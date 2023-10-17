UCI Announces 2024 World Cup Calendar

Oct 17, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
The elite women s podium in Mont Sainte Anne 2023.

The UCI has announced its 2024 calendar for World Cup events across cross-country, downhill, and enduro.

The schedule kicks off in April with two weekends of cross-country racing in Brazil at two new venues before the downhillers take on the more familiar Fort William and the enduro racers start their season in Finale Ligure.

The downhill and enduro racers will try out a new venue for both groups' second race in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, while the cross-country riders will have a month long break before their next showdown at the familiar Czech venue of Nove Mesto.

Leogang will offer the next downhill and enduro races, then the cross-country and downhill riders will head to Val di Sole before the cross-country racers take on Crans-Montana. The cross-country, downhill, and enduro racers will have the season's World Cup triple-header in June at Haute-Savoie as part of a ten-day French mountain biking festival. The enduro riders will stay busy for a bit with a race a week later at another new venue, Aletsch Arena, Switzerland.

The three groups will once again meet in Andorra for World Champs August 28 to September 1. Then, the downhill and enduro racers will return to France for another race at Loudenvielle. That'll be the season finale for the enduro crowd, while the others will continue forward to their last race.

Next up will be North America, with the cross-country racers finishing their season at Lake Placid, a two-time Winter Olympics venue but first-time World Cup one, and the downhill riders will have their final showdown at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

bigquotesWith its innovative new format bringing together all the major formats in the discipline, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup was a huge success in 2023, with, for the first time, a round – in Haute-Savoie, France – hosting all the specialties on the series programme. There will be something new next year too, with new venues being included in this flagship mountain bike series, not only in Europe but also in North and South America. This testifies to the popularity of the sport, which the International Olympic Committee has just confirmed will be on the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Mountain bike continues to develop internationally, and the UCI World Cup is undoubtedly a key element in this progress.UCI President David Lappartient

bigquotesAfter a ground-breaking 2023 I am proud to welcome both iconic venues and new destinations to the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar. In the largest expansion of international mountain bike for many years, six new venues will join a blockbuster of a year, totalling 15 event weekends.

Expansion into South America and long-term agreements in Lake Placid in the USA, Trentino in Italy and Haute-Savoie in France are hallmarks to a season that offers more racing than ever before. Switzerland also joins with two new venues in the stunning Valais region and Poland joins the UCI World Cup calendar for the very first time.Chris Ball, VP of Cycling Events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

We are curious to see how the events play out at the new venues. We've also noticed that there's one fewer race for both downhill and enduro next year compared to this year, so we imagine we'll hear a wealth of both positive and negative feedback from the riders - it would be cool to see more World Cup racing in the future, and we've heard already that many riders want that too.

We hope the riders can make the most of it and we look forward to watching all the racing unfold.

photo


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
715 articles
Report
101 Comments
  • 79 4
 So we get fewer races and not one in the US. This is a bigger robbery than rampage
  • 5 23
flag mrbrighteyes (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Didn't know Lake Placid wasn't in America. European riders are actually taking two trips across the pond this year. Bummed that only one event has all the disciplines, I really enjoyed how much crossover there was this year.
  • 15 0
 Lake Placid has all the vert and terrain to support a DHI alongside the XC races. Could be a full top to bottom raw course.
  • 2 4
 So, where is the second-to-last event located, then?
  • 5 0
 @nickfranko: no DH
  • 10 3
 @mrbrighteyes: Not everyone cares all that much about XC-only UCI events.
  • 11 1
 @mrbrighteyes: Cross Country which many (not all) on Pinkbike could care less about.
  • 5 5
 @nickfranko: we get 1 whole xc race boring AF
  • 7 0
 The only reason Lake Placid got a race is because they agree to hold it on a European sounding mountain there.
  • 16 2
 "Our long-term goal is to elevate the major racing formats of the UCI World Cup, taking the athletes and teams to a new level. We also want to maintain the ability to entertain and engage mountain bikers at all levels. The future is incredibly exciting and we are honoured to usher in a new era of the sport.— Chris Ball, CEO of ESO Sports January 2023"

Fast forward to 2024, we get Poland, a country bordering another at war, no new DH tracks and nothing in the USA.

