UCI Announces Details for the 2024 Snow Bike World Championships in Châtel

Jan 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

The first edition of the Snow Bike World Championships is under a month away and the UCI has revealed new details about the event in Châtel.

After it was noted in the latest regulation update last year, the UCI has provided a better look at what to expect next month when riders will take on snow racing across a Super-G or Dual Slalom format at the French resort of Châtel.

World Champion titles will be available for both Super-G and Dual Salom races in the Women's and Men's categories with both races open to all UCI-affiliated National Federation licence holders aged 17 and over. Each country is allowed to enter a maximum of 15 riders per gender for the event. The UCI currently expects to publish the list of entered racers on February 1.

The Super-G racing will see racers taking on a course 1,957 metres long with a vertical drop of 600 metres. For those familiar with Châtel, it will be on the Aity and Stade Linga piste. The Super-G racing acts as a qualifying event for the Dual Slalom.

Dual Slalom will be "comparable to the parallel slalom in snowboard and alpine skiing" with a 510-metre-long course across a 155-metre vertical drop. The event will use the usual Dual Slalom elimination style of competition with riders progressing through the elimination rounds into a final.

Downhill mountain bikes have been recommended as the bike of choice, although there is no restriction on what bike riders want to race. The rules state the same bike must be ridden across Super-G and Dual Slalom, so racers will need to choose wisely to perform well at both events. Studded tires are allowed for both events with these regulated based on the current track conditions.

bigquotesWe're going to see something totally new in the world of cycling. It's about technique, analysing the snow, reflection and strategy. It's going to be incredible! Cédric Gracia, Ambassador for the 2024 UCI Snow Bike World Championships

bigquotesThis event is going to raise the profile of snow bike and build its reputation thanks to the UCI World Champion jersey. The competition will be tough. The winner of the Super-G won’t necessarily win the dual slalom, which is a little bit slower but really technical. Racing two at a time can be destabilising, with pressure right to the end. For the spectators it will be a real show. Snow bike French Champion Pierre Thévenard

For those wanting to check out the first Snow Bike World Championships, the racing will take place between February 10 and 11. The racing schedule is as follows:

- Saturday 10 February: Women's Super-G and Men's Super-G (from 10h30 CET)
- Sunday 11 February: dual slalom (from 9h00 CET).

If you want to know more and take a look into the rules you can view the Snow Bike World Championship technical guide here.

39 Comments
  • 15 0
 So the UCI is going for the circus spectacle route instead of legitimizing already proven disciplines that may be on the cusp of better viewership. The UCI may just host a bicycle prank channel by year 2030. WUTSUPS GUYS ITS YA BOI BACK AT IT AGAIN
  • 11 0
 This is like watching people eat soup with chopsticks. Super-G on a bike is clearly the wrong tool for the job.
  • 10 0
 Too bad the schedule conflicts with the grass skiing world champs, I will be watching.
  • 11 1
 World championships for a sport nobody does. Perfect.
  • 1 0
 Vinny T lives there and posts crazy rides is snow so we already have a world champion!
  • 2 0
 So, I've got a chance!
  • 11 1
 No
  • 4 8
flag CYCOlogist818 (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yes.
  • 4 0
 Please for the love of Gord any riders considering entering this please reconsider. A World Champ jersey is not worth your self respect.
  • 7 0
 I abandoned my self respect years ago. Might as well try to get a shirt out of the deal.
  • 2 0
 @reindeln: "I won the UCI World Snowbike Super G Championship and all I got was this lousy tshirt"
  • 5 0
 Is it April 1st Allready?!!?
  • 1 0
 We need some French people to chime in here. Is this an actual sport people practice? Other than the Megavalanche style races, when does anyone get to ride and practice on groomed slopes?
I bet $20 the field is mostly people related to UCI "management". What a joke.
  • 2 0
 Snow bike French Champion Pierre Thévenard - This event is going to raise the profile of snow bike and build its reputation thanks to the UCI World Champion jersey. The competition will be tough. The winner of the Super-G won’t necessarily win the dual slalom, which is a little bit slower but really technical. Racing two at a time can be destabilising, with pressure right to the end. For the spectators it will be a real show.—
  • 6 1
 Fuck no
  • 4 0
 Is this a serious post ? This is a serious question...
  • 3 0
 This is what we get when a coked up UCI director tells his assistant he wants more 'snow'.
  • 3 0
 Prepare for an avalanche of puns
  • 4 0
 It's really gonna snowball out of control
  • 1 0
 Can't work out if the UCI is trolling the snowflakes or snowflaking the trolls. Probably neither, but shoehorners gonna shoehorn.
  • 2 0
 Icy no future in this sport.
  • 1 0
 Its a slippery slope trying to legitimize some of these disciplines.
  • 3 0
 True global warming anticipation
  • 1 0
 Makes sense. Since the average snow base in the future for all those ski resorts might be only 10 cm, of which that will be ice and man made snow. Gotta keep those ski resorts (especially those European ones near the UCI office) running year round.
PS. 3 inch + traditional fat tires, are not the right tool for icy hard pack snow and ice with dirt patches.
  • 3 0
 Could the UCI be any more of a joke at this point?
  • 3 0
 They really don't have a clue do they
  • 1 0
 Some one call Shandro and volvo and let's get the 2000's vibes going again. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
  • 3 0
 Union of Clowns and Idiots.
  • 1 0
 UCI were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
  • 1 0
 The UCI has come up with two new types of MTBing -
  • 1 0
 Not even using fat bikes built for snow...? Yikes.
  • 2 0
 Shoot me in the head
  • 2 0
 Whats next? Aqua bike?
  • 1 0
 @solomtb1 e-Aqua bikes
  • 1 0
 Oh dear god
  • 1 0
 Oh no
  • 1 0
 Fat bikes?
  • 2 0
 DH/enduro bikes apparently. I thought it would be actual snowbikes, which would almost make sense. This is insane. They're clearly going for the high crash rate dollar.
  • 1 0
 3 inch + traditional fat tires, are not the right tool for icy hard pack snow and ice with dirt patches
(think Global Warming and lower altitude ski resorts going out of business)







