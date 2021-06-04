UCI Releases Sustainabilitiy Guidelines as it Sets Goal to Become Carbon Neutral

The adoption of a concrete Sustainability Strategy by the UCI is an important development for reinforcing cycling’s contribution to resolving numerous major problems faced by our society today (not least climate change, pollution and inactivity), while at the same time pinpointing the responsibilities of all those implicated in our sport as they go about their activities.



Moreover, it has been particularly important not only to support members of the cycling family with guidelines, but to set our own objectives which we commit to respecting in clearly defined timelines. It is the goal of our sustainability targets. — UCI President David Lappartient