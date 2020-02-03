UCI Transfers Anti Doping Operation to International Testing Agency

The UCI has been one of the leading federations in the domain of anti-doping for a long time. The collaboration with the ITA will enable us to be stronger than ever in this sector and to thus bolster our defence of clean riders and the credibility of our competitions and all of our sport’s stakeholders.



By joining the ITA, the UCI, a pioneer in the domain, again demonstrates that it can take decisions necessary to be constantly at the forefront of the fight against doping. — David Lappartient

The UCI has transferred its anti-doping operation over from the Cycling Anti Doping Federation (CADF) to the International Testing Agency (ITA).The UCI had worked with the CADF for more than a decade but has now made the switch for a more independent, cross-disciplinary approach. ITA was set up by the Olympic Movement with the support of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and is separate from any sporting governing body. It acts as an umbrella unit and currently manages programmes for more than 40 organisations. The change was sparked after Operation Aderlass, which started in cross country skiing but grew to include cycling atheltes too.In a statement, the UCI said: "The decision was taken in a context (the Aderlass affair for example) where it has become clear that doping is part of an environment that knows no barriers, neither between sports, nor between countries, and where, in parallel with testing, information (intelligence) has become the central element of any efficient anti-doping programme. By joining the ITA, the UCI, a pioneer in the domain, again demonstrates that it can take decisions necessary to be constantly at the forefront of the fight against doping."The UCI has stipulated that the ITA must create a dedicated cycling unit and offer all CADF employees to join this unit so that its expertise are preserved within the new structure. CADF will continue to implement its anti-doping programme in 2020 and the switchover should be made from January 1 2020.