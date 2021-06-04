UCI Releases Sustainabilitiy Guidelines as it Sets Goal to Become Carbon Neutral

Jun 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The UCI has released its new sustainability guidelines after it signed up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework in 2020.

At the top of the agenda for the cycling governing body is the target to become carbon neutral as an organisation by 2030 with a 45% reduction in absolute emissions in the same year. Alongside this goal, the UCI has started to consider how it can include environmental, social and economic issues into its future decisions and policies.

A 90-page document released by the UCI this week details its goals, plans and a comprehensive sustainable events checklist featuring sections on biodiversity, waste, energy and transport. The list was "developed with the support of various cycling stakeholders and international organisations to provide best practice from the world of sport on how to deliver events sustainably." The list is not currently compulsory and the UCI states that some event holders are already meeting or planning to hit some of these steps.

bigquotesThe adoption of a concrete Sustainability Strategy by the UCI is an important development for reinforcing cycling’s contribution to resolving numerous major problems faced by our society today (not least climate change, pollution and inactivity), while at the same time pinpointing the responsibilities of all those implicated in our sport as they go about their activities.

Moreover, it has been particularly important not only to support members of the cycling family with guidelines, but to set our own objectives which we commit to respecting in clearly defined timelines. It is the goal of our sustainability targets. UCI President David Lappartient

As part of the new sustainability agenda the UCI released a few of the other goals it aims to hit by 2030, this includes:

- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from UCI and UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) operations to achieve carbon neutrality with a 45% reduction of absolute emissions by 2030
- Integrate environmental, social and economic responsibility into the UCI’s policies, operations and decision-making processes
- Establish a task force to guide the development of a strategy of equality, diversity and inclusion in cycling
- Develop a sustainable sourcing strategy for the UCI and UCI events
- Share best practice and become a global centre for collaboration on cycling sustainability solutions, including providing National Federations with sustainability resources and education through the UCI WCC
- Develop a carbon calculator tool for use by cycling stakeholders
- Measure the UCI's environmental and social impacts to report progress against sustainability objectives and UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Work with organisations from the world over to protect and enhance the planet’s biodiversity
- Advocate for safe cycling everywhere and promote strong local economies through cycling and sustainable development

You can find out more about the UCI's plans and read the full report here.

24 Comments

  • 15 1
 >take carbon out of the air
>convert it into carbon fiber
>make a shit ton of carbon parts
>earth is happier
>everyone has carbon everything
  • 4 1
 You got the carbon fiber chain yet?
  • 2 1
 yes
  • 4 0
 >make a shit ton of money
  • 2 1
 @mackay66: some f*ckin geniuses at harvard or whatever figured out how to do it already.
  • 11 4
 So this means...only e-bikes because normal bikes make you work too hard and when you work hard you breathe hard with puts out too much carbon dioxide and that puts out too much carbon in the air. E-bike make you work less so you don't breathe as hard and there is less carbon dioxide in the air. Thats how that works, right??
  • 7 0
 Don’t know why I was reminded but guys this is serious . DP is in big trouble . Penetrating news

www.velonews.com/news/uci-suing-dick-pound
  • 2 0
 Should be top comment x1000
  • 3 0
 I read that as "sucking". He's going to need protection. @mikelevy this is the news we need
  • 1 0
 I seriously just realized that even his initials are pornographic!
  • 2 0
 The people need to know!
  • 4 0
 Can we please not make stupid statements like this as a press release. Every time some company wants to show everyone how responsible they are they come out with some grandiose statement about commonsense issues. Just way "we are going to do better at trying to be more environmentally responsible." It is our wish to have better air quality so that everyone can ride faster longer and we support that.
  • 2 0
 There was a lot of hopeful speculation that one up side of the pandemic was that the lockdown of the developed world would greatly reduce carbon emissions. It turns out, there was no meaningful reduction. The lesson? The vast majority of these individual appeals for carbon neutrality are basically symbolic gestures. If you look hard at carbon emissions, you will find that they are highly concentrated in several big production areas such that individual sacrifices really have no impact - even though it does feel good to "do your part".

Global carbon emissions is such a macro problem that it literally dwarfs any individual effort(s) to do something about it - to the point where even a global lockdown hardly affected it. Companies and orgs would do better in focusing on lobbying for policy at the macro level. However, even that is difficult because at the heart of climate change really isn't the problem itself, but a philosophical loggerhead between competing camps over the fundamental role of humanity in nature. On one side, you have the Malthusian view, which sees humans themselves as the problem and that we are inherently "spoiling" an allegedly pure state of nature, e.g., the solution is less humans. On the other side, you have the techno-utopists, who see humans as supreme and capable of overcoming environmental problems with technical solutions/advancement and growth, e.g., the solution is through tech (notably, through nuclear). I'm on neither extreme, but lean more towards the latter. However, these views are at odds and until it resolves one way or another, most of this stuff is pointless.
  • 4 0
 The UCI is a ridiculous organization. Between sock length, throwing away water bottles to fans, and all the other stupid rules they have. Why do they virtue signal to make them feel better. If they would fix cycling competition then I may be able to get on board with this narrative. When companies, special interest groups, and people have to tell me how much they love the environment it really turns me off. Show us by example instead of bragging how great your are.
  • 1 0
 ive always had a cool idea that big shots like bruni and gwin could sell their race winning tires for huge profits
  • 1 0
 just re use the water bottles they weigh like 40 grams
  • 4 0
 So Ratboy will come back? Smile
  • 1 0
 If only the UCI had a mode of transportation that produced less waste. "Load up the panniers boys! We're going to Scotland next week. Ian, did you contact the sailboat captain about going to the States?". I mean...
  • 2 0
 points deducted for every part change through the year. let's see who is actually making durable parts.
  • 2 0
 Making the sustainability strategy out of concrete was a mistake from the start...
  • 1 0
 wouldnt sustainably sourced wood be more eco friendly because the trees would take carbon out of the air during growth and then not be as bad as concrete once placed. ik ur talking about metaphorical concrete tho, but still
  • 2 0
 equality, diversity and inclusion I got this far in the article and was about to puke, UCI FU and your Agenda 30 bs.
  • 2 0
 So no World Cup then?
  • 4 3
 News flash - Plants need carbon dioxide to live!

Post a Comment