Eat a bag of dicks Chris.
  • 1 0
 @ATXZJ: lol

youtu.be/PgQ7LSs7ZqA?si=PVlXy5qKeUM4mS5U
  • 1 0
 and we have to pay for it.
  • 1 0
 @toast2266: the UCI choosing to have a race on a mountain named after a Dutchman - is this irony or satire?
  • 1 0
 @ATXZJ: so you know the DH track in Poland. Can you share insights?

My turn to whine a bit: I miss the EWS series going to Oceania, South America… sure budget-wise it was not super ideal fir teams, but races where bundled in a geographic area in a pretty smart way. Enduro has lost a lot since the change as edh.
  • 1 0
 @sjma: Are there mountains in Dutchlang?!? I thought there only were Dijkes and Dick Pounds
  • 57 0
 In first. This sucks and so does the UCI. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.
  • 24 0
 Cant wait for the Red Bull hardline series schedule to be announced. Also, Americans mad about no DH round? This is a great opportunity to support Neko Mulally's downhill southeast series. Help grow the grassroots of USDH. Its also obvious the UCI has no intention of growing enduro and it will die just like 4X did
  • 9 0
 This is exactly what I just DM’d to a friend who races DHSE with aspirations to make it to world cups. We just need to pull out of supporting world cups for a few years and focus on our area’s scene.

I hope brands line Devinci and GT intend to do that, and that’s why they’re pulling out of World Cup.
  • 3 0
 Not to mention the Downhill Rockies series, which had some 16 year old kid riding pretty fast...
  • 2 0
 @Hogfly: That would be great to see the series get more support
  • 2 0
 @Lostrodamus: Yeah guess I should have specified east coast Americans. Scene out west looks healthy as well!
  • 1 0
 @Lostrodamus: yep. My kid races enduro, and BME and Revolution are both good series (though BME requires some crazy travel). Lots of decent to good regional series popping up in both enduro and downhill though around the US.
  • 1 0
 There are quite a few regional events in the US that could use the support. BME, DHSE, Downhill Rockies, NW Cup.

Proper fan support (and money) means they can get into more venues, more races, more support.
  • 2 0
 @dukesilver32: Here's to the shared success of regional series, and hoping they come together to create a national series!
  • 18 0
 UCI DH Europe Cup (+ token Canada race)
  • 4 0
 ... Enduro Europa Cup...
  • 2 0
 in our most European area lol
  • 14 0
 kurwa downhill and enduro in poland :o
  • 8 0
 F*ck yeah, enduro in my city!!!
I wonder if there are just fewer and fewer cities that want to pay UCI so we got a chance ...
The DH track is not even there yet! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: is there even a cableway at bielsko biala enduro trails? or the DH will be in different spot? xD i want to book accommodation and i dont know where xD
  • 2 0
 @pistikmann: DH - Szczyrk, Enduro - BB or Szczyrk+BB Wink
  • 1 0
 @Guncar: thnx mate
  • 11 0
 Enduro cut down to 6 races from 8 a couple of seasons ago. I guess the UCI doesn't like the crankworks tie in, shame because rotorua and whistler regularly seemed to be the best races
  • 1 0
 word on the street is proper enduro EDR is done, last season in 2024, as it shifts to Electric Enduro full time...and no, wish I was joking.
  • 10 0
 1 less DHI race, and is one of the non european, even worse than 2020
Fort williams in may? Hope to be as mistaken as all of the ones that critizied MSA in October, but looks at least risky.
  • 2 0
 Fort William has hosted a British national race in May pretty much every year. It's usually miserable weather, but that's normal for Scotland.
  • 2 0
 @KrisLord: that's not miserable. That's just normal Fort William weather.
See you there Kris.
  • 3 0
 @KrisLord: I thought there weren't going to be any more races at Fort W? I'm sure that's what Cathro said. Did I miss something?
  • 2 0
 @tremeer023: There might have been a bit of lobbying by Developing MTB in Scotland (national sports development body). I know they were super keen on it staying.
  • 1 0
 @AlexSplode: ah, great. I hope it stays on the calendar for a while. I think it's the longest standing track after MSA.
  • 9 0
 Nothing in Central America, Asia, Africa, or Oceania. 2 back to back weekends, both on the same side of the Western Hemisphere with no enduro events and only 1 downhill event. Great schedule if you're in Europe though.
  • 11 0
 I'm in Europe and I think this sucks. I want a world cup with races across the globe.
  • 1 0
 @nozes: the continents that are visited by the "World Cup" next year are home to ~20% of the world's population. If the UCI's aim is to grow the sport of cycling and to be the international authority on the sport, they're doing a piss poor job.
  • 1 0
 Some oil billionaire needs to get on board and make a truly DH World Cup with venues in cool places like Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Japan, Korea, South Africa, New Zealand, Asutralia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Tibet, etc. 20 races, divided into two seasons, North and South. DH god's, make it happen
  • 7 0
 Now I see why they changed the EWS name... Enduro European Series.

