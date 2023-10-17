UCI Announces 2024 World Cup Calendar

The UCI has announced its 2024 calendar for World Cup events across cross-country, downhill, and enduro.
The schedule kicks off in April with two weekends of cross-country racing in Brazil at two new venues before the downhillers take on the more familiar Fort William and the enduro racers start their season in Finale Ligure.
The downhill and enduro racers will try out a new venue for both groups' second race in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, while the cross-country riders will have a month long break before their next showdown at the familiar Czech venue of Nove Mesto.
Leogang will offer the next downhill and enduro races, then the cross-country and downhill riders will head to Val di Sole before the cross-country racers take on Crans-Montana. The cross-country, downhill, and enduro racers will have the season's World Cup triple-header in June at Haute-Savoie as part of a ten-day French mountain biking festival. The enduro riders will stay busy for a bit with a race a week later at another new venue, Aletsch Arena, Switzerland.
The three groups will once again meet in Andorra for World Champs August 28 to September 1. Then, the downhill and enduro racers will return to France for another race at Loudenvielle. That'll be the season finale for the enduro crowd, while the others will continue forward to their last race.
Next up will be North America, with the cross-country racers finishing their season at Lake Placid, a two-time Winter Olympics venue but first-time World Cup one, and the downhill riders will have their final showdown at Mont-Sainte-Anne.
|With its innovative new format bringing together all the major formats in the discipline, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup was a huge success in 2023, with, for the first time, a round – in Haute-Savoie, France – hosting all the specialties on the series programme. There will be something new next year too, with new venues being included in this flagship mountain bike series, not only in Europe but also in North and South America. This testifies to the popularity of the sport, which the International Olympic Committee has just confirmed will be on the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Mountain bike continues to develop internationally, and the UCI World Cup is undoubtedly a key element in this progress.—UCI President David Lappartient
|After a ground-breaking 2023 I am proud to welcome both iconic venues and new destinations to the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar. In the largest expansion of international mountain bike for many years, six new venues will join a blockbuster of a year, totalling 15 event weekends.
Expansion into South America and long-term agreements in Lake Placid in the USA, Trentino in Italy and Haute-Savoie in France are hallmarks to a season that offers more racing than ever before. Switzerland also joins with two new venues in the stunning Valais region and Poland joins the UCI World Cup calendar for the very first time.—Chris Ball, VP of Cycling Events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports
We are curious to see how the events play out at the new venues. We've also noticed that there's one fewer race for both downhill and enduro next year compared to this year, so we imagine we'll hear a wealth of both positive and negative feedback from the riders - it would be cool to see more World Cup racing in the future, and we've heard already that many riders want that too.
We hope the riders can make the most of it and we look forward to watching all the racing unfold.
Fast forward to 2024, we get Poland, a country bordering another at war, no new DH tracks and nothing in the USA.
Eat a bag of dicks Chris.
youtu.be/PgQ7LSs7ZqA?si=PVlXy5qKeUM4mS5U
My turn to whine a bit: I miss the EWS series going to Oceania, South America… sure budget-wise it was not super ideal fir teams, but races where bundled in a geographic area in a pretty smart way. Enduro has lost a lot since the change as edh.
I hope brands line Devinci and GT intend to do that, and that’s why they’re pulling out of World Cup.
Proper fan support (and money) means they can get into more venues, more races, more support.
I wonder if there are just fewer and fewer cities that want to pay UCI so we got a chance ...
The DH track is not even there yet!
Fort williams in may? Hope to be as mistaken as all of the ones that critizied MSA in October, but looks at least risky.
See you there Kris.
Also, there are plenty of good spots for a DH world cup in the Americas (north/central/south), NZ/AU, probably Asia too (not familiar personally, but I bet there are many). But yeah, we only have MSA in the French overseas colonies, which almost feels like Europe.
The Euro-centric nature of the UCI allows Euro riders to have the better opportunity to make it while the US/Canada riders undertake larger costs/logistical challenges. North America is the largest sports market in the world and home to two of the biggest countries for MTB in the world as well. Especially when it seems like North Americans show up big for Snowshoe and MSA (w/snowshoe being close to nowhere too) making attendance seem like it isn't an issue at all. I know I'm just beating a dead bike here, but it's frustrating every year.
This year we had the first race in June, a 1,5 month break (World champs) in July-August, and the last race in October.
Next year the first race will be a month earlier in early May, the last race still in October, one less race altogether with a two month break (with World champs) in July-September.
On a plus side there's more time for the riders to recharge (and heal up) between races, with the semis thing presumably still continuing and making the race weekends more demanding. As a viewer and getting your money's worth, not that many plus sides.
The issue is that MTB got too popular during Covid, which made it a money grab target for relevant parties. Its basically now a game of "minimizing costs while pumping as much advertising as possible".
This UCI business is run all about money...
Didnt watched any DH racing any more...
The coverage from the XC was sometimes horrible, glad it was broadcaster from our Swiss TV shit...