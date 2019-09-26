Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

UCI Working With Zwift to Launch Cycling E-Sports World Championships in 2020

Sep 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Eurobike 2019

Electricity and cycling has been a hot topic over the past few years and now the UCI is looking to take another step in that direction with the first-ever Cycling Esports World Championships in 2020.

Now, you may be thinking, "Hang on, haven't we just had the first eMTB World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne?" And you would be right, but this isn't about bikes with electrical motors riding outside but instead indoor trainers hooked up to video games. That's right, the wait is finally over to be World Champion at exercising. Inside your house.

All joking aside, esports is a big business with the global economy expected to top $1 billion this year for the first time, so it's easy to see why the cycling world wants a piece of that pie. Other sports have already embraced esports such as soccer, through the FIFA games, and NFL through the Madden franchise. There has, in fact, already been some cycling racing in this area too with British Cycling holding its own E-Cycling World Championship last year and handing national jerseys to Cameron Jeffers and Rosamund Bradbury.


Zwift have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UCI and together they will be responsible for the governance and development of cycling esports as a new discipline starting as soon as next year. At the moment, we haven't heard of any concrete plans for mountain bikes to be involved but the press release did mention that "different formats of racing, for individuals and teams, will be tested". Let's also not forget that Zwift debuted their mountain bike software including steering at Eurobike this year, so it's definitely not beyond the realm of possibility.


Zwift will now work towards building reliable hardware that can be sanctioned by the UCI, is resilient to mechanical fraud and includes a "rider identification system, including height and weight." The date and venue of the World Championships are yet to be confirmed but the UCI and Zwift have also agreed that a maximum of 15 National Championships will be organised as well as Continental Championships. The Zwift application will be the only program used for all these events.

Eurobike 2019

bigquotesCycling esports is a fantastic opportunity for the development of cycling. It is a new way of practising cycling that is expanding rapidly and enables more athletes, whether beginners or more experienced, to train and race regardless of what the weather is like and where they live. The Memorandum of Understanding between our Federation and Zwift is a decisive step towards the total integration of cycling esports by the UCI.David Lappartient, UCI President

bigquotesEarlier this year, we stated our ambition to develop an esports platform, but I think it’s much more than that. We are looking to establish a new approach to the sport. This partnership is a significant leap forward in that journey. We are at the very beginning of a long and exciting roadmap here at Zwift as we look to establish a new and innovative cycling discipline.”Craig Edmondson, Zwift Esports CEO


Posted In:
70 Comments

  • 97 3
 completely fucked. go outside.
  • 13 0
 If you get injured, Zwift is dynamite. Otherwise I support your sentiment.
  • 30 4
 I'm cool with e-bike content on PB, but e-sports is where I draw my line.
  • 16 0
 The moment I saw this headline I thought of Black Mirror
  • 30 0
 Counterpoint: less people on the trails - this is a win. We just need to get the hikers into this.
  • 2 0
 The apocalypse has come.
  • 17 0
 @Karpiel073: People will be riding e-bikes on their e-trainers.
  • 1 0
 @Karpiel073: a moped not bike call it what it is
  • 2 0
 @shredddr: And the equestrians.
  • 2 0
 The number one reason not to buy an electric moped because battery charging systems are still the number one cause of house fires.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/14512013
  • 3 0
 @shredddr: As long as the trail builder does't go to minecraft stuff... sounds good
  • 1 0
 @Karpiel073: I think we could live with neither.
  • 2 0
 @shredddr: More like we need to get the equestrians into this.
  • 1 0
 @pinnityafairy:

