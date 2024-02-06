UCI Announces 2024 XC Marathon World Cup Schedule

Feb 6, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports and the Union Cycliste Internationale have announced the 2024 UCI Cross-country Marathon World Cup schedule. There will be three rounds this year, with the season kicking off in Nové Město na Moravě in the Czech Republic at the end of May, before heading to Haute-Savoie, France at the end of June and wrapping up in Lake Placid in late September.


• Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic: May 24-26
• Haute-Savoie, France: June 29-July 7
• Lake Placid, USA: September 27-29


The Nové Město na Moravě and Lake Placid rounds will take place on the same weekend as the XC World Cup, while the round in Haute-Savoie will see all formats of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series take place in the same week. The 2024 details and locations of the Haute-Savoie racing schedule will be announced soon.

bigquotesLast season, it was fantastic to be trackside to see the return of the UCI Cross-country Marathon World Cup first hand. It’s positive not just for teams and riders but also fans all over the world. The venues on the calendar this season have been selected not just because of their fantastic courses but also because of the passion and expertise of the local teams and the amazing scenery they offer.Simon Burney, Head of Sport for Cycling Events at WBD Sports


Cross-country marathon is a mass start format that brings racers to the start line of a 100 km course. Anyone can participate and challenge the pros. More details and the entries’ procedure for open racing categories will be available soon for all three rounds on the official UCI Mountain Bike World Series platforms.

5 Comments
  • 3 0
 If they could figure out how to cover these races (GoPro and drones?) they would be awesome to watch. 60 mile point to point racing is how it all really started. The 10 minutes of video with the riders cruising through the feed zones does it no justice.
  • 2 0
 Agree - the Cape Epic coverage does a reasonable job of capturing the action, by using ebikes, drones and helicopters.
  • 5 0
 Just 3 rounds is pathetic.
  • 3 0
 Lake Placid, really?? Call me crazy, but a marathon XC race should have at least one decent climb...
  • 2 0
 Marathon Worlds is at Snowshoe WV the weekend of Sept 21st.







