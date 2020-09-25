UCI Announces 6-Round World Cup Calendar for 2021

Sep 25, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
On paper 9th place looks like a great result for Thomas Estaque which it is but his splits and rear mech tell a different story. He was running on pace for 3rd until the third split.

The UCI has today announced the 2021 World Cup Calendars as well as the World Championship venues for 2025 and 2026.

It looks like the season will be a bit shorter than previous years with six rounds of XC and six rounds of downhill currently scheduled. There are no new tracks next year as the season returns to normality after a COVID affected year. The World Cup series will return to the same venues as the 2019 season with the exception of Mont Sainte Anne and Vallnord. The World Champinoships will still be held in Val di Sole as previously announced.

XCO

Round 1; 08-09 May - Albstadt, Germany
Round 2: 15-16 May - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
Round 3: 05-06 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA
Downhill

Round 1; 24-25 April - Maribor, Slovenia
Round 2: 05-06 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 3: 12-13 June - Fort William, UK
Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA

Olympics

26-29 July - Tokyo

World Championships

24-29 August - Val Di Sole
(XCO, XC Short Track, XC Relay, Downhill, e-MTB, 4X)

Of course, these events may sitll be COVID affected and the chances are high for another disrupted race season. The UCI said, "The staging of the events in question will depend on the development of the health situation in the regions concerned."


Also announced were the venues for the 2025 and 2026 World Championships. 2025 will be in the Valais region of Switzerland. This will bring together all disciplines of mountain biking including enduro for one World Championships taking place around the region. The downhill will be in the Dents du Midi regiong, which includes Morgins and Champery, however we assume Champery will be the host given its history. THe enduro will be in Leukerbad and the cross country in Crans Montana.

2026 will see the World Championships head back to Val di Sole for the fourth time. Here's how the next few years of World Championships are stacking up:

2021 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Val di Sole (Italy)
2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Les Gets (France)
2023 UCI Cycling Championships: Glasgow (Scotland)
2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Vallnord Pal Arinsal (Andorra)
2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Valais Region (Switzerland)
2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Val di Sole (Italy)

bigquotesWe are pleased that we have been able to award numerous UCI World Championships and approve the 2021 UCI International Calendars for our different disciplines, which provide a solid basis for the upcoming seasons despite the current world health crisis.

Important decisions were also taken concerning the reinforcement of measures aiming to ensure safety at races, including the extension of the obligation of vehicle drivers in the race convoy to attend courses and the establishment of a protocol to take care of riders suffering from concussion. Safety is the responsibility of all stakeholders and their implication will also be increased in the future.David Lappartient


Posted In:
Racing and Events World Cup DH World Cup XC


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
72094 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
70438 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
57916 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
52363 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
51646 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
48452 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
47335 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
44105 views

47 Comments

  • 31 4
 Can we please just have World Champs be the last stop? It makes zero sense to have a "world champion" when the world cup season isnt even complete.
  • 6 1
 Agreed. Nothing makes an exciting race like the best in the world taking it easy to protect their overall UCI standings.
  • 1 0
 I might be alone in this but for me it takes a real world champion to be able to win both worlds and the overall, like Loic did last year, without A getting hurt and B with the mental game required to succeed at both.
  • 1 0
 Agree. Zero sense, other than making UCI travel points line up with execs wishes. World Champs should be after the season.
  • 1 0
 I am soooo ready for the 2026 season!
  • 28 3
 Is there a fantasy league to bet on which rounds get cancelled?
  • 6 1
 I bet if Trump is still Prez that Snowshoe won't happen.
  • 22 0
 NO MSA ???? What ??? F!ck!ng Cov!d !
  • 1 1
 Might have something to do with the gondola?
  • 3 0
 Or because of the poor medical support during previous world champs (Brook McDonald can testify...)?
  • 1 0
 There has been a lot of critism due to the poor evacuation procedure after Brook Macdonald´s crash.

Maybe there is a link?
  • 1 0
 No MSA. I didn't know that was possible.
  • 1 0
 @breizhval: I don't know, the venue was still booked for this year before covid
  • 9 0
 They should keep these in their pocket until about February/March and just let the riders know they have a tentative schedule. It's going to be a rough winter folks.
  • 7 1
 yep. with as wound up as everyone is, we are 18-24 months out of it being a memory and being able to move internationally freely.
  • 5 0
 Donald says everything is gonna be all right
  • 7 0
 Wait where is Mont-Ste-Anne!? The best track on the circuit, what a shame!!!
  • 1 0
 I don't think they have ever missed hosting a race since the start of the World Cups
  • 7 0
 I would like to know what Covid 19 thought about this calendar ...
  • 6 0
 6??? wish there was more
  • 2 0
 It would be nice to see some new venues host worlds. The schedule through 2026 looks like it could be any time during the history of the sport. Or at the very least bring back champery.
  • 2 0
 I've seen it written (quite a few years ago now, though) that the potential losses from hosting a world cup event for a resort, especially if they're doing it for the first time, are far, far greater than the potential gains. The result is a few established venues with expertise doing it again and again.
  • 1 0
 The folks in Champery still talk about how bad the town was trashed after the last Dh race. Rich Swiss and Dh racers might not be the right mix.
  • 1 0
 Looks good that they held off to May for most of the races. Later in the year will make it more likely to happen. Still questioning if they will do the Olympics of if it will be canceled again in fairness to different countries who will be in different situations with vaccine, travel, etc. Beggars can't be choosers during times of Covid but the schedule (if it wasn't for Covid) isn't very impressive. And disappointing to see world champs just rotate through resorts in the Alps.
  • 3 0
 So happy to see Snowshoe back on the calendar. The riders seemed to like the venue and it provided a very memorable race. Perhaps we'll have another season decider.
  • 2 0
 Had there ever been rounds in Africa, Asia or Australia? Could you imagine how mental the fans in some of those places would be!
  • 4 0
 Yes, there have been rounds (or world champs) in all of those places.
  • 1 0
 @btjenki: When/where in Asia?
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: I'm pretty sure there was a World Cup in Arai, Japan in 2001.
  • 2 0
 @trevorpeckham: Sweet. Sprung 5 footage of it:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcFC_dGGTGc#:~:text=Sprung%205%20ventured%20over%20to,to%20get%20a%20good%20spot.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Sprung 5 was great. As was World Cup slalom...bring it back!
  • 5 1
 Snowshoe, WV. A proper DH track! SICK!!!
  • 4 0
 No MSA?
  • 3 0
 Bout time we officially take the word "WORLD" out of this whole charade.
  • 2 0
 This will likely change tomorrow.
  • 2 0
 No Portugal World Cup?
How sad!
  • 1 0
 breaking news for the olders: masters world champions 2022 and 2023 at Villa la Angostura (ARG), 2021 keeping at France
  • 2 0
 Fingers crossed
  • 1 0
 6 rounds...what a bad joke
  • 1 0
 Feels like only 6 rounds on a normal year.
  • 3 2
 Will there ever be a UCI DH round at whistler?
  • 1 0
 Not until the cut a track in down to Creekside
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/first-look-the-stevie-smith-1199-dh-track.html
  • 1 0
 Make Vail and Mammoth Great Again
  • 1 1
 This just in...2021 UCI World Cup cancelled due to CCP virus.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013668
Mobile Version of Website