A moped is no where near a ebike.
  • 20 0
 Imagine being on track for the rainbows, and your Wifi drops out...
  • 7 0
 Your post made me think of riding rainbow road
  • 16 1
 Reads article. Checks calendar. Not April 1st. Re-check calendar. Still not April the 1st. Next article.
  • 2 0
 Came here to say exactly this.
  • 13 0
 My dream!!!! Ebiking esports!!! No need to be outside and get all dirty and yuck!!! #namaste
  • 10 0
 Namastay inside?
  • 2 0
 namaste inside and avoid all human contact!
  • 1 0
 @pistol2ne:
  • 4 0
 Very interesting. I'm not an expert on Zwift but I know I've ridden on numerous Peloton bikes and the effort = output was not the same from one bike to the next. Not sure how all these things are "calibrated". Hopefully we'll have Strava World Championships soon!
  • 3 0
 I hope my kids don’t see this... there are already too many things trying to keep people indoors these days... especially aimed at children... not that this is particularly geared towards kiddos. In my mind, I’m seeing a bleak future where no one ventures out of their door and everyone is married to a robot. Overdramatized... probably... but still... no thanks.
  • 5 0
 just preparing for a world with a destroyed environment.
  • 2 0
 i feel the same. someday, the world will look like blade runner. but hey, as long as i get a hot robot...
  • 1 0
 Just give us the Soma already.
  • 4 0
 Interesting. I would be curious to see what kind of controls they have in place to ensure people are playing on a level playing field (no cheating, etc)
  • 2 0
 If they are doing the W/kg metric for calculating performance, they need to have everyone perform a weigh in, perhaps a week before the event, at designated locations!
  • 1 0
 What about e-bike being used? That would have to be monitored.
  • 1 0
 @Arepiscopo: Got a drill rigged to my swift setup, much cheaper and less time consuming than pedaling a moped...
  • 1 0
 @Arepiscopo: What about just a 500cc MX bike?
  • 5 0
 i'm already wii fit crossfit world champ, might as well add to my stellar life accomplishments.
  • 5 0
 I'm waiting for the video game where you play a gamer that plays a game of a rider that races an ebike.
  • 3 0
 Yo dawg, I heard you like games...
  • 1 0
 Hate to break it to you, but we're already living in the matrix, and you're just a battery powering some robot's vape.
  • 3 0
 There is nothing wrong with Zwift and making indoor training more enjoyable but I am struggling to understand why zwift would be a good candidate for an e-sport.
  • 2 0
 If you didn't like UCI outside, now they're coming to your house. I'm not a racing guy but the potential of this new rulebook gives me a headache. Upside sounds like you don't need to go anywhere for your drug test.
  • 5 0
 Will there be a fantasy league??
  • 4 0
 i'm just glad this exists so it gives people something new to hate and be distracted by.
  • 4 0
 Heard in a nearby basement: "Hey I just took up mountain biking! Pass the Pringles".
  • 2 0
 for a moment I actually found myself taking this a little bit seriously.... and then I noticed a lead rider had a visor/no helmet and realized how ridiculous this all is
  • 2 0
 The decline of wc titles is continuing. I knew it! Once you start with ebikes, next you don‘t even have to swing a leg for a title.
  • 1 1
 I'm not sure I'm down with this. I understand Zwift racing for fun in the wintertime or offseason for us amateurs, and also pro teams using race results on Zwift as means of talent spotting riders for racing professionally. If these riders are found and able to turn Zwift racing into a career professionally outdoors, that seems like a viable option for some riders who may be geographically isolated from many outdoor racing opportunities. But to race solely indoors on Zwift seems like a weak world championship idea. The CEO of Zwift has already said he wants Zwift in the Olympics, so maybe they think this is a logical first step to the Olympics, but I feel like Zwift is pushing their platform a bit too hard with this. I already don't like that they try to infuse so many aspects of various social media sites into Zwift, but this is even crazier. Most of us just want something to keep us reasonably fit in the winter, but Zwift act like they want us all to become addicted to their platform, and even replace riding outdoors, not supplement it. This feels slightly sinister.
  • 2 0
 Who cares? If people enjoy and wanna compete in it, go for it!

We'll go outside, they stay inside.. What do we have to do with that?
  • 3 0
 rhymes with duck. and toff.
  • 2 1
 Didn't read the article or even bother to look at the pictures. Just read the title and came right here to say FUCK RIGHT OFF
  • 3 0
 I play real sports.....not trying to be the best at exercising.
  • 1 0
 The good thing about this is: not so much idiots outside!
And the funny thing would be: lets do a race world e-game-champ vs an average rider on real terrain...
  • 1 0
 I mean, I'm game for some winter Zwift training during ski/boarding season. But this...? A bit odd. Is this just a roadie thing?
  • 3 0
 Fifteen Million Merits
  • 1 0
 Far too close to traditional cycling, if it's basically just a watt/kg competition.
  • 2 0
 They're just messing with us at this point
  • 1 0
 Whatever small amount of legitimacy the UCI had - has just been set on fire and flushed down the toilet.
  • 2 0
 oh, the sweet sound of pb-readers brains exploding
  • 1 0
 Can I use my E-bike? or is that cheating?
  • 4 0
 I rigged an old 900w drill to my trainer, works much better than an E-bike, fraction of the cost, I can drink coke and eat burgers at the same time and rainbows are mine!
  • 2 1
 Now thats what i call an E-Bike Championship!
  • 1 0
 Suddenly E-Bike races are looking pretty radical! sign me up!
  • 2 0
 This is stupid.
  • 2 0
 FFS.
  • 2 0
 This is too much
  • 1 0
 No thanks. I'll stick with PUBG and smash Bros for now.
  • 2 0
 I've puked...
  • 2 1
 This would be a good winter training tool
  • 1 0
 Let the hacking in bike sports begin
  • 1 0
 FFS!!!
  • 1 0
 This is a joke, right?
  • 1 1
 still lame...

Post a Comment



