UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races

Jul 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
UCI

Following a meeting of the Management Committee of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on July 5, the UCI made a decision to rewrite the rules on the participation of transgender athletes in international competitions. In its press release the UCI says: "From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women's events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories - in the various disciplines."

For international Masters events a Male/Open category will be created where "any athlete who does not meet the conditions for participation in women's events will be admitted without restriction."

The new ruling comes into force from July 17, with the UCI leaving the door open for these to change as it says the rules "may change in the future as scientific knowledge evolves."

In the press release announcing its decision the UCI also adds that it will begin talks on co-financing research programmes studying "changes in the physical performance of highly-trained athletes undergoing transitional hormone treatment" with other members of the "international sporting movement."

bigquotesFirst of all, the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling - as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport - is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport.

I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth.

However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions. It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorise the former to race in the female categories.UCI President David Lappartient

bigquotesThe UCI Management Committee has taken note of the state of scientific knowledge, which does not confirm that at least two years of gender-affirming hormone therapy with a target plasma testosterone concentration of 2.5 nmol/L is sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men. In addition, there is considerable inter-individual variability in response to gender-confirming hormone therapy, which makes it even more difficult to draw precise conclusions about the effects of such treatment.

Given the current state of scientific knowledge, it is also impossible to rule out the possibility that biomechanical factors such as the shape and arrangement of the bones in their limbs may constitute a lasting advantage for female transgender athletes.

Taking these findings into account, the UCI Management Committee considered the interests of transgender athletes in being able to take part in sporting competitions against those of athletes in the female category, which is considered a protected class. In this context, the UCI Management Committee concluded, considering the remaining scientific uncertainties, that it was necessary to take this measure to protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities.UCI

Read the UCI's full press release here. The UCI has included a document written by its own Medical Director Xavier Bigard in its announcement.


Comment Moderation
As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments here to be respectful and constructive. Specifically, don’t violate Pinkbike's terms of use, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated. Pinkbike, like other platforms and media companies, considers misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) to be slurs and personal attacks. Don't do it.

The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in suspensions or bans. Harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans.


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Press Releases Uci


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,522 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
68372 views
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
62594 views
Slack Randoms: Wheelless Bikes, Schladming Laps, Wheelbarrow Sends & More
43642 views
Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty
42604 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
40612 views
Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters
34594 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
32945 views
Transition Issues Voluntary Recall of TR11 Alloy Frames
28452 views

78 Comments
  • 121 9
 thank you
  • 27 4
 Kind of refreshing to see the UCI finally get something right lmao.
  • 84 7
 2023, the year common sense is making a comeback.
  • 2 1
 mean reversion
  • 45 5
 Of course, there's plenty of controversy to be had, but it seems like UCI has taken the obvious and most popular solution that was discussed in depth the last time this topic popped up on the main feed. Open categories for literally anyone, and a closed female category reserved for biologically & non-transgender female athletes. It gives all athletes a field to compete in while still protecting the integrity of the female-only category.

But alas, I am a straight white dude and have no real skin in the game, so it's silly for me to commentate on matters that only matter to female athletes and our transgender friends.
  • 65 24
 "But alas, I am a straight white dude and have no real skin in the game, so it's silly for me to commentate on matters that only matter to female athletes and our transgender friends."


this is one of the scourages of our time. don't do this. Everyone has a right to form and voice an opinion on any subject, at all times. period. Anyone that says someone else doesn't have a "right" to commentate on something, is the baddie.

Everyone has skin in the game, because you have to live in the society in which these issues weigh rather heavy.
  • 51 2
 We might be "straight white dudes", but we are also fathers to our daughters, brothers to our sisters, husbands to our wives, etc. It doesn't make any sense to me why we shouldn't/couldn't have a public opinion on this.
  • 23 12
 @Mtbdialed: I prefer to keep church and state separated. While I can agree on having an opinion, I would argue we should elevate the people's opinions who are actually affected by this. Myself, racing in the Male 19-29 category at some local race, does not get affected by whatever's happening in the female-only category.
  • 4 15
flag eckljkr (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @eight-n-burly: Incorrect - if the female-only category is actually protected, then you will be competing against male athletes who identify as transgender in your male category, changing the game and giving you additional competitors you must beat. Everyone is affected.
  • 4 3
 @eckljkr: nice analysis poindexter
  • 3 0
 Today, on the internet: @tomsgr and @Mtbdialed make the same point, but the internet liked one way more than another. There's a lesson here, the internet is just not sure what it is.
  • 14 4
 @eight-n-burly: it doesn't.....currently....

