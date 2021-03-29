UCI Postpones 2021 Eliminator World Championships

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Championships, which were to take place on 2 May in Graz (Austria), have been postponed at the request of the organisers as a result of restrictions imposed by the competent public authorities.



The event will now take place in Graz on 5 September.



The UCI would like to thank the organisers for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the athletes, National Federations and all concerned parties for their understanding. — UCI