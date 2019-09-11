The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays

Following Brook Macdonald's crash in Mont Sainte Anne that left him with a spinal injury, a lot of questions have been raised about the medical procedures around serious injuries put in place by the UCI. Brook was on the hill for a number of hours in pain before his evacutation was carried out. In a recent interview with Pinkbike
he described the evacuation effort as "not very good at all" and said:
|I spent 5 hours on the mountain waiting for a helicopter. I felt like they had no organisation in place for an event like this which is very bad on their behalf. They tried to take me down the hill in a quad. Come on! I had spinal injury, isn’t your first thought a helicopter? It was the worst day of my life spent there. I didn’t get any painkillers for an hour so I was in so much agony. People were arguing and fighting over what should be done about me, they were lying to me on when the heli was going to be there, it was really bad. The only thing that got me through was Peaty, Blinky, Wyn and our physio Dennis. If I didn’t have the guys there supporting me I don’t know how I would have handled the situation.—Brook Macdonald
To understand more about the situation and how it might be handled in future, we reached out to the UCI and received the following statement from Xavier Bigard, the UCI's Medical Director, who was on the ground at the time of the incident. Their response is posted in full below:
|We understand the anxiety and concern caused by the accident Brook suffered during Downhill training at the UCI World Championships in Mont Saint Anne last Saturday. After being evacuated by helicopter, he underwent surgery at Quebec City Hospital the very same day and has since been regaining sensation in his legs and learning to walk again.
The time it took to evacuate Brook has led to many legitimate questions being asked, not least by the rider himself. Being myself on site during the event, I want to clarify some points and put the accident into context. It should be pointed out that the place where the accident occurred was very difficult to reach. Even so, first aiders were on the scene within four minutes to stabilise Brook’s spinal column, place him in a secure position, and carry out an initial assessment that determined he was suffering severe pain in the lower back and pelvic regions, hyperesthesia in one lower extremity and altered motor function in the other.
The first doctor was on the scene within 30 minutes with all the necessary heart monitoring equipment and sedatives. From that point on, the victim’s spinal column was perfectly stabilised, his vital signs and blood oxygen levels monitored, and morphine administered. The doctor at the scene decided to request an airlift, at which point discussions began on the best way to evacuate Brook.
Such is the legislation in Quebec that the fastest services (the military) can only intervene in life-threatening situations. Important to note that only military helicopters are able to carry out air lifting rescue operations. In all other cases, evacuation is carried out by a private operator. Given that the rider’s life was not in danger, the medical regulatory authorities deemed that the evacuation should be carried out by a private operator, which was alerted by the medical service at 13.00, the accident having occurred at 12.10.
Given that it would take the crew 50 minutes to arrive at the helicopter take-off pad and the helicopter a further 50 minutes to reach the scene, it was estimated that the victim would be evacuated at around 14.55. Owing to the blustery conditions at the summit, however, and the difficulties posed by trees and cables in accessing the area, the helicopter eventually landed at a location close to the victim at 15.20.
The helicopter then flew Brook to Quebec City Airport (the hospital’s heliport having been closed for maintenance work), where he was transferred by ambulance to the hospital. In response to the reaction to the time it had taken and we all regret to evacuate him, we held a crisis meeting attended by team managers, riders, two emergency physicians, the event organisers, and myself as UCI’s Medical Director.
It goes without saying that we would have liked a speedier evacuation. It is worth repeating, however, that the victim’s life was not in danger and that he was being monitored and his pain managed by a qualified doctor. It is clear that the bone lesions and neurological injuries he suffered were caused by the accident itself. In no way did the evacuation time aggravate the victim’s injuries or condition. In general terms, the arrangements put in place by the organisers complied with UCI Regulations, taking into account local legislation.—Xavier Bigard, UCI Medical Director
We followed up with some further questions regarding their statement, and they responded by pointing to Article 13.4.011. "The organizer shall be responsible for the medical services to the exclusion of the UCI. Checks that may be carried out by or on behalf of the UCI are limited to checks of compliance with the UCI rules and do not shift responsibility for the medical services from the organizer to the UCI. The organizer remains exclusively responsible for the safety at his event."
It appears that they're saying that the Mont-Sainte-Anne organizers should take final responsibility for Brook's ordeal on the hillside. However, they did also say they were "open to considering an update of distances and duration for helicopter rescue operations," which will hopefully be a fruitful avenue of investigation for improving managing a situation like this in the future.
We also tried to get a comment on the situation from the organizers at Mont-Sainte-Anne but they declined to add to the UCI statement.
We wish Brook all the best in his continued recovery.
Additional reporting by Si Paton.
51 Comments
The timeline of events provided by the UCI official is not what was being asked for and come across as defensive or evasive. What's needed is acknowledgement of failures and solutions for the future.
I hope this serves as a wakeup call to UCI & any other organizers that these type of things should be planned for well before the event. Just because Brook is apparently doing well, it doesn't mean that things couldn't have been WAY WAY worse if a few variables went even slightly differently.
Fail to prepare, prepare to fail...
Last time (about 4 months ago) they actually flew a specialist out in a second heli, obviously the condition was life threatening but still the resources are there, its just how they're organised or not organised in this case.
Doctor there in 30 mins - where the **** was he/she? Why was the doctor not stationed on or, at least, at the foot of the hill with access to uplift and/or a vehicle of some kind?
No extraction - fair enough i suppose as its local law, sucks if you're the patient of course.
Private airlift - jesus wept, cannot fathom why there wasn't a local crew on standby at the biggest race of the downhill calendar
It is the World Cup, the highest example of professionalism for both the drivers and the organizers. If you create a track for such an event don't you worry about creating places where you can evacuate someone who, given the high level of competition, will get seriously hurt if it falls?
My guess is that the likelihood of injury at World Champs is greater than World Cups and a more aggressive evac contingency plan may need to be in place.
Post a Comment