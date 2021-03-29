UCI Postpones 2021 Eliminator World Championships

The UCI has announced that the 2021 Eliminator World Championships in Graz are postponed to September.
With events still facing difficulties due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UCI has moved the Eliminator World Championships to September 5 at the organiser's request due to current restrictions in Austria.
|Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Championships, which were to take place on 2 May in Graz (Austria), have been postponed at the request of the organisers as a result of restrictions imposed by the competent public authorities.
The event will now take place in Graz on 5 September.
The UCI would like to thank the organisers for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the athletes, National Federations and all concerned parties for their understanding.— UCI
You can view the full list of MTB events on the UCI international that have been postponed or cancelled here
