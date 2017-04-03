2017 UK National Downhill Series, Round One - Sunday Practice and Racing

Sunday of the HSBC UK National Downhill Series presented by GT Bicycles began with much more promise than its predecessor. Racers awoke to blue skies and scattered cloud; as the day progressed the cloud dispersed making way for the elusive Welsh sunshine. Despite the drier climate the track remained saturated, throughout the day it did dry out to some degree. If anything this only made an already technical track more challenging, the roots were exposed and polished from the high volumes of traffic. The once fine wet slop gradually reduced to slick grease, a common affair for UK racing!



Sections of the track were beginning to suffer wear and tear. Most notably a deep unsupported rut forming between the start and marshal point 1. This was a single line affair and the riders fresh out of the gate were hitting the section exceptionally hard. This resulted in many riders getting hung up, including World Champion, Danny Hart and world cup rival, Gee Atherton. After a discussion between the maintenance teams, organisers, and riders the decision was made to run the course. The alternatives were a long closure for maintenance or alteration of the taping immediately before race runs. As changes cannot be made to the track without riders being offered practice runs the decision was made to run the track in its current status with removal of some loose logs and rock. There was also a delay to the start after a juvenile rider damaged some essential netting over a river crossing near the bottom of the course.





























Danny and Gee both had to retrace their steps after getting hung up in the rut















































































Rainbow stripes throughout










