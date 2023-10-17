UCI Announces 2024 World Cup Calendar

With its innovative new format bringing together all the major formats in the discipline, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup was a huge success in 2023, with, for the first time, a round – in Haute-Savoie, France – hosting all the specialties on the series programme. There will be something new next year too, with new venues being included in this flagship mountain bike series, not only in Europe but also in North and South America. This testifies to the popularity of the sport, which the International Olympic Committee has just confirmed will be on the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Mountain bike continues to develop internationally, and the UCI World Cup is undoubtedly a key element in this progress. — UCI President David Lappartient

After a ground-breaking 2023 I am proud to welcome both iconic venues and new destinations to the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar. In the largest expansion of international mountain bike for many years, six new venues will join a blockbuster of a year, totalling 15 event weekends.



Expansion into South America and long-term agreements in Lake Placid in the USA, Trentino in Italy and Haute-Savoie in France are hallmarks to a season that offers more racing than ever before. Switzerland also joins with two new venues in the stunning Valais region and Poland joins the UCI World Cup calendar for the very first time. — Chris Ball, VP of Cycling Events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

The UCI has announced its 2024 calendar for World Cup events across cross-country, downhill, and enduro.The schedule kicks off in April with two weekends of cross-country racing in Brazil at two new venues before the downhillers take on the more familiar Fort William and the enduro racers start their season in Finale Ligure.The downhill and enduro racers will try out a new venue for both groups' second race in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, while the cross-country riders will have a month long break before their next showdown at the familiar Czech venue of Nove Mesto.Leogang will offer the next downhill and enduro races, then the cross-country and downhill riders will head to Val di Sole before the cross-country racers take on Crans-Montana. The cross-country, downhill, and enduro racers will have the season's World Cup triple-header in June at Haute-Savoie as part of a ten-day French mountain biking festival. The enduro riders will stay busy for a bit with a race a week later at another new venue, Aletsch Arena, Switzerland.The three groups will once again meet in Andorra for World Champs August 28 to September 1. Then, the downhill and enduro racers will return to France for another race at Loudenvielle. That'll be the season finale for the enduro crowd, while the others will continue forward to their last race.Next up will be North America, with the cross-country racers finishing their season at Lake Placid, a two-time Winter Olympics venue but first-time World Cup one, and the downhill riders will have their final showdown at Mont-Sainte-Anne.We are curious to see how the events play out at the new venues. We've also noticed that there's one fewer race for both downhill and enduro next year compared to this year, so we imagine we'll hear a wealth of both positive and negative feedback from the riders - it would be cool to see more World Cup racing in the future, and we've heard already that many riders want that too.We hope the riders can make the most of it and we look forward to watching all the racing unfold.