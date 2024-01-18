UCI Announces Details for the 2024 Snow Bike World Championships in Châtel

The first edition of the Snow Bike World Championships is under a month away and the UCI has revealed new details about the event in Châtel.
After it was noted in the latest regulation update last year
, the UCI has provided a better look at what to expect next month when riders will take on snow racing across a Super-G or Dual Slalom format at the French resort of Châtel.
World Champion titles will be available for both Super-G and Dual Salom races in the Women's and Men's categories with both races open to all UCI-affiliated National Federation licence holders aged 17 and over. Each country is allowed to enter a maximum of 15 riders per gender for the event. The UCI currently expects to publish the list of entered racers on February 1.
The Super-G racing will see racers taking on a course 1,957 metres long with a vertical drop of 600 metres. For those familiar with Châtel, it will be on the Aity and Stade Linga piste. The Super-G racing acts as a qualifying event for the Dual Slalom.
Dual Slalom will be "comparable to the parallel slalom in snowboard and alpine skiing" with a 510-metre-long course across a 155-metre vertical drop. The event will use the usual Dual Slalom elimination style of competition with riders progressing through the elimination rounds into a final.
Downhill mountain bikes have been recommended as the bike of choice, although there is no restriction on what bike riders want to race. The rules state the same bike must be ridden across Super-G and Dual Slalom, so racers will need to choose wisely to perform well at both events. Studded tires are allowed for both events with these regulated based on the current track conditions.
|We're going to see something totally new in the world of cycling. It's about technique, analysing the snow, reflection and strategy. It's going to be incredible!— Cédric Gracia, Ambassador for the 2024 UCI Snow Bike World Championships
|This event is going to raise the profile of snow bike and build its reputation thanks to the UCI World Champion jersey. The competition will be tough. The winner of the Super-G won’t necessarily win the dual slalom, which is a little bit slower but really technical. Racing two at a time can be destabilising, with pressure right to the end. For the spectators it will be a real show.— Snow bike French Champion Pierre Thévenard
For those wanting to check out the first Snow Bike World Championships, the racing will take place between February 10 and 11. The racing schedule is as follows:
- Saturday 10 February: Women's Super-G and Men's Super-G (from 10h30 CET)
- Sunday 11 February: dual slalom (from 9h00 CET).
If you want to know more and take a look into the rules you can view the Snow Bike World Championship technical guide here
.
I bet $20 the field is mostly people related to UCI "management". What a joke.
PS. 3 inch + traditional fat tires, are not the right tool for icy hard pack snow and ice with dirt patches.
(think Global Warming and lower altitude ski resorts going out of business)