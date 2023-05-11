UCI Mountain Bike World Series Partners with WHOOP for Live Biometric Data

May 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series has announced that WHOOP will be a major partner for the upcoming race season offering the potential for live biometric data.

As part of the new partnership the UCI Mountain Bike World Series says that it will now be able to offer for the first time (in mountain biking) biometric data from select athletes as they are racing. In the press release, it states that this data will be shared during the broadcasts while also being used to inform the pre and post-show analysis. The new partnership will not just be for the XC World Cup this weekend as UCI Mountain Bike World Series aims to access this data for the Downhill World Cup coverage.

While this may be a first for mountain bike coverage WHOOP already worked with Warner Brothers. Discovery Sports as they partnered with Eurosport for the 2022 Giro d’Italia Grand Tour. During this partnership, the biometric data was able to offer viewers a look into the heart rate and strain of racers as they took on a challenging final climb.

This weekend the press release states that we can expect to see members of the Alpecin Deceuninck Team such as XC U23 European Champion Puck Pieterse and reigning XCC Short Track Champion Sam Gaze among the riders sharing their data.

bigquotesOur mission to propel the UCI Mountain Bike World Series into a new era is underpinned by our desire to take fans to places they couldn't ordinarily reach and to deepen their connections with the sport they love and its athletes.

To do this, we're looking forward to integrating cutting-edge innovations into our broadcast coverage including partnering with WHOOP for game-changing insights into rider performance. Not only will this help explain to spectators and our audience how an athlete is able to overcome their rival, but it will elevate the endurance and skill to a whole new level by enabling the most advanced real time race analysis ever witnessed.

WHOOP is excited to be building on our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

bigquotesThis summer we’re bringing WHOOP Live to the international coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, supporting the sport, and providing viewers and fans with a unique viewing experience; with insights into the feat of human performance involved in mountain biking. It’s our goal, together with WBD, to help elevate the broadcast, athletes and commentators to this new era of the Mountain Bike World Series.

Our team is looking forward to being on site, to meet this community at several events this summer, and allow more people to unlock their own human performance with WHOOP. John Sullivan, SVP of Marketing at WHOOP


8 Comments

  • 8 0
 I can't see the athletes being particularly happy about their live data being available. Surely it's a good indicator of how toasted you are from an effort and informs your rivals? I can't see how they could implement this fairly unless everyone had it?
  • 6 0
 Will be very positive for the viewer to be reminded that Pidcock has the same heart rate in the final sprint as most of us climbing a flight of stairs with a shopping bag
  • 2 0
 Senior Vice President Scott Young needs to tone down on the superlatives in his marketing lingo. Other than that, this cutting-edge innovation actually sounds pretty cool and I would have loved to see how it elevates the broadcast - if it wasn't behind a paywall, that is.
  • 5 1
 will the racers be gettin extra money from whoop for wearing their product giving up their biometric data
  • 1 0
 Comparing heart rate data between racers is totally meaningless, it’s a gimmick we could do without on the broadcast. What’s next, tracking how many times they blink their eyes during the race?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully we get a live heart rate and recovery page for some content between races.
  • 2 0
 Can we have a live-analysis of the ingredients in a water bottle as well?
  • 1 0
 Alpecin Deceuninck Team has the Whoop for long time, MVDP for 3 years now.





