The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays

Sep 11, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Following Brook Macdonald's crash in Mont Sainte Anne that left him with a spinal injury, a lot of questions have been raised about the medical procedures around serious injuries put in place by the UCI. Brook was on the hill for a number of hours in pain before his evacutation was carried out. In a recent interview with Pinkbike he described the evacuation effort as "not very good at all" and said:

bigquotesI spent 5 hours on the mountain waiting for a helicopter. I felt like they had no organisation in place for an event like this which is very bad on their behalf. They tried to take me down the hill in a quad. Come on! I had spinal injury, isn’t your first thought a helicopter? It was the worst day of my life spent there. I didn’t get any painkillers for an hour so I was in so much agony. People were arguing and fighting over what should be done about me, they were lying to me on when the heli was going to be there, it was really bad. The only thing that got me through was Peaty, Blinky, Wyn and our physio Dennis. If I didn’t have the guys there supporting me I don’t know how I would have handled the situation.Brook Macdonald

To understand more about the situation and how it might be handled in future, we reached out to the UCI and received the following statement from Xavier Bigard, the UCI's Medical Director, who was on the ground at the time of the incident. Their response is posted in full below:

bigquotesWe understand the anxiety and concern caused by the accident Brook suffered during Downhill training at the UCI World Championships in Mont Saint Anne last Saturday. After being evacuated by helicopter, he underwent surgery at Quebec City Hospital the very same day and has since been regaining sensation in his legs and learning to walk again.

The time it took to evacuate Brook has led to many legitimate questions being asked, not least by the rider himself. Being myself on site during the event, I want to clarify some points and put the accident into context. It should be pointed out that the place where the accident occurred was very difficult to reach. Even so, first aiders were on the scene within four minutes to stabilise Brook’s spinal column, place him in a secure position, and carry out an initial assessment that determined he was suffering severe pain in the lower back and pelvic regions, hyperesthesia in one lower extremity and altered motor function in the other.

The first doctor was on the scene within 30 minutes with all the necessary heart monitoring equipment and sedatives. From that point on, the victim’s spinal column was perfectly stabilised, his vital signs and blood oxygen levels monitored, and morphine administered. The doctor at the scene decided to request an airlift, at which point discussions began on the best way to evacuate Brook.

Such is the legislation in Quebec that the fastest services (the military) can only intervene in life-threatening situations. Important to note that only military helicopters are able to carry out air lifting rescue operations. In all other cases, evacuation is carried out by a private operator. Given that the rider’s life was not in danger, the medical regulatory authorities deemed that the evacuation should be carried out by a private operator, which was alerted by the medical service at 13.00, the accident having occurred at 12.10.

Given that it would take the crew 50 minutes to arrive at the helicopter take-off pad and the helicopter a further 50 minutes to reach the scene, it was estimated that the victim would be evacuated at around 14.55. Owing to the blustery conditions at the summit, however, and the difficulties posed by trees and cables in accessing the area, the helicopter eventually landed at a location close to the victim at 15.20.

The helicopter then flew Brook to Quebec City Airport (the hospital’s heliport having been closed for maintenance work), where he was transferred by ambulance to the hospital. In response to the reaction to the time it had taken and we all regret to evacuate him, we held a crisis meeting attended by team managers, riders, two emergency physicians, the event organisers, and myself as UCI’s Medical Director.

It goes without saying that we would have liked a speedier evacuation. It is worth repeating, however, that the victim’s life was not in danger and that he was being monitored and his pain managed by a qualified doctor. It is clear that the bone lesions and neurological injuries he suffered were caused by the accident itself. In no way did the evacuation time aggravate the victim’s injuries or condition. In general terms, the arrangements put in place by the organisers complied with UCI Regulations, taking into account local legislation.Xavier Bigard, UCI Medical Director

We followed up with some further questions regarding their statement, and they responded by pointing to Article 13.4.011. "The organizer shall be responsible for the medical services to the exclusion of the UCI. Checks that may be carried out by or on behalf of the UCI are limited to checks of compliance with the UCI rules and do not shift responsibility for the medical services from the organizer to the UCI. The organizer remains exclusively responsible for the safety at his event."

It appears that they're saying that the Mont-Sainte-Anne organizers should take final responsibility for Brook's ordeal on the hillside. However, they did also say they were "open to considering an update of distances and duration for helicopter rescue operations," which will hopefully be a fruitful avenue of investigation for improving managing a situation like this in the future.

We also tried to get a comment on the situation from the organizers at Mont-Sainte-Anne but they declined to add to the UCI statement.

We wish Brook all the best in his continued recovery.




Additional reporting by Si Paton.