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
  • 5 2
 @Mtbdialed: Right on i hate that people feel compelled to add that disclaimer in ther opinions. Whats their skin colour got to do with this particular discussion?
  • 4 2
 what has your skin colour got to do with any of this?
  • 1 1
 "But alas, I am a straight white dude and have no real skin in the game, so it's silly for me to commentate on matters that only matter to female athletes and our transgender friends." Yes, you have been silenced in all matters of serious import. I am sorry for the way you have been so rudely treated, I hope you can find it in you to persevere through this hardship
  • 4 2
 @Mtbdialed: that's typically used in defense of getting involved to prevent genocides not who can and can't participate in some silly sports category.
  • 2 2
 @Mtbdialed: My goodness. So dramatic.

@skiandmtbdirtbag: To paint a better visual.
  • 33 4
 It will be good by UCI to retire the records taken from female athletes and give the winning to female athletes in any categories, with their respective recognitions...just saying.
  • 18 1
 I hope Hannah Arensman comes out of retirement. She was forced into it after being physically assaulted by Austin Killips during a cyclocross race and after repeatedly losing her rightful finishing positions.
  • 30 3
 Good.
  • 27 5
 This totally ruins the plans of all those people who changed their genders just so they'd have a better shot at that sweet, sweet UCI prize money. Now they're losing out on dozens of dollars!
  • 20 1
 I don't think either "side" on this issue should be getting too angry on this. Definitely stayed very PR-friendly on the release while also maintaining fair competition. Stuck to the science and wasn't rude about it. At the end of the day when you have women's careers and life goals on the lines you must take into consideration fairness of sport.
  • 12 7
 You know the comment "stuck to the science" would upset activists that truly believe there is no physical advantage of males vs females. A certain political party that "follows the science" has a conundrum on their hands I'd guess.
  • 19 0
 (Scene opens, Camera slowly pans across conference table. See manager Brian at one end handing out papers to editors, sat around table sipping coffee, chatting...)
Brian: Okay everyone, good work last week. Lets keep that same energy going here as we move into our next Sprint. Same as last week, Levy will continue his quest in searching for Extraterrestrial Life. Ed, I am going to have you take a couple of his topics to write for this one.. (Hands Paper to Ed Spratt)
Ed: Fuuuuuuuuuuuu...
(CUT SCENE)
  • 5 2
 Then they all go for a Bud
  • 5 1
 @thewanderingtramp: bud light.
  • 3 0
 @blacksheep: light bud
  • 22 7
 This is a fantastic development for women's sports - they have been under threat for far too long. Shewon.org (an incomplete list) documents hundreds of examples of women losing their rightful medals, trophies, qualifications, and other sporting accomplishments, with cycling disciplines seeing some of the worst cheating. This new solution (converting the male category to male/open) is the fairest for all since no one is denied the right to fair competition. A "third category" isn't a good idea - it's "othering," would be too small for meaningful competition, and it also gives male athletes two categories to win prizes while women get just one. An open category and a protected women's category are the way to go. Thank you for listening to science and fairness, UCI.
  • 7 0
 Great move! Stricter rules should make it fairer and clear for all athletes involved and affected. The previous ruling was a shitshow for both trans-females who followed all the rules and still got tons of hate, and all female athletes who got unfair competition. I have a close friend who was born between genders so I know the big struggles and have full support for anyone in a similar situation. Changing gender is a huge personal move - accepting to never compete on the highest professional level in sports when changing from male to female is unfortunately the price to pay. Just continue battling with men and know that you would have scored way higher without the hormone treatment.
  • 11 0
 about time the UCI paid attention to what the female athletes want.
  • 9 1
