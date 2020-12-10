UCI Recommends a Minimum of 1 Week Without Racing After Concussion in New Protocols

The issue of sports-related concussion was one of my priorities, along with the misuse of tramadol, when I arrived at the UCI in 2018. Cycling now has guidelines that set out the various phases involved in dealing with SRC (initial assessment, diagnosis, recovery, and return to competition). This protocol applies to all disciplines while taking their specific characteristics into consideration. It will make it easier to trace individual SRC cases and better understand their place in cycling traumatology. — Professor Xavier Brigard, UCI Medical Director