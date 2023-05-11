UCI Mountain Bike World Series Partners with WHOOP for Live Biometric Data

Our mission to propel the UCI Mountain Bike World Series into a new era is underpinned by our desire to take fans to places they couldn't ordinarily reach and to deepen their connections with the sport they love and its athletes.



To do this, we're looking forward to integrating cutting-edge innovations into our broadcast coverage including partnering with WHOOP for game-changing insights into rider performance. Not only will this help explain to spectators and our audience how an athlete is able to overcome their rival, but it will elevate the endurance and skill to a whole new level by enabling the most advanced real time race analysis ever witnessed.



WHOOP is excited to be building on our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. — Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

This summer we’re bringing WHOOP Live to the international coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, supporting the sport, and providing viewers and fans with a unique viewing experience; with insights into the feat of human performance involved in mountain biking. It’s our goal, together with WBD, to help elevate the broadcast, athletes and commentators to this new era of the Mountain Bike World Series.



Our team is looking forward to being on site, to meet this community at several events this summer, and allow more people to unlock their own human performance with WHOOP. — John Sullivan, SVP of Marketing at WHOOP

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series has announced that WHOOP will be a major partner for the upcoming race season offering the potential for live biometric data.As part of the new partnership the UCI Mountain Bike World Series says that it will now be able to offer for the first time (in mountain biking) biometric data from select athletes as they are racing. In the press release, it states that this data will be shared during the broadcasts while also being used to inform the pre and post-show analysis. The new partnership will not just be for the XC World Cup this weekend as UCI Mountain Bike World Series aims to access this data for the Downhill World Cup coverage.While this may be a first for mountain bike coverage WHOOP already worked with Warner Brothers. Discovery Sports as they partnered with Eurosport for the 2022 Giro d’Italia Grand Tour. During this partnership, the biometric data was able to offer viewers a look into the heart rate and strain of racers as they took on a challenging final climb.This weekend the press release states that we can expect to see members of the Alpecin Deceuninck Team such as XC U23 European Champion Puck Pieterse and reigning XCC Short Track Champion Sam Gaze among the riders sharing their data.