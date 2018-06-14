Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Behind The Scenes As Amaury Pierron Wins His 2nd World Cup DH in Leogang
Jun 14, 2018
by
COMMENCAL / VALLNORD DH TEAM
We are speechless! Mere words could never fully express Sundays emotions. Thank you to our partners, staff, family, and friends.
—
The COMMENCAL/VALLNORD Team
5 Comments
+ 2
Boardlife69
(32 mins ago)
Commencal DH racing with two
#1
plates. Its taken them awhile to get back since losing the Athertons. They deserve it since they never gave up on this wonderful sport, (cough Yeti, cough) . Sorry, had a saquatch in my throat. That didnt sound good. Oh look, the door.
[Reply]
+ 2
fuore51
(3 mins ago)
Tu déchires tout Amaury !
[Reply]
+ 1
V12Chupa
(8 mins ago)
Great team! I wish them all the best! ^._.^
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(32 mins ago)
Finally a rival for Gwin !!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(40 mins ago)
Win or lose he was on the booze.
[Reply]