Also, there are plenty of good spots for a DH world cup in the Americas (north/central/south), NZ/AU, probably Asia too (not familiar personally, but I bet there are many). But yeah, we only have MSA in the French overseas colonies, which almost feels like Europe.
  • 6 0
 When I read that headline I thought the UCI had released a calendar where Dick Pound was cleverly photographed naked with various medals and bike parts covering his modesty all to raise money for the organisation Christmas party.
  • 9 0
 Dear UCI: You dumb f*cks.
  • 5 0
 Someone needs to step up and bring a UCI DH race to the western U.S. (Mammoth? Trestle? Angelfire?). Also, the Whistler one needs to happen as well. I swear, the schedule just gets worse every year instead of improving. Thinking I'll definitely pass on the GCN+ subscription next year.
  • 3 0
 None of the western US resorts or Whistler need the UCI and its publicity. With the prices they charge to host a world cup, those resorts get more than enough people as it is. Back in the early days of world cup western places held DH and XC races but these days there is no incentive for them to do it especially when they have to deal with the UCI.
  • 1 0
 @wilsonians: I get all of that. But it still sucks. The fans wanna see the best riders in the world, compete on the best tracks around the world. In a variety of locations, throughout the world.
  • 4 0
 I'm really interested to hear how some of the riders feel about this. Now DH riders have to travel to NA for just one individual race? I think it's cool they're putting two XCO races in Brazil, but why not keep a couple of DH races in NA as part of a "North American leg" of the season?

The Euro-centric nature of the UCI allows Euro riders to have the better opportunity to make it while the US/Canada riders undertake larger costs/logistical challenges. North America is the largest sports market in the world and home to two of the biggest countries for MTB in the world as well. Especially when it seems like North Americans show up big for Snowshoe and MSA (w/snowshoe being close to nowhere too) making attendance seem like it isn't an issue at all. I know I'm just beating a dead bike here, but it's frustrating every year.
  • 4 0
 damn no DH at lake placid. shame shame, that would have been an excellent venue for both XCO and DHI. the downhill course could have been on whiteface, the same hill that hosted downhill olympic skiing in 1980.
  • 6 0
 Europe Enduro Cup. You can't call it a world cup if it doesn't leave Europe.
  • 1 0
 Supermotocross World Series ???
  • 3 0
 The DH season just keeps getting more peculiar.

This year we had the first race in June, a 1,5 month break (World champs) in July-August, and the last race in October.

Next year the first race will be a month earlier in early May, the last race still in October, one less race altogether with a two month break (with World champs) in July-September.

