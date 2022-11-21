UCI President Hopes to Bring XCC Short Track to the Olympics

Nov 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Pauline Ferrand Prevot lurking.

UCI President David Lappartient has suggested that one day he hopes that XCC Short Track could become an Olympic Sport.

While speaking to Inside the Games David Lappartient talks about how the UCI is looking to further add to its already long list of Olympic disciplines. Currently, the Olympics is reluctant to add new sports if it would lead to a growing number of athletes needing to attend the games, but the UCI President believes this could leave space for more cycling events.

In his interview with Inside the Games David Lappartient brings up the possibility of adding Short Track, team time trial mixed relay and BMX flatland. XCC Short Track would definitely be possible to run without any need for extra riders to be sent over by competing countries as we have seen in past years with the XC World Cups.

"We apply maybe to have BMX flatland, to have team time trial mixed relay, to have mountain bike short track, and for these last two disciplines you do not need extra quotas for this... but the first thing for us is to keep the five Olympic disciplines we have."

David Lappartient is clear that any new events must not remove any current disciplines in the games and that maintaining the events in the games at the moment is the first priority for the UCI. In the same interview, he also brings up the possibility of an e-cycling medal as this would need no additional athletes as well.

"After if we could have one of the others that could be nice, and also one day why not have also one e-cycling medal, because we can use the same quotas, no extra athletes, and that could also be important for us, but not instead of the existing disciplines, which is key for us."

It sounds like it may never be possible to see downhill feature in the Olympics but we may get additional representation for mountain biking if the UCI President gets his way although any changes couldn't happen until at least the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

8 Comments

  • 9 0
 How about downhill? Can we bring downhill to the Olympics?
  • 1 0
 The largest issue with downhill is that not all places that host the summer games can host a downhill event. This is the same with the winter olympics and the mens and womens alpine skiing downhill events. There is a better chance at getting Enduro into the olympics then downhill.
  • 5 0
 How alll forms of mtb are not olympic sports boggles the mind
  • 1 0
 With the IOC in charge nothing surprises me...
  • 5 0
 I'd much rather see DH and Cyclocross, but you do you UCI.
  • 2 0
 They are pushing for CX as well. For the winter olympics
  • 1 0
 The issue with adding cycling disciplines is that they always remove another cycling event from the program. Swimming doesn't get the same treatment, but it's almost like they cap the number of cycling events.
  • 1 0
 We need DH and slopestyle olympics!





