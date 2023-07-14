UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races

Following a meeting of the Management Committee of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on July 5, the UCI made a decision to rewrite the rules on the participation of transgender athletes in international competitions. In its press release the UCI says: "From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women's events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories - in the various disciplines."
For international Masters events a Male/Open category will be created where "any athlete who does not meet the conditions for participation in women's events will be admitted without restriction."
The new ruling comes into force from July 17, with the UCI leaving the door open for these to change as it says the rules "may change in the future as scientific knowledge evolves."
In the press release announcing its decision the UCI also adds that it will begin talks on co-financing research programmes studying "changes in the physical performance of highly-trained athletes undergoing transitional hormone treatment"
with other members of the "international sporting movement."
|First of all, the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling - as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport - is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport.
I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth.
However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions. It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorise the former to race in the female categories.—UCI President David Lappartient
|The UCI Management Committee has taken note of the state of scientific knowledge, which does not confirm that at least two years of gender-affirming hormone therapy with a target plasma testosterone concentration of 2.5 nmol/L is sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men. In addition, there is considerable inter-individual variability in response to gender-confirming hormone therapy, which makes it even more difficult to draw precise conclusions about the effects of such treatment.
Given the current state of scientific knowledge, it is also impossible to rule out the possibility that biomechanical factors such as the shape and arrangement of the bones in their limbs may constitute a lasting advantage for female transgender athletes.
Taking these findings into account, the UCI Management Committee considered the interests of transgender athletes in being able to take part in sporting competitions against those of athletes in the female category, which is considered a protected class. In this context, the UCI Management Committee concluded, considering the remaining scientific uncertainties, that it was necessary to take this measure to protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities.—UCI
. The UCI has included a document
written by its own Medical Director Xavier Bigard in its announcement.
But alas, I am a straight white dude and have no real skin in the game, so it's silly for me to commentate on matters that only matter to female athletes and our transgender friends.
this is one of the scourages of our time. don't do this. Everyone has a right to form and voice an opinion on any subject, at all times. period. Anyone that says someone else doesn't have a "right" to commentate on something, is the baddie.
Everyone has skin in the game, because you have to live in the society in which these issues weigh rather heavy.
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
@skiandmtbdirtbag: To paint a better visual.
I don't know what the right course of action is. But I do think that the UCI hasn't spent enough time figuring it all out to be able to come to a conclusion/ruling just yet. I have a feeling that the solution may come down to some sort of strength/weight ratio ruling, like weight classes for boxing, wrestling, and MMA.
Just my $0.02 though.