On a plus side there's more time for the riders to recharge (and heal up) between races, with the semis thing presumably still continuing and making the race weekends more demanding. As a viewer and getting your money's worth, not that many plus sides.
  • 3 0
 Hyper euro-centric DH and Enduro. Additionally, Enduro is being absolutely destroyed by all these stops in bike parks, and playing second fiddle to the DH events. They're completely missing the point of that kind of riding. Seeing exciting locations and trails, unlike anything you'd find at a bike park, was half the enjoyment of it. I feel like they're really trying to put the final nail in the coffin. Fucking UCI.
  • 1 0
 Totally agree. Enduro has become a multi stage DH race. Which is absolutely nothing like it's supposed to be. They have completely ruined it. XC is the only discipline that hasn't changed much and has actually been really exciting to watch lately. Chris Ball has a lot of work to do - so far he's done nothing but hide behind his big paycheck by the looks of it.
  • 6 0
 UCI is useless. Bring back NORBA
  • 2 0
 As long as Eric Moore is NOWHERE near it.
  • 6 0
 Really wish they'd have a DH and XC race in the Western US..
  • 2 0
 They used to way back in the day but most of the western resorts and towns refuse to pay exorbitant UCI fees since they don't need to recognition or publicity. Same reason by Whistler doesn't do UCI since they already attract more than enough people. Sad truth of the UCI.
  • 7 0
 #muricagotrobbed
  • 6 0
 What about Whistler
  • 1 0
 Yes!
  • 10 0
 The premiere bike park in the world has zero reason to pay the UCI $30K for what is essentially an advertisement. It's not about the terrain or what the fans want.
  • 2 0
 They have Crankworx with Red Bull broadcasting it.
  • 1 0
 Nope... Whistler couldn't afford the clusterf*ck of a UCI event during peak season.... Crankworks is already a huge drain on all the resources in the Whistler municipality...
  • 1 0
 Btw the Canadian Open is July 21st next year and is usually the first weekend of Crankworx. So that gives an idea of when Crankworx will be for Whistler
  • 5 0
 WOW what a shit season only 7dh and 6 enduro???
  • 3 0
 Would be interesting to see what venues applied to hold a race next year? Lets face it Windham is closing its doors to mountain bikers, how many more feel that way?
  • 1 0
 Havent watched a single race past season, not going to watch this one either.

The issue is that MTB got too popular during Covid, which made it a money grab target for relevant parties. Its basically now a game of "minimizing costs while pumping as much advertising as possible".
  • 4 0
 Bielsko Biała...? Wut?!!
  • 1 0
 Any familiarity with this spot? Is there an existing track?
  • 1 0
 @xTwoSnakesx: i think no , as i know in bielsko biala is not even cableway ... but near is szczyrk bikepark so maybe there?
  • 4 0
 'World cup' is obviously named for irony.
  • 1 0
 Thought world cups meant it was supposed to be all around the world? Glad the events are getting into other places like South America but man, only two events in NA kinda sucks.
  • 1 0
 Just to avoid misunderstandings, it's Saalfelden Leogang - Salzburgerland - Austria - Europe - Planet Earth - Milky Way. Oh am I lookung forward to hearing that a few dozen times on the broadcast.
  • 2 3
 "With its innovative new format bringing together all the major formats in the discipline, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup was a huge success in 2023, with, for the first time, a round"

This UCI business is run all about money...

Didnt watched any DH racing any more...
The coverage from the XC was sometimes horrible, glad it was broadcaster from our Swiss TV shit...
  • 3 0
 6 enduro races? 7 DH races?
  • 4 1
 Might be time to get some Saudi money
  • 3 0
 Only problem is they will insist on a race in the middle east in 120 temps on a mountain made by the hands indentured laborers from a starving country in asia.
  • 4 0
 "LIV DH" Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @Dangerhill: best way to hit a new continent. And I’m sure it’ll be safer than camel racing for the Filipino children. Long liv dh
  • 2 0
 Could they also post which ones we can watch on a paid service without geo restrictions?
  • 4 0
 "World"
  • 2 0
 I wonder how many Enduro and DH teams are going to close their doors for 2024...
  • 1 0
 Even when you take the World Champs into account, almost 2 months with no DH races? Right in the prime riding time of the season? Seems crazy to me.
  • 2 0
 No i mamy go panie trenerze!!!
  • 1 0
 Just keep shifting/adding to the name of the stop. It really looks fresh ….. for a minute
  • 2 0
 UCI do not do themselves any favours.
  • 2 0
 Who knew Lake Placid wasn't just a movie...
  • 2 0
 The movie also wasn't set in Lake Placid, NY. But there were two Olympics there.
  • 2 0
 DUMP THE UCI THET ARE KILLING DOWNHILL
  • 1 0
 Enduro is dead, at world level. Frown
  • 1 0
 Bring back Grouse mountain!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden





