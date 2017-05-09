UK National Downhill Series, Round Two - Fort William Course Preview

May 9, 2017 at 3:52
May 9, 2017
by Ben Cathro  
 
BDS Nevis Range Preview

by onandoff
Views: 2,603    Faves: 6    Comments: 2


MENTIONS: @si-paton / @onandoff
6 Comments

  • + 3
 Is there any way to view the BDS online??? It looks like an awesome series.
  • + 2
 World's tallest and fastest unicorn in action.
  • + 1
 "Flipp'n drifty!"
  • - 1
 Why did they keep switching between potatocam and gyrocam all the time?
