UCI Helps Rescue 165 Refugees From Afghanistan

The UCI has announced it has been involved in an operation to rescue 165 refugees from Afghanistan.
We've previously spoken to MTB Afghanistan about its evacuation program with Outride
however in a separate effort, the UCI partnered with Sylvan Adams, owner of the UCI WorldTeam Israel Start-Up Nation, the NGO IsraAID, various governments, the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) and FIFA to evacuate Afghan citizens, including female cyclists and members of cycling management, artists, a judge, a number of journalists and human rights campaigners.
The refugees have been able to reach Europe via Tirana in Albania. From there they will be resettled with 38 going to Switzerland and the remainder to Canada, France, Israel and the USA.
The 38 people who have arrived in Switzerland, where the UCI is based, have been welcomed by government authorities under humanitarian visas. In the near future, it is hoped that they will be able to join the UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC), the UCI's training and coaching centre located in Aigle in Switzerland, which also has accommodation facilities usually given over to the centre’s trainees.
|It is very important for the UCI to make a commitment to the members of the cycling family who are suffering due to the current situation in Afghanistan, and I am delighted that our efforts in this respect are providing opportunities for the people concerned in decent living conditions. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the governments of Switzerland, France, Canada, Albania, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and other countries which have worked on this project. I would also like to thank Mr Philippe Leuba, Head of the Department of the Economy, Innovation and Sport of the Canton of Vaud, who has been involved in the operation since the fall of Kabul and spent the whole of last week in Tirana in order to facilitate the practical and administrative procedures for their entry into Switzerland.
I would also like to thank Mr Osama Ahmed Abdullah Al Shafar, UCI Vice-President and President of the Asian Cycling Confederation, for his decisive commitment to the operations that are currently underway, and of course IsraAID and its CEO Yotam Politzer, and Sylvan Adams who presented the project to IsraAID and financed the evacuation. I would also like to acknowledge and pay tribute to the Afghan cycling community, who worked under the aegis of our National Federation and of their President Fazli Ahmad Fazli to provide crucial help with the evacuations.—David Lappartient, UCI President
More information, here
.
44 Comments
Post a Comment