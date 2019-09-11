The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays

We understand the anxiety and concern caused by the accident Brook suffered during Downhill training at the UCI World Championships in Mont Saint Anne last Saturday. After being evacuated by helicopter, he underwent surgery at Quebec City Hospital the very same day and has since been regaining sensation in his legs and learning to walk again.



The time it took to evacuate Brook has led to many legitimate questions being asked, not least by the rider himself. Being myself on site during the event, I want to clarify some points and put the accident into context. It should be pointed out that the place where the accident occurred was very difficult to reach. Even so, first aiders were on the scene within four minutes to stabilise Brook’s spinal column, place him in a secure position, and carry out an initial assessment that determined he was suffering severe pain in the lower back and pelvic regions, hyperesthesia in one lower extremity and altered motor function in the other.



The first doctor was on the scene within 30 minutes with all the necessary heart monitoring equipment and sedatives. From that point on, the victim’s spinal column was perfectly stabilised, his vital signs and blood oxygen levels monitored, and morphine administered. The doctor at the scene decided to request an airlift, at which point discussions began on the best way to evacuate Brook.



Such is the legislation in Quebec that the fastest services (the military) can only intervene in life-threatening situations. Important to note that only military helicopters are able to carry out air lifting rescue operations. In all other cases, evacuation is carried out by a private operator. Given that the rider’s life was not in danger, the medical regulatory authorities deemed that the evacuation should be carried out by a private operator, which was alerted by the medical service at 13.00, the accident having occurred at 12.10.



Given that it would take the crew 50 minutes to arrive at the helicopter take-off pad and the helicopter a further 50 minutes to reach the scene, it was estimated that the victim would be evacuated at around 14.55. Owing to the blustery conditions at the summit, however, and the difficulties posed by trees and cables in accessing the area, the helicopter eventually landed at a location close to the victim at 15.20.



The helicopter then flew Brook to Quebec City Airport (the hospital’s heliport having been closed for maintenance work), where he was transferred by ambulance to the hospital. In response to the reaction to the time it had taken and we all regret to evacuate him, we held a crisis meeting attended by team managers, riders, two emergency physicians, the event organisers, and myself as UCI’s Medical Director.



It goes without saying that we would have liked a speedier evacuation. It is worth repeating, however, that the victim’s life was not in danger and that he was being monitored and his pain managed by a qualified doctor. It is clear that the bone lesions and neurological injuries he suffered were caused by the accident itself. In no way did the evacuation time aggravate the victim’s injuries or condition. In general terms, the arrangements put in place by the organisers complied with UCI Regulations, taking into account local legislation. — Xavier Bigard, UCI Medical Director