 Woman. Woah, man. Woaoaoaoh, man.
  • 1 1
 they meet once a year, at an undisclosed location known only as.....the meadow!
  • 1 0
 Harriet, oh Harriet, hard hearted harbinger....of haggis.
  • 11 2
 AMEN
  • 33 30
 This made me laugh out loud: "may change in the future as scientific knowledge evolves." I’m sure biology will not change but what they are really saying is if the Woke Mob comes after us we will change our interpretation of scientific knowledge!
  • 1 0
 Just goes to show ya, violence is respected. Batshit insane leftists, BLM terrorists, and Muslims are shown respect because of their ease of violence. But let's not talk about that lest we be censored. Which is also a form of violence.
  • 8 1
 Common sense making a comeback
  • 2 0
 Prob a tough decision to take for some folks. But at least UCI cited scientific papers to support their decision. And it sounds like if therapies improve in the future or there are quantifiable biomarkers that levels the field, they would re-examine their position.
  • 6 0
 Common sense won out. Glad to see it.
  • 6 0
 based
  • 5 0
 Is this not what Belgian Waffle Ride just did?
  • 5 0
 How about changing "some" to all transgenders?
  • 2 0
 The headline says “some” transgender athletes because the UCI press release says: "female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women's events…" That implies that male transgender athletes (females who have transitioned to male) can still compete in the men’s events.
  • 5 0
 Duhhhhhh. Wouldn't make sense any other way
  • 4 0
 Isn't there currently a transgender cyclist racing women's world tour level? Will she have to quit?
  • 1 0
 This 20+ years in the making. Some very capable Canadian Pro Women fizzled into obscurity due to a transgender athlete being allowed to compete and then absolutely dominating the class. Today the UCI got it right. 20 years ago they did not. My heart goes out to those women and I hope today they feel somewhat vindicated. To little too late for them but at least Gracey can rest assured her rights as a female athlete are protected. lets take it one step further UCI. Points, medals, World Championships etc should all be stripped and passed on to the rightful owners. Apology letters to all athletes at any level should be distributed.
  • 5 1
 This will be a healthy and normal comment section.
  • 6 2
 surpisingly i havnt seen a single comment that disagrees with this ruling. thank god
  • 6 1
 Fantastic!
  • 4 4
 "Gender" was a term used in language that was appropriated by the pro-pedophile sexologist and pseudoscientist John Money to normalize mental illnessness and justify the mutilation of minors. He coined the term "gender identity".
  • 3 0
 Can't wait for USAC's response.
  • 7 5
 Rarely see born female athletes commenting on this subject.
  • 11 1
 Then you're not looking for them. Martina Navratilova, Bethany Hamilton, Alison Sydor, and Mara Yamauchi are just four examples off the top of my head.
  • 3 0
 @eckljkr: no I’ve seen them, but when you compare the number of female athletes very few speak out either in support or against, or maybe it’s that they don’t speak out publicly?
  • 4 0
 @cypher74: historically many governing bodies have taken the stance that speaking out is “hate speech” and will get you suspended, fined, or banned from the sport. So most of the ones that speak out are already retired, or very close to retirement so they have very little to lose.
  • 4 0
 @cypher74: I'd guess many of them do have opinions but don't want to lose sponsorships or even risk physical violence if they happen to state a "wrong opinion". People be crazy these days and I can't blame them.
  • 5 0
 @cypher74: It's because of the fear of backlash and of losing sponsorship money - too big a risk for young cyclists who are living close to the bone. There was a survey conducted among UCI cyclists (by the CPA riders' union), I think in 2022, and it showed that over 90% of surveyed female athletes wanted a protected female category. Inga Thompson tweeted about it at that time, although I don't have the link handy.
  • 6 5
 If I identify as a emu what division do I race in
  • 3 5
 Assigned? By who?
  • 2 5
 Putting diesel gas in your gas tank does not make your car a diesel.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041814
Mobile Version of Website