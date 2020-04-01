UCI Announces Downhill Domination Tournament to Decide Cancelled World Cup Rounds

Apr 1, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

The UCI have today announced that a Downhill Domination tournament will be used to assign World Cup overall points for any races that have been cancelled this season.

Losinj and Fort William have both already announced cancellations in 2020 meaning the World Cup season is now down to 6 rounds from the originally planned 8. To ensure that the series still gets enough exposure and overall points can still be handed out, an e-sports tournament using the classic PS2 game will now be held instead.

The move was inspired by motorsports, where professional racers such as Max Verstappen have competed in simulator races against e-athletes due to races being cancelled. The UCI announced guidelines for cycling e-sports last year believing they would mainly apply to indoor racing on turbo trainers however the current situation has meant that they will now be used for adjudicating mountain bike racing too.

The tournament will be held in a knockout format with the 64 top-ranked riders from last year racing head to head in split-screen mode while sitting on couches 2-meters apart. In accordance with UCI rules, they must be wearing a helmet, gloves and a back protector. Skinsuits will still be banned. The controllers will be disinfected between each round and riders will be asked to wear gloves and masks while playing. The UCI's anti-doping truck will be modified to now detect for Ritalin, caffeine and other concentration-enhancing substances.

Any athletes who want some practice before the event have been advised to go to the Pinkbike Buy and Sell pages, where a horde of teenagers is waiting to trade them an Xbox and $200 for their race bike.

bigquotesThe future is so blurry and unpredictable that I do not really know what to do.Loic Bruni


bigquotesI'm coming out of World Cup retirement to race as myself in the game. I'm looking forward to teaching the young dogs a few tricks.Brian Lopes

Press Release: UCI

In the current context of the current global situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is proud to announce the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike LAN Party presented by Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Following the cancellation of the World Cups in Fort William (Great Britain) and Lošinj (Croatia) at the request of the organisers, an alternate solution was found that will retain the integrity of the competition and ensure the safety of the athletes.

Rob Warner, the UCI’s new Commissioner of Video Games, said: “I’m looking forward to hitting some energy drinks with the boys and telling the losers I had relations with their mums down the microphone.”

A date is yet to be finalised for the event. Who do you think will end up on the podium?

Posted In:
Industry News Brian Lopes Loic Bruni Rob Warner DH Racing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Mariske Strauss Contracts COVID-19]
88162 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
66251 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
65078 views
Must Watch: 16 Free Feature-Length Bike Movies to Binge in Self Isolation
48844 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
47673 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
46535 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
45088 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
44040 views

29 Comments

  • 4 0
 I’m enjoying these so far, but I’m waiting for the announcement of the all new super duper boosty mcboostface 200mm wide rear hub standard we’ve all been looking forward to.
  • 7 0
 at this point, this wouldn't have surprised me if it wasn't a joke.
  • 2 0
 Haha this is gold :'D i loved that game, long before i started riding downhill in real life ... Maybe i only started because of that game, who knows ^^

Will Bottle 3 be allowed during the race? ;-)
  • 1 0
 Can you convert in-game points to UCI points? I am not the fastest out on the mountain and therefore don't have any UCI points yet, but I am an absolute shredder in this game and I'd like to get my hands on some world cup podiums this year
  • 3 0
 Too soon man, too soon. *sob :'(
  • 2 1
 Cool, so some skinny pale kid who lives on Pringle's with penis arms and a whispy 8 strand goatie is gonna be 2020 world cup champ.
  • 1 0
 Does that mean am going to be world champion this year cant believe my luck
  • 1 0
 Hands down, this is today's best announcement. This one's hilarious! Helmets and back protectors must be worn, skin suits will still be banned.
  • 1 0
 They really need to update this game would be awesome on the new consoles with deep woods hi def drifts and such. This version is just tony hawk pro skater reskinned.
  • 1 0
 Well done, got me for a second... saw it on the home-page and with the recent Zwift news thought "Wait, what?"
  • 1 0
 "the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike LAN Party presented by Flamin' Hot Cheetos" THIS
  • 1 0
 UCI should start to allow spectators to walk inside the track to increase the gnar.
  • 1 0
 Cyclops is replaced with a virus looking like this ????. Its character will be called Cocid-19
  • 1 0
 Covid-19
  • 1 0
 Funny how there's more news today than any other...
  • 1 0
 I will boycott this travesty. It's a slippery slope!
  • 1 0
 Are there cheat codes allowed?
  • 3 0
 Must be, Lopes is racing...
  • 1 0
 The news still seems more reasonable than the game itself
  • 1 0
 Why not play on the new PS4/1 ??
Will everyone ride a session?
  • 1 0
 “Brian Lopes, 29.” Loool
  • 1 1
 Such a great game! And I loved how the shoe selection in the store are all like hiking boots
  • 1 0
 "cracks fingers'' come at me squids.
  • 1 0
 seems reasonable! cant wait!
  • 1 0
 Lopes' combat rating seems low
  • 1 1
 Hilarious, especially when not realizing it was "today"!
  • 1 0
 CHECKS DATE ....
  • 1 3
 April fools in cancelled....
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010556
Mobile Version of Website