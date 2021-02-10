UCI Allows Riders on UCI Teams to Race Without Points in 2021 & Reaffirms Covid Protocols

Feb 10, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Third for Tahnee Seagrave and under a second to the number two spot.

The UCI updated its World Cup eligibility criteria and reaffirmed its Covid-19 protocols in preparation for the 2021 mountain bike race season, which is scheduled to start in April for downhill and May for cross country. The changes have been brought in to ensure that racers who were unable or chose not to travel in 2020 are not significantly disadvantaged and to ensure that racing in 2021 has the best chance of going ahead.

Riders on UCI teams can race without points in 2021

While previously riders needed to have earned a certain number of UCI points in the previous 12 months to be eligible for a World Cup race (40 for elite DH, 60 for elite XC, 80 for U23 XC men, and 20 for U23 XC women), riders can now enter DH elite and XC U23 races simply by belonging to any registered UCI mountain bike team.

The eligibility update aims to address the fact that many riders were unable to travel to races in 2020 that would earn them points, but it also has implications for situations like Kaos Seagrave's ineligibility in 2019 and for riders who have the speed to race World Cups, but, for whatever reason, don't have the points.

No doubt on of the most beautiful tracks we ve been lucky to have a World Cup at.

The change inadvertently addresses an issue around lack of access to UCI points events faced by some riders who are fast enough to race World Cups, but historically haven’t always had access to events that would earn them UCI points. Given that World Cup racing is the most effective way to earn points and it is necessary to earn points to race World Cups, riders who don't need the points end up with the lion's share, and some riders can have trouble breaking into the eligible ranks. It seems like this will be a temporary change that only applies as long as the pandemic is affecting racing but we'll update you if it becomes codified in the UCI's rulebook in the future.

COVID protocols

On the Covid front, the document explains that the Covid mitigation protocols implemented in August 2020 will stay in place, which include weighing an event’s preparedness to manage Covid-19 against that event’s identified risk level and imposing fines on event organizers whose events don’t meet the UCI guidelines.


Updates to the XCO start order

Additionally, the update has changed the XC start order rules, again to address the issue of riders having missed races in 2020. Rather than being ordered based on the last published individual ranking, riders will be ordered "as per the UCI XCO individual ranking published on 03.03.2020 + points won at the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Nove Mesto Na Morave + points won at the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Leogang + points won at the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events," which seems to suggest that the UCI has created a points matrix that most heavily weights the rankings published in March 2020, but still takes into consideration points earned since then.

The updated regulations, of course, are subject to change as the racing-during-Covid situation develops, and the UCI indicated that it is doing its best to provide some continuity in racing while staying flexible. We will update this article with any changes.

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Looks like a sensible decision from the UCI for a change!
  • 6 3
 Privateers - "I got into MTB because I wasn't really into team sports growing up."
UCI - "You have to be in a team to race."
  • 4 0
 You have to be in a team to race without points. I imagine if there are any UCI points qualifying races before the world cup they may be full of fast privateer trying to get points.
  • 2 0
 Yep good point. Was more thinking if there isn't domestic racing accessible but the WC proceeds, might make it hard for Privateers to get points. @melonhead1145:
  • 3 0
 there is a bit of a difference to being on a race team in a sport where the racers act individually, and a team that involves passing a ball/puck/frisbee to each other. Or even road/track bike racing where riders work together.
  • 1 0
 I laughed when first read , not sure if was a joke.
  • 1 0
 I've got the no points part down,
can someone help me with the team part? Wink
  • 3 2
 Hey, privateers !
Yeah ?
F*ck you !
  • 1 0
 True. What is the solution.
  • 2 0
 no pressure then kaos

Post a Comment



