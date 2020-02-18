UCI Launches 5-Round e-MTB World Cup XC Series

Feb 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Jean Pierre Bruni Loic s father rallies his eMTB in the masters class.

The UCI has today announced a 5 round XC World Cup for e-MTB racing to be run in conjunction with the WES (World E-Bike Series Management).

Unlike the e-MTB World Championships at Mont Sainte Anne last year, this World Cup series looks like it will be run at separate venues to the regular World Cups with 4 of the 5 locations already announced.

Second place for France s eMtb National Champ Jerome Gilloux.

2020 UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup Calendar:

6-7 March: Monaco
17-18 April: Ascona-Locarno (Switzerland)
5-6 June: Bologna (Italy)
11-12 September: tbc
2-3 October: Barcelona (Spain)

bigquotesIt gives me great pleasure to launch the inaugural UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup, and I am thrilled that the UCI can bank on the recognised expertise of World E-Bike Series for its organisation. The discipline now has a World Cup to go with the UCI World Championships, and I have every confidence in the development of E-MTB at the elite level and among amateur and recreational riders.David Lappartient, UCI President

bigquotesWe are delighted to unveil the first ever UCI E-MTB XC World Cup after much hard work in collaboration with the UCI over the last couple of years. We hope this prestigious competition will encourage both well-known and young athletes to put themselves to the test in this fascinating discipline.Francesco Di Biase,WES CEO and founder

The competition will be run according to the UCI ebike regulations, which were first introduced in 2018. The proposed dates do not clash with the recently announced EWS-E series, so e-MTB specialists could double up if they wanted.


Press Release: UCI

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is delighted to announce the launch, in partnership with the World E-Bike Series Management (WES), of the first UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup.

Comprising five rounds, the new competition will kick off on 6-7 March in Monaco and finish seven months later in Barcelona, Spain, on 2-3 October.

The UCI included E-MTB in its regulations in 2018. The following year it added the events in the World E-Bike Series to its International Mountain Bike Calendar and, on 28 August 2019, it successfully staged the first UCI E-Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

The launch of the UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup is an important step in the development of the discipline, not least in terms of technical advances – achieved in collaboration with manufacturers – and the promotion of an activity with a bright future.

A growing number of E-MTB events are now being included on the UCI International Calendar, with some high-profile mountain bike cross-country athletes taking part, such as two-time Olympic Champion and five-time UCI World Champion Julien Absalon, three-time UCI World Championships medallist and former Junior UCI World Champion Nathalie Schneitter, and Olympic bronze medallist and seven-time UCI World Championships medallist Marco Aurelio Fontana. Thanks to electrically assisted mountain bikes, MTB is also opening up to new audiences, providing yet another activity with much to offer for tourist resorts.

E-mountain bikes make use of two energy sources: leg power and an electric motor that offers assistance while the rider turns the pedals. The motor has a maximum continuous rated power output of 250 watts and stops providing assistance at a speed of 25 km/h.



Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Uci


31 Comments

  • 26 5
 Why?
  • 12 1
 Because sales.
  • 3 1
 @ShredKC: Agreed. UCI and all these top brands communicate and agree to some mutually beneficial arrangements to push sales and increase attendance. It's all business, after all.
  • 4 1
 @ChrisNJ: it's only business when we decide to buy
  • 1 0
 I was coming here to type the same thing.
  • 1 3
 I would answer simply because racing on anykind of bike is entertaining !
And maybe even more with e-bikes and the strategy involved with the battery power management and the 25 km/h limitation.I will try to have a look at the first race before judging.
  • 2 0
 It's like motorcycle racing, but minus the excitement.
  • 16 1
 Honestly, just making it an XC race with ebikes is a missed opportunity. I'd like to see an ebike race with technical climbing and enduro caliber descents. That fully maximizes the ebike capabilities, while also producing exciting racing. Oh well.
  • 1 0
 My thoughts exactly. Super technical and steep climbs and descents, just going up and down the hill.
  • 1 1
 Plus throw a bit of cyclocross in so the racers actually have to lift their bikes over obstacles. Otherwise we might as well just be watching moto.
  • 5 0
 The only way this could potentially be a legit race is to make the course technically challenging, climbing and descending, so that rider skill becomes a factor. Otherwise, what’s the point if all the ebikes go the same speed?
  • 6 0
 UCI please make the tracks suuuper long. That way the batteries will die mid-race and then it’ll get interesting.
  • 4 0
 OMG - In the face of the dramatic rise of gravel riding - what does the UCI do?

Policing this is going to be a gong show. Please piss in a cup and turn your bike in for a diagnostic....
  • 5 0
 So many XCO racers coming out of retirement for this. It’s going to be thrilling!
  • 5 1
 That’s sarcasm, right?
  • 2 0
 I'll watch if they include jumping through hoops of fire and alligator moat crossings. Maybe a little Indiana Jones Temple of Doom obstacle course action. Red Bull, you listening?
  • 1 0
 I’d like to see Enduro EBike racing with tech climbs and tech DH and make the course long enough to really see how long these bikes can go
  • 1 0
 I see all (so far) the races of the 'World' series are in Europe. Are the bikes too heavy to fly any further?
  • 1 0
 This is just the first step towards fully autonomous electric mountain bike racing.
  • 4 2
 *readies popcorn*
  • 1 1
 Can't wait to see the teams hire on new mechanics (I mean hackers) to tune their bikes.
  • 3 3
 We get to watch as bike riders start to resemble horse jockeys.
  • 2 1
 *General Outrage*
  • 3 3
 They should expand it to motorcycles too
  • 2 3
 i dont get the hype... motorcycle racing has already been happening for a while now.
  • 1 0
 Oh, it´s already April?
  • 2 3
 "How to make XC races interesting besides that one race in Mont St Anne"
  • 1 0
 So true!
  • 2 3
 Hahahaha, racing batteries!
  • 1 3
 This is the government cheese of bike racing.
  • 1 3
 No means No.

Post a Comment