 S-O-R-R-Y, it's not a difficult or long word to say, but it clearly takes someone with much bigger balls than anyone employed by the UCI to say it, no place for the blame game here, 5 hours is completely unacceptable - If that was a snake bite, brain injury or cut artery etc, he would would likely have died - too late to say sorry then. Time to grow a pair UCI.
  • 4 0
 UCI translation: he didn't die so what's the fuss all about?
  • 14 1
 This is BS....if you're gonna hold such an event and you know the legislation is as described, you get a private heli on-site to be on stand-by. I cannot conceive, that in the land where the UCI is based, you get heli rescue almost anywhere and more UNreachable places in 30min or less for anyone.
  • 3 0
 Agree! Perfect example is Lenzerheide where REGA (Switzerland's Medical Air Rescue, a private company) is basically on standby! The lifted a rider (i think it was Needles?) a couple of years ago out of the wood section with a long line and it didn't take hours.
  • 2 0
 @intensebear: REGA is actually a foundation. Wink
  • 9 0
 There seems to be some misunderstanding in the comments. If the situation was life-threatening, the military helicopter would've been used and the situation would, presumably, have been resolved in minutes. The problem was the abysmal handling of a middle-ground situation: serious, but non-life-threatening, and in a difficult location. This is more than a foreseeable situation at a World Cup mountain bike event, it's *likely*.

The timeline of events provided by the UCI official is not what was being asked for and come across as defensive or evasive. What's needed is acknowledgement of failures and solutions for the future.
  • 1 0
 Mt. St. Anne owes us a sorry, even if they're Quebecois.
  • 1 0
 @GVArider: Not sure they owe *us* anything, but they certainly owe Brook something.
  • 8 0
 It took almost an hour for the private helicopter crew to get to pad before take-off. It's unacceptable that medical response isn't ready, waiting, on standby for an event where injuries are an expected ocurrence. And the UCI response contradicts Brook's own report on his care and the delayed pain management he recieved. This is a globally televised, world cup level sporting event. There should be absolutely no cost cutting or poor planning. Spinal injuries need immediate care to stop the risk of further damage. A helicopter should have been getting ready to fly as soon as he told the response team of his symptoms. Rant over.
  • 5 0
 Either way, it's unacceptable that UCI, the resort & the race organizers didn't have a viable evacuation method ready & waiting at the mountain (or at least at the launch pad) for the duration of the entire event. TBH, it sounds like they didn't really even have a plan for when (not if) something like this happened.

I hope this serves as a wakeup call to UCI & any other organizers that these type of things should be planned for well before the event. Just because Brook is apparently doing well, it doesn't mean that things couldn't have been WAY WAY worse if a few variables went even slightly differently.
  • 5 0
 The fact that 'discussions were had on the best way to evacuate Brook' and 'they were fighting over what should be done about me' demonstrates they had no plan or procedure in place for getting someone off an incline at any stage during the course. It seems apparent that at no point before the event did the med-response teams walk the track and say to themselves 'okay, someone goes down here what do we do?'.

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail...
  • 4 0
 I would expect the heli crew to be always close to the heli, not almost an hour. Also I would expect better planning from UCI. You guys basically said if it went worse, it could be fatal
  • 7 0
 Classic UCI, "not my fault, bruh!"
  • 2 0
 I think many people overestimate role of UCI on the races, they provide support and make sure event follows their rules how event runs is however 100% on organizer, in this case it seems the whole evacuation has been operated by medical staff (who called heli 50mins after the crash), and then according to the weird regulation it arrived an eternity later which just sucks. I'm not really big UCI suporter but that whole situation was not their fault at all...
  • 1 0
 @winko: It was UCI who chose the location, they could know the rules of heli rescuen in area, they knew it is aa pretty remote area and other things around, it is called planning and organisation.
  • 5 0
 MANY sports motor or otherwise have Heli's on site ready to go. Surely the UCI have enough funds an organisational skills to sort that?
  • 2 0
 Alpine skiing, at least the World Cup downhill venues seem to always have a heli physically on site at the bottom of the course. They always have one at Lake Louise in Alberta and I see them on TV at the Euro venues as well.
  • 1 0
 For 100th time, UCI does not organize races, they organize series and coordinate it. This also means their representatives are on site making sure race is being run by the rules. Races are 100% in the doman of local organizers. In this case UCI can only impose rule that a heli must be present on site, and then the local organizer would have to do so. According to @gramboh it sound like FIS might have this rule, which makes total sense because dh skiing is just bonkers
  • 3 0
 I have been witness to 3 separate incident in mountain biking that have required heli's. Each time the heli has been there within an hour WITHOUT a doctor needed to authorise the use of a heli.

