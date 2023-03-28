Broadcast Details & Commentators Revealed for the 2023 World Cups

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series has released all the ways to tune in and watch the 2023 World Cups with all coverage set to be available globally on GCN+.
With the coverage coming from the newly set up UCI Mountain Bike World Series viewers in 2023 can expect 135 hours of racing broadcasts with free showings of the U23 Cross-country Olympic and Junior Downhill racing alongside free semi-finals broadcast for the Elite Downhill. Both Elite XC and DH finals will be behind the paywall on GCN+ or Eurosport/discovery+ where available.
When it comes to the actual coverage of the races the press release states that with the help of Warner Bros. Discovery the broadcasts will feature "over 20 cameras on course, supplemented by three camera drones, the mountain biking viewer experience will be completely transformed at each event – offering fans entirely different angles from each venue and ensuring every major moment is captured in every single race - a first for the sport."
2023 will also see for the first time the U23 XC and Junior DH racing get live streams as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series aims to broadcast these for free on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel, plus UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel, GCN+, Eurosport, discovery+ and GMBN Racing.
While the DH and XC racing will get plenty of live broadcasts across a race weekend the Enduro coverage is set to remain as just in-depth highlights and behind-the-scenes coverage with the usual live timing system during the races. The XC Marathon racing will also be covered with in-depth highlights and behind-the-scenes footage.
Finally, alongside the revamp to the broadcast schedule the UCI Mountain Bike World Series has revealed who we can expect to be on the mics for the racing with Kate Mason leading the team alongside Cedric Gracia for DH and Bart Brentjens for XC. The team will also feature Ric McLaughlin, Josh Carlson and Hayley Edmonds as reporters.
|I am extremely excited, of course. We are going to add new technology into this beautiful sport, drones following races, incredible views, put your seatbelt on because it’s going to be flat-out.— Cedric Gracia
You can find out more on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website here
Original Press Release
The UCI Mountain Bike World Series is excited to reveal that there are more ways to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Cups than ever before.
Fans will be treated to a completely new way of enjoying live broadcasts this season, as the sport ushers in a new era of coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cups in cross-country Olympic, cross-country short track, cross-country marathon and downhill. Warner Bros. Discovery will harness the breadth of its network throughout the year to grow the sport and ensure the widest possible audiences are reached. Live broadcasts of the downhill, cross-country Olympic and cross-country short track elite finals and coverage of all major races from each of the 13 race weekends will be available globally on GCN+*.
GCN+ can be accessed worldwide through a monthly or annual subscription. Racing coverage and content is available live and on demand via the GCN App, all web browsers, Amazon FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, AndroidTV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and Apple TV.
As well as broadening the reach of the series, Warner Bros. Discovery will revolutionise the way mountain biking is watched by fans across the globe. With over 20 cameras on course, supplemented by three camera drones, the mountain biking viewer experience will be completely transformed at each event – offering fans entirely different angles from each venue and ensuring every major moment is captured in every single race - a first for the sport.
And it’s not just the elite finals that will enjoy coverage this season, with free to air live streams of the U23 cross-country races as well as the Junior and Semi-Final downhill races on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel, plus UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel, GCN+, Eurosport, discovery+ and GMBN Racing.**
Meanwhile, cross-country marathon and enduro will enjoy race day highlights shows hosted on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series Youtube channel, alongside in-depth bike checks, course previews and exclusive behind the scenes content.
Fronting the new coverage will be a new talent team headed up by Kate Mason, who will anchor each of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series events broadcast on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms, starting with the first round of the 2023 UCI Cross-country World Cups from Nové Město na Moravě in May.
Mason will be joined by legendary racer Cedric Gracia as an expert commentator in downhill, while titan of the sport Bart Brentjnes will fulfil the same role for cross-country. They’ll be joined by reporters Josh Carlson and Hayley Edmonds, with Ric McLaughlin completing the team as lead commentator.
Cedric Gracia, visiting the Cube studio in London for the cycling season launch event, said: “I am extremely excited, of course. We are going to add new technology into this beautiful sport, drones following races, incredible views, put your seatbelt on because it’s going to be flat-out.”
The UCI Mountain Bike World Series kicked off last week with a double header UCI Enduro World Cup in Tasmania, and roars back into life in the Czech Republic on (11-14 May) with the UCI Cross-Country World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, whilst the UCI Downhill World Cup live coverage starts its season in Lenzerheide, Switzerland (8-11 June).
*Coverage of the UCI Cross-Country Olympic, Cross-Country Short Track and UCI Downhill World Cups will be available globally on GCN+, and will also be shown on Eurosport and discovery+. The UCI Cross-Country Marathon and Enduro World Cups will benefit from in-depth highlights and behind the scenes coverage on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube Channel as well as GCN+.
