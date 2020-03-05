UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Postponed due to COVID-19

Mar 5, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Brian Lopes won the first round of the Cross Country Eliminator way back in 2012.

The first Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup has been postponed, according to a press release from the UCI this morning. The decision was made by the UAE, not the UCI, and organizers are working to reschedule the event.

Eliminator was part of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from 2012 to 2014. After a two-year hiatus, it returned in 2017 and has grown from six rounds the first year, to seven rounds in 2018, eight rounds in 2019, and back to seven rounds for 2020. The best way to think of it is as 4X with XC bikes. Four riders, head to head, on courses that are typically between 500m and 1km long, with racing lasting from 1m30 to 2 minutes.

Following an outbreak from the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, the UAE authorities were forced to cancel the first round of the UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup in Dubai. The country’s public authorities have taken the health measures recommended in such circumstances, including cancellation of major sporting events, such as the UCI World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

"The decision has been taken by UAE authorities and was announced earlier this morning to ensure protection of all participants. We are deeply saddened by the news but safety comes at the top of all priorities, as the new coronavirus now appears to be spreading much more rapidly than initially thought.”

Meanwhile, the local organizers are working extremely hard on rescheduling the event, which was initially planned this Friday, March 6th. A further announcement will be made at a later date.


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Why are we still pretending like COVID-19 isn't everywhere already? It's here to stay, so might as well live life normally with some added precautions. Super fit 20-40 year olds aren't exactly the virus' target, either.

