UCI Announces Downhill Domination Tournament to Decide Cancelled World Cup Rounds

The future is so blurry and unpredictable that I do not really know what to do. — Loic Bruni

I'm coming out of World Cup retirement to race as myself in the game. I'm looking forward to teaching the young dogs a few tricks. — Brian Lopes

Press Release: UCI



In the current context of the current global situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is proud to announce the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike LAN Party presented by Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Following the cancellation of the World Cups in Fort William (Great Britain) and Lošinj (Croatia) at the request of the organisers, an alternate solution was found that will retain the integrity of the competition and ensure the safety of the athletes.