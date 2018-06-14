VIDEOS

Video: Behind The Scenes As Amaury Pierron Wins His 2nd World Cup DH in Leogang

Jun 14, 2018
by COMMENCAL / VALLNORD DH TEAM  


bigquotesWe are speechless! Mere words could never fully express Sundays emotions. Thank you to our partners, staff, family, and friends.The COMMENCAL/VALLNORD Team
















5 Comments

  • + 2
 Commencal DH racing with two #1 plates. Its taken them awhile to get back since losing the Athertons. They deserve it since they never gave up on this wonderful sport, (cough Yeti, cough) . Sorry, had a saquatch in my throat. That didnt sound good. Oh look, the door.
  • + 2
 Tu déchires tout Amaury !
  • + 1
 Great team! I wish them all the best! ^._.^
  • + 1
 Finally a rival for Gwin !!!!
  • + 1
 Win or lose he was on the booze.

