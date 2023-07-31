UCI Reveals an Early Preview at the 2024 Race Calendar with the First EDR World Championships

Jul 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
UCI

The UCI has unveiled a first look at next year's racing calendar as it publishes the '2024 Major Mountain Bike Events Pre-Calendar.'

Offering a glimpse of what racing we can expect next year the calendar provides the date and approximate locations of the XC, EDR and DH World Cups alongside the details for the World Championships in Vallnord. Interestingly, EDR will have an official World Championships for the first time although it appears this will not be at the same location as XC and DH.

Looking through the dates we can expect nine World Cup races for XC, DH and EDR with XCM having five rounds. While we don't know the exact venues for the races there will be four weekends where DH and EDR will share the same date but a triple header similar to the XC, DH and EDR combo of Leogang this year has not been repeated in 2024.

Interestingly next year will see an increase in international racing for the XC and DH World Cup series. The XC World Cup calendar sees a bump from two rounds outside Europe in 2023 to four in 2024. The downhill World Cup season sees a smaller increase from two to three rounds outside Europe with all three stacked at the end of September/beginning of October. EDR bucks this trend as it sees a smaller global footprint dropping from two rounds outside Europe to just one next year.

Along with World Cup dates the document also includes information on how the European XC Championships, World Champs and the Olympic Games fit into the racing schedule.

You can check out the full document here or see a breakdown of the races below. As this seems like an early version of the 2024 race calendar these dates could be changed by the time we get a final look at the schedule for next year.


XC Racing

XC World Cup - 13-14 April - Outside Europe
XC World Cup - 20-21 April - Outside Europe
XC Marathon World Cup - 27-28 April - Europe
European Championships - 8-12 May - TBC
XC Marathon World Cup - 18-19 May - Europe
Masters World Championships - 16-19 May - Cairns, Australia
XC World Cup - 25-26 May - Europe
XC Marathon World Cup - 25-26 May - Europe
XC World Cup - 1-2 June - Europe
XC Marathon World Cup - 15-16 June - Europe
XC World Cup - 22-23 June - Europe
XC World Cup - 29-30 June - Europe
XC Marathon World Cup - 29-30 June - Europe
Olympic Games - 28-29 July - Paris, France
XC World Cup - 17-18 August - Europe
World Championships - 28 August-1 September - Vallnord
XC World Cup - 21-22 September - Outside Europe
XCM World Championships - 28-29 September - Snowshoe, USA
XC World Cup - 5-6 October - Outside Europe
XCM Masters World Championships - TBC - TBC


DH Racing

DH World Cup - 4-5 May - Europe
DH World Cup - 11-12 May - Europe
Masters World Championships - 16-19 May - Cairns, Australia
DH World Cup - 8-9 June - Europe
DH World Cup - 22-23 June - Europe
DH World Cup - 6-7 July - Europe
DH World Cup - 13-14 July - Europe
World Championships - 28 August-1 September - Vallnord
DH World Cup - 21-22 September - Outside Europe
DH World Cup - 28-29 September - Outside Europe
DH World Cup - 5-6 October - Outside Europe


EDR Racing

EDR World Cup - 27-28 April - Europe
EDR World Cup - 11-12 May - Europe
EDR World Cup - 18-19 May - Europe
EDR World Cup - 1-2 June - Europe
EDR World Cup - 8-9 June - Europe
EDR World Cup - 15-16 June - Europe
EDR World Cup - 29-30 June - Europe
EDR World Cup - 6-7 July - Europe
EDR World Championships - 17-18 August - Europe
EDR World Cup - 28-29 September - Outside Europe



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Uci


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,542 articles
Report
44 Comments
  • 28 2
 The phrase 'Outside Europe' is telling. I generally refrain from criticising UCI stuff too much but as a European this kind of Euro-centric thinking is embarrassing. I would hope the logic would be more like 'ok we don't have everything planned yet, but lets make sure we have rounds in North America, South America, Asia, Africa etc', instead of 'Europe and not Europe'
  • 2 0
 With a huge number of the top EDR racers being from outside Europe (Melamed, Rude, Verner, Moi Moi etc etc.) you'd think they would try and have some races around the globe like they have in the past. Not only does it allow for new venues or venues that haven't been raced in a while but also allows locals to take a stab at the privateer life without spending thousands. Europeans have it easy in that they can drive to almost every race within a day. Its a complete shame that it is THIS euro-centric. I expect it to be mostly eurocentric but c'mon UCI, do better.
  • 21 0
 Wow. Such a vast geographic range for the Enduro WORLD Cup.
  • 2 0
 Come on, be more positive: after they made the original list someone said "hey, we need an EDR event outside of Europe, but don't just write a random date at the end of the season with 'outside Europe'"
  • 16 0
 European World Series
  • 3 0
 European d-bag series

