UCI Passes Regulations to Lower Transgender Athletes’ Maximum Testosterone Threshold

Feb 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The regulations were proposed after the UCI met with other sporting federations in November. Photo: Matt Wragg.

The UCI has today announced it has passed new regulations to limit the maximum testosterone threshold for transgender athletes competing in cycling.

Transgender athletes who have transitioned from male to female must now ensure their serum testosterone level is below 5 nmol/L, down from 10nmol/L under the old regulations. The athlete must also prove their testosterone level has been below that threshold for at least 12 months before competition.

The regulations were first proposed in November 2019 after the UCI met with a group of International Federations in Lausanne including the International Paralympic Committee, the International Tennis Federation, World Rowing, the International Golf Federation, and the International Association of Athletics Federations. Also in attendance were experts and representatives of transgender and cisgender athletes. The new regulation was passed by the UCI following the meeting of its Management Committee in Dübendorf (Switzerland) on 30 January.

As well as falling below the serum testosterone levels, transgender athletes must also now meet the following criteria:

bigquotes- All transgender athletes wishing to compete in the category corresponding to their new gender must make their request to the medical manager appointed by the UCI, at least six weeks before the date of the first competition.

- The athlete’s file will be passed on to a commission of three international experts independent of the UCI. The commission’s members will assess the athlete’s eligibility to compete in the new gender category and will inform the UCI’s medical officer of their conclusions.

- The athlete must prove that their serum testosterone level has been below 5 nmol/L for at least 12 months prior to the eligibility date.

- Once deemed eligible, the athlete must agree to keep their serum testosterone level below 5 nmol/L for the entire time they compete in the Women category.

- The athlete must undergo serum testosterone tests conducted using a benchmark method (mass spectrometry).UCI

Kate Weatherly struck back with her first podium since Leogang on the slippery Swiss roots.
Kate Weatherly is a transgender woman who has achieved several strong international results since her transition. She's currently recovering from a broken neck sustained at Mont-Sainte-Anne this year and has confirmed she will not be racing in 2020.

bigquotesThe adoption of new directives in the UCI Regulations will provide the cycling community as a whole with a clearly defined regulatory framework that applies to everyone. Thanks to this consensus, achieved by a working group representing our sport’s various stakeholders, our Federation has given itself the wherewithal to take into consideration – and in reflection of developments in our society – the desire of transgender athletes to compete, while guaranteeing a level playing field for all competitors. This is an important step in the inclusion of transgender athletes in elite sport.David Lappartient, UCI President

The new regulations will come into effect on March 1 2020.


Press Release: UCI

In line with the announcement it made on 4 November 2019, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) approved its new regulations on the eligibility of transgender athletes to compete in events on the UCI International Calendar. The decision was made at the meeting of its Management Committee in Dübendorf (Switzerland) on 30 January.

The new regulations, which will come into effect on 1 March 2020, are designed to encourage transgender athletes to compete in the category corresponding to their new gender, while guaranteeing a level playing field for all athletes in the competitions in question.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Up until then, the eligibility criteria for competing in the corresponding gender-identity category were those agreed on at a consensus meeting organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2015. The provision of new scientific knowledge led to those eligibility criteria being reviewed – in particular for male-to-female athletes – at a working meeting held in Lausanne on 19 October 2019, and which was attended by the UCI, other International Federations, experts and representatives of transgender and cisgender athletes. As part of the new consensus, it is agreed that if a Federation decides to use testosterone as an indicator, the transgender athlete will only be eligible to compete in the Women category if their serum testosterone level is below 5 nmol/L.

What is the eligibility procedure?

- All transgender athletes wishing to compete in the category corresponding to their new gender must make their request to the medical manager appointed by the UCI, at least six weeks before the date of the first competition.
- The athlete’s file will be passed on to a commission of three international experts independent of the UCI. The commission’s members will assess the athlete’s eligibility to compete in the new gender category and will inform the UCI’s medical officer of their conclusions.
- The athlete must prove that their serum testosterone level has been below 5 nmol/L for at least 12 months prior to the eligibility date.
- Once deemed eligible, the athlete must agree to keep their serum testosterone level below 5 nmol/L for the entire time they compete in the Women category.
- The athlete must undergo serum testosterone tests conducted using a benchmark method (mass spectrometry).

Once their eligibility to compete has been confirmed, the UCI’s medical manager will be responsible for ensuring the athlete complies with the eligibility regulations throughout their sporting career. Should they fail to do so, the medical manager may choose to suspend their eligibility to compete until such time as the athlete proves that they are able to comply with the criteria again.

In the event of any breach of the regulations, a penalty system shall come into effect. Penalties shall range from a mere reprimand and warning to disqualification and a fine.

The UCI has asked its National Federations to include these new directives in their regulations.


The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are complex. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.

