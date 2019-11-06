UCI to Consider Lowering Female Transgender Athletes’ Maximum Testosterone Threshold

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has released a statement
announcing that they are considering lowering the maximum threshold of Testosterone that competitors can have from 10nmol/L to below 5nmol/L to be eligible to compete in the female category.
This statement comes following the UCI's recent meeting with a group of International Federations in Lausanne on transgender athletes’ eligibility in competitive sports. The goal of the working group was for the international federations to "draft their own transgender eligibility rules and establish a medical and scientific network to promote research in the area of transgender athletes."
Earlier this month, experts from relevant disciplinary fields, representatives of the International Paralympic Committee, the International Tennis Federation, World Rowing, the International Golf Federation, and the International Association of Athletics Federations, and cis and trans athlete representatives had an initial meeting. After a day of presentations and discussions, the IIAF group agreed on the following:• They remain committed to fair and equal opportunity for female athletes
• The inclusion of trans women within the female category should be promoted with meaningful eligibility standards, provided it does not create intolerable unfairness
• Rules intended to accommodate trans athletes should be sports-specific and designed by the relevant international federation.
• Testosterone is the primary known driver of the performance gap between males and females and serum Testosterone is regarded as an acceptable proxy to distinguish male from female athletes.
• If a federation decides to use serum Testosterone for this purpose, it should adopt a fixed threshold at or below 5nmol/L for eligibility for the female category.
• More research is needed on this issue and should be encouraged by sports federations.
The full report of the initial meeting can be found here
.
After the subsequent meeting with their working group, the UCI the statement below.
UCI Statement:
The consensus drawn up by the working group will enable the UCI to take into consideration, in line with the evolution of our society, the wish of concerned athletes to compete while guaranteeing as far as possible equal chances for participants in women’s competitions.
The text concerned will be submitted for approval by the UCI Management Committee with a view to application in 2020. The UCI will adapt its regulations in accordance with the new guidelines.
The UCI shares the conclusions reached by the participants, who included representatives of transgender and cisgender athletes. The conclusions notably state that if a Federation decides to use serum testosterone to distinguish between male and female athletes, it should adopt a maximum threshold of 5nmol/L for eligibility for the female category.
The adoption of these guidelines has not been approved by the UCI Management Committee, but if passed they will go into effect for the 2020 season. Kate Weatherly, currently the most prominent transgender racer in mountain biking, is supportive of the proposed changes.
|I think it’s a good change, as I’ve said in previous interviews and discussions the old policy’s testosterone limit was really too high, since cisgender female athletes usually have 0.5-2.5 n/mol of testosterone, and 10n/mol is much higher, 5n/mol is still high but it’s a step in the right direction. It won’t be an issue for me as I have completed blocked testosterone and usually test at around 0.4 n/mol so still much lower than the top levels.
I won’t be competing next year due to the recovery time my neck requires, however I would be able to if I desired.—Kate Weatherly
The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are complex. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.
Specifically, please don’t violate our terms of use
, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated
. Transgender advocates, social media platforms
, and other media companies consider misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) as slurs and personal attacks.
The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site.
All of this also assumes athletic ability is solely tied to testosterone levels and nothing else, a position that is unscientific.