(the organization, not the racers)
  • 1 0
 Came to say this
  • 1 4
 It's like F1..if u wna be a comp cyclist u gta be over there.
  • 3 0
 @jrocksdh: well no, Formula 1 visits the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, North America, Central, East and South East Asia and Central and South America.
  • 5 0
 Racing aspect of our sport has drastically been undermined and wrecked the last year or so. Only thing keeping it alive is the racers who are absolutely the sport. UCI is garbage as well as some of these other companies... I don't mean bike manufacturers.
  • 5 0
 Enduro World Series with essentially all events in Europe... brilliant move, UCI. As if the non-existent TV/streaming coverage wasn't ruining the sport enough already.
  • 3 1
 So DH racing outside the US is MSA and snowshoe. Where is the 3rd place? Killington still would make an amazing WC track from the top of the gondola. Basically a better version of the crazy US open track a couple of years ago.
  • 4 0
 1199 track? Something in Tennessee or Western NC, a DH South East track? Kamikaze DH.
  • 3 0
 Snowshoe, MSA and Whistler
  • 1 0
 @TinoK: Will they be smart with the weather and schedule it in this order: MSA, Whistler, Snowshoe? Absolutely not.
  • 2 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: 1199 and NC would be sweet. Would need some existing infrastructure to get the racers up. Really anything other than more European fire road or ski trails would be a win.
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: 1199 should definitely be a UCI track and Whistler should be on the schedule every year. TN I am not sure Windrock or West NC Rock Creek are up to snuff for a World Cup. Windrock is probably closer to being possible than rock creek but still I am iffy on it. And that is coming from someone who has ridden and watched races at both. I love rock creek and what Neko has done on such a small mountain is nothing short of amazing but still not 100% it is world cup level. Snowshoe is still the best in the south east so I would imagine it will stay there for the forseeable future.

I have never ridden there but Killington VT or there has to be somewhere on the west coast that can host too. Maybe someone with more experience can chime in.
  • 1 1
 I think its fort bill
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: The big question is whether Whistler wants to put in a bid to host a World Cup event. Similarly, Killington definitely has the facilities to host, but again - do they want to spend the money? Having talked to some of the organizers of the Windham events, it's a lot of money and a lot of work for questionable investment return. Does Whistler "need" to host, from a promotional POV? Not at all, really. Killington? Maybe... but I'm sure anyone on their staff considering it has talked to the Windham folks about the pros and cons.
  • 6 0
 EDR is still a stupid name.
  • 4 0
 It is after spending my life in Engineering Design Reviews i dont want to watch a series deficated to them
  • 2 0
 Don't flame me here.... Because it's honestly a genuine question.

But when you consider the infrastructure of a gondola system needed, are there that many other locations that can host a DH World Cup... For example lets say South Africa or NZ ? Do they actually have somewhere appropriate they could theoretically get that many riders to the top quickly enough time and time again... Becuase really doing it with a van/trailer uplift isn't really going to fly is it ?
  • 2 0
 They had a race at Lourdes with their weird and slow lift system. Even a place like Rock Creek (which is too short of track to host a world cup) can easily do 400 an hour with shuttles.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: They did and people waited 2+ hours in the queue, it was a complete sh1t show.
  • 1 0
 @weeksy59: plenty of gondala access riding in nz. Roto, Christchurch, multiple spots in and around qt. Don't see why it couldn't work here
  • 1 0
 3 races 'outside Europe' on back to back weekend has me hopeful for MSA, Snowshoe and 1199! Would also make sense that the EDR is racing on the same weekend Sept 28,29 as they could also be running the race again in Whistler. Fingers crossed for the long shot but that would be fucking sick and I would def make a road trip for that!
  • 1 0
 XCM world champs is at Snowshoe on the 28-29, I'm not sure if snowshoe would go back to back weekends? I guess they have done double headers during the pandemic though. 5-6 Oct is either Snowshoe or MSA since there is also XC that weekend. I doubt they would do a new XC and new DH course on the same weekend in North America.
  • 1 0
 The enduro calender makes no sense whatsoever. 8 races in 10 weeks, then a 6 week wait for world champs, then another 6 week wait for the final round. I'm happy to see that number of races, but waiting that much for the last two is completely pointless.
  • 3 0
 Getting bored of the Euro DH tracks. We need more in NA. Not holding my breath for something in South America or Africa.
  • 2 2
 Enduro should follow the example of EnduroGP & Hard Enduro......and have the World championship over the season. It's not a sport suited to one event to decide a world championship.....
  • 3 0
 They do it’s called the World Cup.

A lot of sports tend to have a series then a one off event that acts as a ‘world champs’ Enduro has the ISDE, MX has the MXoN etc.

At these one off events you get competitors from countries who normally may not qualify for the World Cup races.
  • 3 0
 Why a JOKE UCI, shame on YOU
  • 1 0
 *what
  • 4 1
 Still focused on wrecking it eh UCI?
  • 2 0
 UCI has ruined streaming, now they gonna ruin Enduro. UCI only care about one thing: money!
  • 1 0
 Shame the Euro-centric enduro calendar has overshadowed the more positive news that there are nine WC DH rounds next year. Plus World Champs.
  • 2 3
 Hopefully most of the races will carefully planned to reduce flights, which could be easily done since most races are in Europe. About time UCI act at least a little bit environmental responsibility.
  • 1 0
 Planned to reduce cost*
  • 1 0
 I bet it’s killington or Burke.
  • 2 0
 Hope like hell it is.

I bet it’s fort bill.
  • 1 0
 When does it become 'Too Much Racing'?
  • 1 0
 Looks like they got rid of the month off of dh so that's good.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't there a point to that month off though? Allowing racers to go to regionals before world champs.
  • 1 0
 There's so much more to Enduro racing than Europe. Wtaf.





