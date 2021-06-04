UCI Releases Sustainabilitiy Guidelines as it Sets Goal to Become Carbon Neutral

The UCI has released its new sustainability guidelines after it signed up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework in 2020.
At the top of the agenda for the cycling governing body is the target to become carbon neutral as an organisation by 2030 with a 45% reduction in absolute emissions in the same year. Alongside this goal, the UCI has started to consider how it can include environmental, social and economic issues into its future decisions and policies.
A 90-page document released by the UCI this week details its goals, plans and a comprehensive sustainable events checklist featuring sections on biodiversity, waste, energy and transport. The list was "developed with the support of various cycling stakeholders and international organisations to provide best practice from the world of sport on how to deliver events sustainably." The list is not currently compulsory and the UCI states that some event holders are already meeting or planning to hit some of these steps.
|The adoption of a concrete Sustainability Strategy by the UCI is an important development for reinforcing cycling’s contribution to resolving numerous major problems faced by our society today (not least climate change, pollution and inactivity), while at the same time pinpointing the responsibilities of all those implicated in our sport as they go about their activities.
Moreover, it has been particularly important not only to support members of the cycling family with guidelines, but to set our own objectives which we commit to respecting in clearly defined timelines. It is the goal of our sustainability targets.— UCI President David Lappartient
As part of the new sustainability agenda the UCI released a few of the other goals it aims to hit by 2030, this includes:
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from UCI and UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) operations to achieve carbon neutrality with a 45% reduction of absolute emissions by 2030
- Integrate environmental, social and economic responsibility into the UCI’s policies, operations and decision-making processes
- Establish a task force to guide the development of a strategy of equality, diversity and inclusion in cycling
- Develop a sustainable sourcing strategy for the UCI and UCI events
- Share best practice and become a global centre for collaboration on cycling sustainability solutions, including providing National Federations with sustainability resources and education through the UCI WCC
- Develop a carbon calculator tool for use by cycling stakeholders
- Measure the UCI's environmental and social impacts to report progress against sustainability objectives and UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Work with organisations from the world over to protect and enhance the planet’s biodiversity
- Advocate for safe cycling everywhere and promote strong local economies through cycling and sustainable development
You can find out more about the UCI's plans and read the full report here
.
24 Comments
>convert it into carbon fiber
>make a shit ton of carbon parts
>earth is happier
>everyone has carbon everything
www.velonews.com/news/uci-suing-dick-pound
Global carbon emissions is such a macro problem that it literally dwarfs any individual effort(s) to do something about it - to the point where even a global lockdown hardly affected it. Companies and orgs would do better in focusing on lobbying for policy at the macro level. However, even that is difficult because at the heart of climate change really isn't the problem itself, but a philosophical loggerhead between competing camps over the fundamental role of humanity in nature. On one side, you have the Malthusian view, which sees humans themselves as the problem and that we are inherently "spoiling" an allegedly pure state of nature, e.g., the solution is less humans. On the other side, you have the techno-utopists, who see humans as supreme and capable of overcoming environmental problems with technical solutions/advancement and growth, e.g., the solution is through tech (notably, through nuclear). I'm on neither extreme, but lean more towards the latter. However, these views are at odds and until it resolves one way or another, most of this stuff is pointless.
Post a Comment