Last time (about 4 months ago) they actually flew a specialist out in a second heli, obviously the condition was life threatening but still the resources are there, its just how they're organised or not organised in this case.
  • 3 0
 First responders there in 4 mins - not great, not terrible
Doctor there in 30 mins - where the **** was he/she? Why was the doctor not stationed on or, at least, at the foot of the hill with access to uplift and/or a vehicle of some kind?
No extraction - fair enough i suppose as its local law, sucks if you're the patient of course.
Private airlift - jesus wept, cannot fathom why there wasn't a local crew on standby at the biggest race of the downhill calendar
  • 3 0
 What most of you do not understand is that this happened in Quebec. Where corruption runs deep within the veins of the entire province. The infrastructure to get anything done on time does not exist and I wish I was exaggerating. Entire thing is a political nightmare and all the onsite doctor had to say was, this COULD be a life threatening situation to activate Military evacuation. . Speedy recovery Brook.
  • 3 0
 As a mountaineer from a country like Switzerland, where there are many mountains and an organized alpine rescue, I can only shake my head. With us every hiker with a sprained ankle is rescued faster from inaccessible terrain and the costs for the rescue are covered by the accident insurance...
  • 2 0
 It might not have been life threatening, but a spinal column injury is pretty serious. Getting to a proper medical facility quickly could be the difference between being paralyzed or not. He could have had internal bleeding that wasn't immediately apparent. They could have carried him up or down the mountain on a stretcher quicker than it took for the heli to arrive. In short, they were not properly prepared to respond to the situation.
  • 2 0
 Guys, it's not the regional race between friends in some remote mountain.
It is the World Cup, the highest example of professionalism for both the drivers and the organizers. If you create a track for such an event don't you worry about creating places where you can evacuate someone who, given the high level of competition, will get seriously hurt if it falls?
  • 1 0
 Note even a World Cup, World Champs where there is, in my opinion, a greater risk with riders coming from all over the world to race for their federations. How many of these World Champs racers haven't ever ridden something as chunky and nasty as MSA? Just looked at the Dialed episodes and hear Jordi talk about how much clapped out and abused equipment they see and try to salvage for World Champs. I recognize that we're talking about Brook but what if the rider was a relative unknown from a developing country? How would the narrative change?

My guess is that the likelihood of injury at World Champs is greater than World Cups and a more aggressive evac contingency plan may need to be in place.
  • 2 0
 Even in small bikeparks like Spicak (Czech Republic) or Geisskopf (Germany), helicopters are there quickly if something serious. Not even life threatening. My wife crashed badly in Leogang (Austria) and helicopter was there within 10 minutes.
  • 2 1
 Basically they’re playing the blame game and putting it on local bureaucratic BS because they’re too cheap to pay for a helicopter to be on-site (like at EWS Northstar). At least pay to have a helicopter on-call for high consequence racing.
  • 3 0
 In Italy if you have a trauma with a fall from an height higher than 1 meter, helicopter brings you to the hospital in few minutes. And not only if you're racing world cup.
  • 1 0
 And there's good coffee and pizza and you get this 1 metre fall or not so up your game nada
  • 4 0
 The beauty of bureaucracy - blame each other so then no one is accountable. MSA and UCI have both failed in this situation.
  • 3 0
 In general terms, the arrangements put in place by the Titanic complied with UCI Regulations, taking into account local legislation.
  • 1 0
 Ha!
  • 1 0
 "Only do enough so you can create the illusion of due diligence, then blame someone else. Also, hide behind your legal team, they are your best friend. Why prepare for this stuff and plan for worst case scenario when you can absolve yourself? What are my shares looking like?" - UCI board member.
  • 1 0
 So if you have a chopper and live in Canada - gather your medic mates or veterans, undercut the useless competition, draw up contracts for local hospitals and the organisers to sign, take your bikes, fly to MSA, spend the week, save a life, improve the reputation not your useless system and go home happy.
  • 1 0
 If the potential for such delay was undersrood prior to the race weekend, then perhaps the local authority does not offer the level of service required to meet riders expectations, and this being the case, the UCI ought to have tighter regulations.
  • 1 0
 It's crazy, at the the end of August I was in Les Orres, France. The same WE there was a regional DH race. A big crash occurs but not as bad as this one but an helicopter was on site very quickly (maybe half an hour top..). It was just a regional DH race, not a world champ.
  • 4 0
 What exactly is the point in the UCI......................
  • 3 0
 Money money money money money
  • 1 0
 Such event should have a heli on sight, just in case. Organizing a BMX/4X race years ago we were asked to have an ambulance there for all the duration of the event, sadly or fortunatelly was not useless.
  • 2 1
 I think WC riders should go on strike until something is put in place to stop this ever happening again!! Not as if the UCI ,bike industry or red bull are poor men of the sports world.
  • 1 0
 Events like that need an on-site heli. And if the operators in Canada can't do winch/longline rescues, Air Zermatt does courses. Even Nepal-based operators can do that nowadays...
  • 3 2
 Four hours is a joke, 30 mins for pain relief is also a joke! A rescue pilot that struggles with windy conditions should look for another job.
  • 3 1
 There's no mention of it being a rescue helicopter, just one that can be used to transport patients. Mountain tops also aren't to be f**ked with even if it was tbf
  • 3 0
 Sounds.... so.... Trump-ish.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like there was absolutely no emergency plan and they ran around in circles not knowing wtf to do. Whoever was in charge of the emergency procedures should be fired
  • 1 0
 In a time when you can’t take a sh*t without a risk assessment, this is just unacceptable.
  • 1 0
 Boycott UCI races. IXS or Crankworkx to develop alternative racing series. Vote with your feet riders and spectators.
  • 1 0
 Like in F1, the rider need to refuse to race unless there is adequate medical / safety system in place..
  • 2 0
 Canadians refusing to say sorry??? Oh, right, this was in Quebec.
  • 1 0
 Easier to blame others when your ass is on fire. Sad, really sad.
  • 2 0
 Sue them Brooky.

