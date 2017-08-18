UCI to Appoint MTB Athletes to Serve on Athletes’ Commission

Aug 18, 2017 at 8:04
Aug 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Earlier this month the UCI announced it would be looking to appoint athletes to serve on the UCI Athletes’ Commission:

Athletes and recently-retired athletes in the sport of mountain bike who wish to serve on the UCI Athletes’ Commission can now submit applications to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

In line with the new voting system introduced this year to increase the number of members on the UCI Athletes’ Commission, applications are now open to candidates from the mountain bike discipline. Elections for the four mountain bike representatives – one man and one woman for mountain bike cross-country and one man and one woman for mountain bike downhill - will be held during the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships taking place in Cairns (AUS) from September 5 to 10.

Under the new voting system, not only will the number of athletes on the UCI Athletes’ Commission increase, but there will be men-women parity across all disciplines. All representatives on the Commission will be elected for a term of four years, from the 2017 UCI Congress to the 2021 UCI Congress. To be eligible, candidates must be currently active in the sport or have retired within the last four years before the election date. Further information, including the eligibility criteria and the application process, can be found here.

We ve said it before and we ll say it again. There are no easy starts in XCO.

Applications for the four mountain bike representatives may be submitted until August 21. Candidates are requested to send their CV to athletes.commission@uci.ch, and specify whether they are applying for the position of cross-country or downhill representative.

The final list of candidates will be published on the UCI website on August 30 before the start of the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

At the event, the vote will be carried out as follows:

- XCO: Thursday, September 7th from 08.30 to 12.30 during Official XCO Training -> Start/Finish area – UCI tent
- DHI: Friday, September 8th from 08.30 to 12.30 during the Official DHI Training and Elite DHI Official Timed Session -> Exit DHI finish bowl

Any athletes participating in the Elite competitions at Cairns will be eligible to vote. Cross-country riders will vote for one man and one woman from the list of mountain bike cross-country candidates, while downhill riders may vote for one man and one woman from the list of mountain bike downhill candidates. The results of the elections will be communicated via www.uci.ch.

Elections have already been held for cyclo-cross, track cycling and BMX representatives during the UCI World Championships for the three disciplines. The elected members were Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) and Simon Zahner (Switzerland) for cyclo-cross, Kristina Vogel (Germany) and Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) for track cycling, and Laura Smulders (NED) and Liam Phillips (GBR) for BMX.
4 Comments

  • + 2
 Awesome, we need more of this so we have better choice of tracks for years to come
  • + 1
 Rachel Atherton and Steve Peat for Downhill, Julien Absalon and Catherine Pendrel for XC
  • + 1
 Peat or Minnaar!
  • + 1
 Sam Hill for president

Post a Comment



