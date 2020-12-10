UCI Recommends a Minimum of 1 Week Without Racing After Concussion in New Protocols

Dec 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

The UCI has set out new concussion protocols that are designed to increase rider safety and reduce long-term effects on memory, speech and reaction speeds following a serious crash.

The new protocols are built on the 2017 Berlin concussion consensus statement but have been tailored to the sport of cycling. Sports Related Concussions (SRC) are estimated to account for between 1.3% and 9.1% of injuries in cycling, depending on the discipline.

Concussion Assessment

The UCI identified that reaching an injured rider in a good amount of time is the biggest obstacle in treating concussion at cycling events and mountain biking is a sport that is particularly at risk for this. To combat this, the protocol recommends that non-health professionals, including racers, mechanics and coaches be trained in recognising the signs of concussion and making the correct initial assessment. The UCI says the signs of a concussion include, "feeling stunned or dazed, trouble with balance, headaches, slurred speech, changes in vision" and that it will be publishing training resources in the form of symptoms cards to help these non-health professionals.

When a medical professional arrives at the scene, they will carry out a more thorough investigation of the symptoms including tests of orientation to time and place (Maddocks questions) and balance. After the initial assessment a SCAT5 tool assessment should be carried out and this should be taken again the next day. All concussions should be made known to the UCI Medical Director. This will allow the SRCs to be monitored and traced as scientific research has shown that repeated SRC events can have serious neurobiological consequences for athletes.

Return to Competition

The UCI advocates that athletes suffering a concussion should have a period of complete rest of between 24 and 48 hours and not return to competition for at least a week after their symptoms have cleared up (two weeks in the case of juniors).

This marks a change from the current guidelines that state "For appropriate clinical evaluation for suspected concussion, for concussion management and return to training and competition doctors should refer to the published guidelines (Consensus statement on concussion in Sport – 4th International Conference, Zurich 2012) and the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 3 (SCAT 3) and any update thereof."

The new guidelines will be introduced in 2021 and the UCI Medical Rules will be updated in January to reflect this.

bigquotesThe issue of sports-related concussion was one of my priorities, along with the misuse of tramadol, when I arrived at the UCI in 2018. Cycling now has guidelines that set out the various phases involved in dealing with SRC (initial assessment, diagnosis, recovery, and return to competition). This protocol applies to all disciplines while taking their specific characteristics into consideration. It will make it easier to trace individual SRC cases and better understand their place in cycling traumatology.Professor Xavier Brigard, UCI Medical Director

The full document can be read, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Uci


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
92557 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
72480 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
70532 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
55133 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
54754 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
54587 views
Canyon Release Stoic Hardtail
44152 views
Evil Launches New 2021 Offering - 29" Wheels, 140mm Travel
41675 views

22 Comments

  • 17 1
 Good. It is about time the UCI makes this change. Now if they can just keep teams from putting riders back on a bike after an obvious head trauma. Anyone remember Levi Horner crossing the finish line in stage 7 of the 2012 TDF? He had no recollection of the crash that left him with broken bones. It was just terrible.
  • 1 0
 Ummm chris horner. levi leipheimer
  • 14 0
 Mines on the bottom right !
  • 1 0
 Why is it so swollen?

jk, jk *brofist
  • 6 0
 They should look at using a device like the NeuroCatch to measure actual cognitive function against a baseline test. Similar to an ECG for your brain, and gives actual objective metrics of brain function instead of subjective questioning.

This technology is finally catching up in this world, and it's about time we had proper data for somebody's brain health instead of them saying "I feel fine, and my middle name is Rosco"
  • 1 0
 Should I be worried if I got a concussion and I got smarter?
  • 4 0
 Boy, you don't say... 1 week minimum recommendation? Facepalm At least it's supposed to be after symptom abatement, but still... treat your brain gently...
Glad we're finally getting something into hard writing. tup
  • 3 0
 seriously, a week is barely anything but progress I guess.
  • 3 0
 Is it just me or does this feel like not long enough? Also it only covers racing. Teams and sponsors should be signing up to a voluntary code which includes training as well. Maybe PINKBIKE could lead on such an initiative?
  • 1 0
 The title is a bit misleading. They are requiring a minimum of 1 week after concussion symptoms have cleared up, not 1 week after the onset of a concussion. Depending on the severity of the concussion, this could be anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. This would just force people to give it a little extra time instead of jumping back into racing after they "feel fine".
  • 4 3
 And how money, time and other resources did the UCI spent to come up with the life-changing, NEVER before thought of or even conceived protocol. I mean, sure no other medical journal or even Web MD could have come anywhere near this level of research? I digress...
  • 2 0
 Nothing like taking a nice little "dirt nap" after a hard slam.... you don't have to tell me to take time off! But I've seen guys get right back up and go at it again...
  • 2 0
 www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/55208227

on dementia because of brain trauma
  • 3 0
 I had to wait 2 months for my concussion to heal
  • 1 0
 The rub unfortunately is the mental factor. The longer time off the bike, the more your confidence as a rider tends to wane.
  • 5 3
 They really needed a study for this? Common sense maybe ?
  • 6 0
 What is this "Common Sense" you speak of???
  • 12 0
 Every Dr. recommends at least 2-3 weeks, longer depending on severity. One week isn't enough.
  • 7 0
 Common sense and competitive personalities don’t always mix. I think a lot of these riders feel pressure to get back to work ASAP after an injury. whether that pressure is real (from team/sponsors) or imagined, the pressure is there. Now there is some built in safety protocols that are being backed by scientific research, it may affect the short term bottom line but the overall benefit to the athletes is unmistakeable.
  • 4 0
 @SlodownU: if you read the wording it actually says 1 week AFTER symptoms have cleared up. Realistically that is going to be more like 2-3 weeks from the actual injury.
  • 1 0
 Most pro athletes fear losing more than they fear death. Ill health or worse in the future is an abstract, losing is something even the top guys know only too well. Add sponsors who have money riding on an athlete competing and common sense goes out the window. It's not just a cycling problem, look at Marc Marquez, five months after his big crash and he's still going through surgery and bone grafts. All because nobody wanted to be the one who told the reigning champion to go home and take it easy.
  • 2 0
 You can't put somebody on a bike after they have a concussion.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009145
Mobile Version of Website