UCI to Consider Lowering Female Transgender Athletes’ Maximum Testosterone Threshold

Nov 6, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Best result yet for Kate Weatherly taking home third.
Kate Weatherly is a transgender woman who has achieved several strong international results since her transition. She's currently recovering from a broken neck sustained at Mont-Sainte-Anne this year.


The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has released a statement announcing that they are considering lowering the maximum threshold of Testosterone that competitors can have from 10nmol/L to below 5nmol/L to be eligible to compete in the female category.

This statement comes following the UCI's recent meeting with a group of International Federations in Lausanne on transgender athletes’ eligibility in competitive sports. The goal of the working group was for the international federations to "draft their own transgender eligibility rules and establish a medical and scientific network to promote research in the area of transgender athletes."

Earlier this month, experts from relevant disciplinary fields, representatives of the International Paralympic Committee, the International Tennis Federation, World Rowing, the International Golf Federation, and the International Association of Athletics Federations, and cis and trans athlete representatives had an initial meeting. After a day of presentations and discussions, the IIAF group agreed on the following:

• They remain committed to fair and equal opportunity for female athletes
• The inclusion of trans women within the female category should be promoted with meaningful eligibility standards, provided it does not create intolerable unfairness
• Rules intended to accommodate trans athletes should be sports-specific and designed by the relevant international federation.
• Testosterone is the primary known driver of the performance gap between males and females and serum Testosterone is regarded as an acceptable proxy to distinguish male from female athletes.
• If a federation decides to use serum Testosterone for this purpose, it should adopt a fixed threshold at or below 5nmol/L for eligibility for the female category.
• More research is needed on this issue and should be encouraged by sports federations.

The full report of the initial meeting can be found here.

After the subsequent meeting with their working group, the UCI the statement below.


UCI Statement:

The consensus drawn up by the working group will enable the UCI to take into consideration, in line with the evolution of our society, the wish of concerned athletes to compete while guaranteeing as far as possible equal chances for participants in women’s competitions.

The text concerned will be submitted for approval by the UCI Management Committee with a view to application in 2020. The UCI will adapt its regulations in accordance with the new guidelines.

The UCI shares the conclusions reached by the participants, who included representatives of transgender and cisgender athletes. The conclusions notably state that if a Federation decides to use serum testosterone to distinguish between male and female athletes, it should adopt a maximum threshold of 5nmol/L for eligibility for the female category.


The adoption of these guidelines has not been approved by the UCI Management Committee, but if passed they will go into effect for the 2020 season. Kate Weatherly, currently the most prominent transgender racer in mountain biking, is supportive of the proposed changes.

bigquotesI think it’s a good change, as I’ve said in previous interviews and discussions the old policy’s testosterone limit was really too high, since cisgender female athletes usually have 0.5-2.5 n/mol of testosterone, and 10n/mol is much higher, 5n/mol is still high but it’s a step in the right direction. It won’t be an issue for me as I have completed blocked testosterone and usually test at around 0.4 n/mol so still much lower than the top levels.

I won’t be competing next year due to the recovery time my neck requires, however I would be able to if I desired.Kate Weatherly


The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are complex. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.

Specifically, please don’t violate our terms of use, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated. Transgender advocates, social media platforms, and other media companies consider misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) as slurs and personal attacks.

The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site.


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Kate Weatherly DH Racing World Cup DH World Cup XC XC Racing Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
89238 views
Spotted: Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike
59523 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
59155 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
44198 views
Test Your Bike Knowledge: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
43958 views
Now THAT was a Bike: John Kirkcaldie's 2006 Turner DHR
40911 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Brings it Home in 'Act.III'
37821 views
Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS
36916 views

34 Comments

  • 83 24
 How about just having women born as men not compete against natural born women at all. Not hating on transgender people, just saying that this is only fair to natural born women.
  • 7 2
 comment deleted in 3....2....1....
  • 9 3
 Exactly what I was thinking. Thumbs up!
  • 9 0
 well how am I going to win anything now?
  • 1 0
 Also Bone density should be taken in consideration.
  • 38 1
 How the hell is Kate not riding for Transition bike co.?
  • 7 1
 whew thats spicy. I better screenshot this before its deleted.
  • 24 0
 Separate Genetics from Gender Identity? Have categories XX, XY and Open.
  • 4 0
 That is a cool idea.
  • 2 0
 Best idea I’ve seen...who can argue w that.
  • 1 0
 Please let the open category allow juicing as well, I want to see what the human body is capable of with cybernetic implants, pigs blood, methamphetamine and cocaine pulsing through the veins.
  • 15 1
 Before anyone misreads this and loses their mind: lowering the maximum threshold should mean it's now more strict and less open to potential abuse.
  • 9 1
 Isn't any category mixing at all abuse? I'm in my thirties, if I get my testosterone levels to be the same as a 17 year old, can I compete in the juniors?
  • 9 1
 @hamncheez: Go for it, you will probably be smoked by them.
  • 3 0
 @hamncheez: get your level to jr level and dominate 30s why go down to jrs?
  • 3 0
 @hamncheez: u won't have time. u will be too busy spankin' it.
  • 5 0
 @hamncheez: Testosterone abuse is already banned by WADA on the grounds that it's unfair to artificially raise one's testosterone above what naturally occurs for a performance benefit. Here we have people who naturally have more testosterone than the rest of their field and they're trying to REDUCE it to become more fair. That's pretty unprecedented and we've got to work through it. Parroting poorly-crafted arguments is not being part of the solution.
  • 7 0
 The real issue, I think, is how much effect the high test levels in the past have had - which is a massively more complex problem than just measuring the present quantity of a single hormone. I don't think this change really addresses the main concern people have in this area.
  • 12 1
 Ebikes!
  • 2 0
 Emopeds!
  • 6 0
 And grabbing my popcorn........okay. Go internet, go.
  • 1 0
 If you were born a male, you race as a male. If you were born as a female, you race as a female. End of discussion. If you wish to pretend to be another sex than your actual sex, go right ahead. Race in the transgender class.
  • 6 4
 A motorcyclist who identifies as a cyclist has just set the new hour record, based of his low emission levels the UCI allowed him to compete as a cyclist
  • 3 0
 How will this affect women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)?
  • 7 0
 It shows the flaw in trying to use testosterone at all for competition eligibility, let alone an artificial cutoff of 10nmol/L. Most women are significantly below that, but some women are naturally higher than that. So does this require women to suppress their testosterone too, along with men who wish to compete as women? Can other women "juice up" to just under 10nmol/L, or whatever the new level is? Can women go over that level in the off season to train, then let it drop back down to the cutoff, like a wrestler or boxer cutting weight?

All of this also assumes athletic ability is solely tied to testosterone levels and nothing else, a position that is unscientific.
  • 1 0
 They aren't Transgender so it won't.
  • 1 0
 @nagaredama: ask some of the track athletes and see if they agree.
  • 3 0
 TUCI - Transgender Union Cycliste Internationale
  • 1 0
 women are women men are men, the soul may not have a gender, but the body sure does.
  • 1 0
 ...scrolls straight to comments, this should be epic.
  • 1 0
 BOUT DAMN TIME!!
  • 1 2
 This definitely levels the playing field quite a bit. Kudos UCI.
  • 1 3
 Is UCI as stupid and close-minded as some commenters here or is it the opposite. Answer: both.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020731
Mobile Version of Website