get%20a%20good%20spot.
How sad!
Post a Comment