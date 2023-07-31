UCI Reveals an Early Preview at the 2024 Race Calendar with the First EDR World Championships

The UCI has unveiled a first look at next year's racing calendar as it publishes the '2024 Major Mountain Bike Events Pre-Calendar.'
Offering a glimpse of what racing we can expect next year the calendar provides the date and approximate locations of the XC, EDR and DH World Cups alongside the details for the World Championships in Vallnord. Interestingly, EDR will have an official World Championships for the first time although it appears this will not be at the same location as XC and DH.
Looking through the dates we can expect nine World Cup races for XC, DH and EDR with XCM having five rounds. While we don't know the exact venues for the races there will be four weekends where DH and EDR will share the same date but a triple header similar to the XC, DH and EDR combo of Leogang this year has not been repeated in 2024.
Interestingly next year will see an increase in international racing for the XC and DH World Cup series. The XC World Cup calendar sees a bump from two rounds outside Europe in 2023 to four in 2024. The downhill World Cup season sees a smaller increase from two to three rounds outside Europe with all three stacked at the end of September/beginning of October. EDR bucks this trend as it sees a smaller global footprint dropping from two rounds outside Europe to just one next year.
Along with World Cup dates the document also includes information on how the European XC Championships, World Champs and the Olympic Games fit into the racing schedule.
You can check out the full document here
or see a breakdown of the races below. As this seems like an early version of the 2024 race calendar these dates could be changed by the time we get a final look at the schedule for next year.
XC RacingXC World Cup
- 13-14 April - Outside EuropeXC World Cup
- 20-21 April - Outside EuropeXC Marathon World Cup
- 27-28 April - EuropeEuropean Championships
- 8-12 May - TBCXC Marathon World Cup
- 18-19 May - EuropeMasters World Championships
- 16-19 May - Cairns, AustraliaXC World Cup
- 25-26 May - EuropeXC Marathon World Cup
- 25-26 May - EuropeXC World Cup
- 1-2 June - EuropeXC Marathon World Cup
- 15-16 June - EuropeXC World Cup
- 22-23 June - EuropeXC World Cup
- 29-30 June - EuropeXC Marathon World Cup
- 29-30 June - EuropeOlympic Games
- 28-29 July - Paris, FranceXC World Cup
- 17-18 August - EuropeWorld Championships
- 28 August-1 September - VallnordXC World Cup
- 21-22 September - Outside EuropeXCM World Championships
- 28-29 September - Snowshoe, USAXC World Cup
- 5-6 October - Outside EuropeXCM Masters World Championships
- TBC - TBC
DH RacingDH World Cup
- 4-5 May - EuropeDH World Cup
- 11-12 May - EuropeMasters World Championships
- 16-19 May - Cairns, AustraliaDH World Cup
- 8-9 June - EuropeDH World Cup
- 22-23 June - EuropeDH World Cup
- 6-7 July - EuropeDH World Cup
- 13-14 July - EuropeWorld Championships
- 28 August-1 September - VallnordDH World Cup
- 21-22 September - Outside EuropeDH World Cup
- 28-29 September - Outside EuropeDH World Cup
- 5-6 October - Outside Europe
EDR RacingEDR World Cup
- 27-28 April - EuropeEDR World Cup
- 11-12 May - EuropeEDR World Cup
- 18-19 May - EuropeEDR World Cup
- 1-2 June - EuropeEDR World Cup
- 8-9 June - EuropeEDR World Cup
- 15-16 June - EuropeEDR World Cup
- 29-30 June - EuropeEDR World Cup
- 6-7 July - EuropeEDR World Championships
- 17-18 August - EuropeEDR World Cup
- 28-29 September - Outside Europe
I have never ridden there but Killington VT or there has to be somewhere on the west coast that can host too. Maybe someone with more experience can chime in.
But when you consider the infrastructure of a gondola system needed, are there that many other locations that can host a DH World Cup... For example lets say South Africa or NZ ? Do they actually have somewhere appropriate they could theoretically get that many riders to the top quickly enough time and time again... Becuase really doing it with a van/trailer uplift isn't really going to fly is it ?
A lot of sports tend to have a series then a one off event that acts as a ‘world champs’ Enduro has the ISDE, MX has the MXoN etc.
At these one off events you get competitors from countries who normally may not qualify for the World Cup races.
I bet it’s fort bill.