Specifically, please don’t violate our terms of use, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated. Transgender advocates, social media platforms, and other media companies consider misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) as slurs and personal attacks.

The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site.


55 Comments

  • 29 2
 So until you make 'the transition' you can have all the benefits of -growing to be / being - male (testosterone, growing bigger & stronger muscles, more robust skeleton , etc ... ) . Once you've made 'the transition' you expect one single drugs that lowers testosterone to completely compensate all these years of growing up with male genetics? Complete BS.

I find it conflicting because I do believe transgender people have a right to compete. I just don't see in what category they can do that without being unfair to either women, or themselves (if they would compete with men).

A seperate category would be the answer, but there aren't enough transgender atletes to fill these category.


I think transgender people who want to compete, should be honest with themselves. Do you really need to have it all?
  • 5 1
 Exactly my thoughts. I have sympathy for the cause, but sometimes life is unfair and you cannot have it all. I wish we could make it perfect for everybody but as that is not currently possible we need to be honest about the issues at hand and not do a disservice to transgender people. As it stands they're rapidly becoming public enemy number one in the sports world and imho it's a bad thing when athletic competition is diving people instead of bringing them together. Maybe at some point they can have their own class, but until then we need to be real about the potential effects on the women's field in any discipline.
  • 5 4
 Exactly, there aren't enough of them to warrant even 1% of the attention. Yet here we are..
  • 5 2
 @Ian713: Don't agree.

Yes they are a very small minority. But that minority, just because small, does have their rights just like we all do. They face a struggle and I think they deserve our empathy and compassion. But that doens't mean we can't be critical and say the things as they are.
  • 1 2
 How dare you ?! All transgender athletes sould indeed have a category of their own and more teams should sponsor them, heck why not making it mendatory for WC Team to have a transgender athlete so we ensure there is no more discrimination at the WC levels of our sport ! And if you consider there is not enough of them to create de category that's maybe because indeed our sports doesn't support enough of the transgender athletes to inspire the mass !
  • 1 0
 What's up with this naked mountain biking trend? My dudads get beat up with moto pants on.
  • 36 13
 its aleady been proven that testosterone levels are irrelevant, you cant overwrite genetics with drugs.
  • 9 2
 Irrelevant? Why is testosterone/roid doping a thing then?
  • 5 0
 @KalkhoffKiller: youtu.be/pzg9QtQelR8

That was posted last time around and I listened to it to help understand where things are currently and a woman’s perspective on the topic as it it wouldn’t affect my race cat. They do a good job of summing up the genetic differences and how hormone therapy does/ does not cause those to degrade. Just so a million people don’t ask or make assumptions.
  • 2 1
 Irrelevant how?
  • 1 0
 @usedbikestuff: Testosterone is by far the most relevant factor. Take away the testosterone from male athletes and their performance will plummet.
  • 23 3
 its such a disservice to female athletes.
  • 18 19
 isn't it beautiful when the left starts to eat itself..
  • 3 6
 @tobiusmaximum: I thought you guys just had pro-brexit and anti-brexit and then the queen runs the show. They don’t really cover English anything in our textbooks. “We saved them in two wars, watch Austin Powers to cover the rest”
  • 3 1
 @tobiusmaximum: dont get ya?
  • 6 0
 @tobiusmaximum: I think it's really unwise to divide everything in left and right. I find it very seldom in life that things are not complex and can be so easily 'categorized'. The world around us is complex, and you need to analyze it WITH empathy to come to a better understanding.

There is no 'the' left and 'the' right. (maybe on facebook there is)
  • 1 0
 @usedbikestuff: hahaha ... so dumb. Inaccurate but funny as hell dude.
  • 1 0
 @usedbikestuff: You are right by saying the English, lets already move forward, it's only a matter of time before UK is finally gone as the remaining countries oppressed by the English will tell them to F*** off.
  • 23 7
 Ridiculous, say goodbye to fair competition for women. There’s so much more that gives biological men an advantage than their test levels over the last 12 months, it could never be fair. I’m not anti anything, but I am pro science, and transgenders are not the sex they claim to be (which is factual), as much as their personality, feelings, and fashion would have us believe otherwise. Real women have enough issues with equality, we don’t need to add getting beat by men pretending to be women. Create a third class, or just accept that you’re a man who’s not on world cup level
  • 8 4
 They are not pretending to be women, they identify as women and or men for that matter and have probably endured anguish most of us cant comprehend. I dont agree with the uci there is a distinct advantage because of biology. But we shouldn't be flippant about what they have been through to get to this stage in their lives.
  • 11 2
 @Gremclon: me, as a woman who struggled to be such a rider as I am today - I don't care what some trans have been through! I want (and all the possible rights) to compete with ... *surprise* ... another women, who like me did the same work all their lives!
  • 3 0
 @Gremclon: And they deserve our deepest respect and support in their struggles. We should all make that struggle less hard.

