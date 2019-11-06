UCI to Consider Lowering Female Transgender Athletes’ Maximum Testosterone Threshold

I think it’s a good change, as I’ve said in previous interviews and discussions the old policy’s testosterone limit was really too high, since cisgender female athletes usually have 0.5-2.5 n/mol of testosterone, and 10n/mol is much higher, 5n/mol is still high but it’s a step in the right direction. It won’t be an issue for me as I have completed blocked testosterone and usually test at around 0.4 n/mol so still much lower than the top levels.



I won’t be competing next year due to the recovery time my neck requires, however I would be able to if I desired. — Kate Weatherly