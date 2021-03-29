UCI Postpones 2021 Eliminator World Championships

Mar 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Crowned World Champion a week earlier Sam Gaze rocks the rainbow stripes in Lenzerheide.

The UCI has announced that the 2021 Eliminator World Championships in Graz are postponed to September.

With events still facing difficulties due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UCI has moved the Eliminator World Championships to September 5 at the organiser's request due to current restrictions in Austria.

bigquotesDue to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Championships, which were to take place on 2 May in Graz (Austria), have been postponed at the request of the organisers as a result of restrictions imposed by the competent public authorities.

The event will now take place in Graz on 5 September.

The UCI would like to thank the organisers for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the athletes, National Federations and all concerned parties for their understanding. UCI

You can view the full list of MTB events on the UCI international that have been postponed or cancelled here

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Uci


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 Just eliminate it already.
  • 2 0
 We're used to it, just look how much Shimano post poned 12 Speed Deore and stuff... Haha
  • 1 0
 We allways want to know what UCI Most Recognizable Person have to say.
  • 2 0
 Bruni must be bummed
  • 1 0
 Oh no