BUT. It's not because you face a struggle in a certain domain in your life, you deserve a free pass in another. Life doesn't work like that, for no one.
  • 2 0
 @jasminov: But, but, but, but.....think of the fraction of the .06% of the population and their feelings. I think that we need to have all race announcements in Esperanto too.....

(if we do the math, .06% of society might identify as transgender, I bet the same number identify as a squirrel. From there, a very small portion compete at anything at all, from there the cyclists......). So, we are all suppose to cater to a fraction of a fraction? No, I sure wont.
  • 2 0
 @Gremclon: I identify as an astronaut. And?
  • 1 1
 @jasminov: maybe just quit the sport if a random transgender athlete beats you without putting in the work.
  • 12 1
 there is a great south park episode on this subject..
  • 2 0
 Indeed ! Bouquet final for an already nice season imo Smile
  • 3 2
 I am upset that the Special Olympics will not allow me to participate. I do identify as "special". I think that they are a hate group.
  • 7 0
 If LeBron James had to lower his test levels to 5 nmol/l for one year and then joined the WNBA I wonder how he would do?
Probably somewhere between 6000 and 8000pts per game. Seems fair and reasonable to me.
  • 8 0
 ... (grabs popcorn) ... (and beer) ...
  • 4 0
 What a mockery of truth. What's wrong with transgenders competing in their biological gender categories? I say nothing wrong, and all right. I would be happy to compete with a man that identifies as a woman. As for women who are taking testosterone due to their gender identification issues, I guess it would harm no one to allow them to compete with men, otherwise they can compete with other women if they stop taking it. They are different situations, what matters is that competitive fairness is kept, but all this worry about political correctness has destroyed the ability to reason and the respect for facts (and competing women).
  • 7 1
 Would love to have a one line statement from Rach, Pompon, Tahnee, Marine, Vali, just to hear their opinions.
  • 12 0
 And risk the public shaming, call for exclusion from competition and loss of sponsors? I think they're smart enough to keep their mouths shut in this day and age.
  • 2 7
flag jasminov (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Loki87: smart? You meant weak and coward? Only those lizards can't say what they think and believe.
  • 2 0
 I couldn't care less what those top women have to say about this. On the other hand, would love to hear from those who are on the verge of having or not a spot in a team, being able to be a pro or not.
  • 1 0
 @jasminov: You mean "dog-faced pony soldier", right?
  • 7 4
 I work with a female athlete and yes this is a topic that has been discussed but to call another human going through a transition like this a “fairy tail creature” Is one of the most hateful things I have ever heard. I doubt anyone is choosing to transition just for a trophy and deals on bikes. And this is a perfect example of the hate running through our country disguised as normal
  • 3 4
 " I doubt anyone is choosing to transition just for a trophy and deals on bikes." - let there be no question at all that you are wrong. I have seen people cheat at any given "contest" for a myriad of reasons. As for things being disguised as "normal",,,, again, you can NOT be serious here. I can think of something that is NOT normal.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely right ! It also completely destroys the rational debate we could have, killing all nuance and again leaving only 2 camps.
  • 1 1
 Grow thicker skin.
  • 1 0
 Wrong
  • 2 0
 Imagine busting your ass your entire career as a Female athlete, to be just beaten by a competitor that used to be male.
Im unsure of the numbers of Trans athletes there are in DH, but if numbers grow (which is great and hopefully does), a new category should be looked into. Not a transphobe btw.. just saying.
  • 4 1
 Glad to know that the only difference between men and women is testosterone. Nothing else.
  • 3 0
 Over 100 comments on a Santa Cruz e bike and zero about this. Huh?
  • 6 1
 pinkbike are probably deleting most of the comments lol.
  • 2 0
 it's up for 15min
  • 4 1
 Ahh, so nice, sooo niiice. Eat it, and swallow it, modern society.
  • 2 0
 What about if your a female with high testosterone?
  • 2 0
 well, they're not transgender, so this doesn't apply to them.
  • 2 1
 @bartonw: I dont think that is quite fair then. I think women with high testosterone should also be included.
If high testosterone is what gives them the edge then I dont think its fair to included women with higher levels than most other women.
  • 4 6
 Aaaand here come all transphobes and homophobes out of the pinkbike woodwork...
  • 4 1
 Just because people think it’s not fair for a man transitioning to a women to compete against other women. Doesn’t make them homophobic or transphobic. This is people who are not willing to see the debate run too, just call them transphobic. It’s lame.
  • 1 0
 @Pisgah4life: I certainly am not afraid of them. I simply do not like cheaters, or people who think that the rules do not apply to them for some concocted reason.
  • 3 4
 Haha, eat your own sh1t, libtards!
