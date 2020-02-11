UCI Passes Regulations to Lower Transgender Athletes’ Maximum Testosterone Threshold

The UCI has today announced it has passed new regulations to limit the maximum testosterone threshold for transgender athletes competing in cycling.
Transgender athletes who have transitioned from male to female must now ensure their serum testosterone level is below 5 nmol/L, down from 10nmol/L under the old regulations. The athlete must also prove their testosterone level has been below that threshold for at least 12 months before competition.
The regulations were first proposed in November 2019
after the UCI met with a group of International Federations in Lausanne including the International Paralympic Committee, the International Tennis Federation, World Rowing, the International Golf Federation, and the International Association of Athletics Federations. Also in attendance were experts and representatives of transgender and cisgender athletes. The new regulation was passed by the UCI following the meeting of its Management Committee in Dübendorf (Switzerland) on 30 January.
As well as falling below the serum testosterone levels, transgender athletes must also now meet the following criteria:
|- All transgender athletes wishing to compete in the category corresponding to their new gender must make their request to the medical manager appointed by the UCI, at least six weeks before the date of the first competition.
- The athlete’s file will be passed on to a commission of three international experts independent of the UCI. The commission’s members will assess the athlete’s eligibility to compete in the new gender category and will inform the UCI’s medical officer of their conclusions.
- The athlete must prove that their serum testosterone level has been below 5 nmol/L for at least 12 months prior to the eligibility date.
- Once deemed eligible, the athlete must agree to keep their serum testosterone level below 5 nmol/L for the entire time they compete in the Women category.
- The athlete must undergo serum testosterone tests conducted using a benchmark method (mass spectrometry).—UCI
|The adoption of new directives in the UCI Regulations will provide the cycling community as a whole with a clearly defined regulatory framework that applies to everyone. Thanks to this consensus, achieved by a working group representing our sport’s various stakeholders, our Federation has given itself the wherewithal to take into consideration – and in reflection of developments in our society – the desire of transgender athletes to compete, while guaranteeing a level playing field for all competitors. This is an important step in the inclusion of transgender athletes in elite sport.—David Lappartient, UCI President
The new regulations will come into effect on March 1 2020.
Press Release: UCI
In line with the announcement it made on 4 November 2019, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) approved its new regulations on the eligibility of transgender athletes to compete in events on the UCI International Calendar. The decision was made at the meeting of its Management Committee in Dübendorf (Switzerland) on 30 January.
The new regulations, which will come into effect on 1 March 2020, are designed to encourage transgender athletes to compete in the category corresponding to their new gender, while guaranteeing a level playing field for all athletes in the competitions in question.
What are the eligibility criteria?
Up until then, the eligibility criteria for competing in the corresponding gender-identity category were those agreed on at a consensus meeting organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2015. The provision of new scientific knowledge led to those eligibility criteria being reviewed – in particular for male-to-female athletes – at a working meeting held in Lausanne on 19 October 2019, and which was attended by the UCI, other International Federations, experts and representatives of transgender and cisgender athletes. As part of the new consensus, it is agreed that if a Federation decides to use testosterone as an indicator, the transgender athlete will only be eligible to compete in the Women category if their serum testosterone level is below 5 nmol/L.
What is the eligibility procedure?
- All transgender athletes wishing to compete in the category corresponding to their new gender must make their request to the medical manager appointed by the UCI, at least six weeks before the date of the first competition.
- The athlete’s file will be passed on to a commission of three international experts independent of the UCI. The commission’s members will assess the athlete’s eligibility to compete in the new gender category and will inform the UCI’s medical officer of their conclusions.
- The athlete must prove that their serum testosterone level has been below 5 nmol/L for at least 12 months prior to the eligibility date.
- Once deemed eligible, the athlete must agree to keep their serum testosterone level below 5 nmol/L for the entire time they compete in the Women category.
- The athlete must undergo serum testosterone tests conducted using a benchmark method (mass spectrometry).
Once their eligibility to compete has been confirmed, the UCI’s medical manager will be responsible for ensuring the athlete complies with the eligibility regulations throughout their sporting career. Should they fail to do so, the medical manager may choose to suspend their eligibility to compete until such time as the athlete proves that they are able to comply with the criteria again.
In the event of any breach of the regulations, a penalty system shall come into effect. Penalties shall range from a mere reprimand and warning to disqualification and a fine.
The UCI has asked its National Federations to include these new directives in their regulations.
The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are complex. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.
Specifically, please don’t violate our terms of use
, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated
. Transgender advocates, social media platforms
, and other media companies consider misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) as slurs and personal attacks.
The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site.
55 Comments
I find it conflicting because I do believe transgender people have a right to compete. I just don't see in what category they can do that without being unfair to either women, or themselves (if they would compete with men).
A seperate category would be the answer, but there aren't enough transgender atletes to fill these category.
I think transgender people who want to compete, should be honest with themselves. Do you really need to have it all?
Yes they are a very small minority. But that minority, just because small, does have their rights just like we all do. They face a struggle and I think they deserve our empathy and compassion. But that doens't mean we can't be critical and say the things as they are.
That was posted last time around and I listened to it to help understand where things are currently and a woman’s perspective on the topic as it it wouldn’t affect my race cat. They do a good job of summing up the genetic differences and how hormone therapy does/ does not cause those to degrade. Just so a million people don’t ask or make assumptions.
There is no 'the' left and 'the' right. (maybe on facebook there is)
BUT. It's not because you face a struggle in a certain domain in your life, you deserve a free pass in another. Life doesn't work like that, for no one.
(if we do the math, .06% of society might identify as transgender, I bet the same number identify as a squirrel. From there, a very small portion compete at anything at all, from there the cyclists......). So, we are all suppose to cater to a fraction of a fraction? No, I sure wont.
Probably somewhere between 6000 and 8000pts per game. Seems fair and reasonable to me.
Im unsure of the numbers of Trans athletes there are in DH, but if numbers grow (which is great and hopefully does), a new category should be looked into. Not a transphobe btw.. just saying.
If high testosterone is what gives them the edge then I dont think its fair to included women with higher levels than most other women.
Post a Comment