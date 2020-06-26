Ultimate Bike Check: Cam McCaul's Trek Remedy

Build Specs:

• Frame: Trek Remedy Carbon - Size 18.5

• Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1- 160mm

• Shock: Fox X2 - 150mm

• Handlebars: Bontrager Line Pro 35 - 780mm

• Stem: Bontrager Line Pro 35 - 40mm length, 0 rise

• Brake Levers: Shimano XT M8100

• Brake Calipers: Shimano XT M8120

• Rotors: Shimano XT SM-RT86 - 180mm front and rear

• Cranks: Shimano XT M8100 - 165mm

• Chainring: Shimano XT SM-CRM85 - 34 tooth

• Chain: Shimano XT CN-M8100

• Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 TLR Boost - 27.5"

• Hubs: Bontrager Rapid Drive 108

• Spokes: 28 front/rear nail head 14/15G with Alpina alloy locking nipples

• Tires: Bontrager XR5 Team Issue 2.6 Front , Bontrager SE4 Team Issue 2.4 Rear

• Cassette: Shimano XT M8100 12-speed

• Derailleur: Shimano XT M8100 12-speed

• Shifter: Shimano XT M8100 12-speed

• Dropper: Marzocchi Transfer - 150mm

• Seat: Chromag Overture

• Pedals: Bontrager Line Pro



The Remedy is a trail bike on Halloween that put together the best Freeride Bike costume imaginable. It won the costume contest and successfully infiltrated garages of riders everywhere who value having fun on a bike. — Mr. McCaul

About Cam

Stats: Age: 34 • Height: 5'10" • Inseam: 32" • Weight: 160lb • Wingspan: 71.5 inches



Pretty ok at riding bikes, and has been doing it professionally for 18 years. His favorite place to ride is Virgin, Utah. He enjoys playing guitar, spending time with the family, and pioneering the sport of SlopeDuroCross.



First things first, it's time to put on some custom decals

The other Cam (Zink) sent this Cam (McCaul) a pretty radical custom frame protector. Custom made and now custom cut.

I'm assuming these are functional...

Trek Remedy Carbon in a sexy matte black.

Drive side photo with the optional Whammy Bar attachment on the seat stay.

One reason Cam loves this bike is the short chainstay, which comes in at 433mm. A low BB height of 349mm keeps it planted and a ground clearance of 317.5mm keeps it from being too bashed.

The Mino link is adjusted to the slackest position giving the bike a head angle of 65.6 degrees

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1

• Travel :160mm

• Rake: 51mm

• Rebound: 19 from open

• Compression: See following photo

• Volume Spacers: 2

• Air Pressure: 69psi

• Sag: 20mm or 12.5%

Shock: Fox X2

• Size: 230x57.5mm

• Equivalent frame travel: 150mm

• Air Pressure: 190psi

• Spacers: None (although he says he should)

• Sag:17mm or 30%

• HSR: 11 from open

• LSR: 10 from open

• HSC: 18 from open

• LSC: 12 from open





Marzocchi Bomber Z1

69 psi. Giggity.

Compression setting.

20mm provides a stiff 12.5% sag. Rebound is 19 clicks from open.

Fox Float X2.

190psi. 17mm of sag equals a perfect 30%.

The OneUP EDC tool. Notice the angle it's pointing at, Cam sets it that way because it's equal to his compression knob angle and he can remember where it was if it gets bumped.

Bontrager Line Pro Carbon 35 with Line Pro 40mm stem. Cam is also particular about his headset spacers and always runs 3, 10mm spacers below the stem and keeps it flat on top. Sensus Swayze grips.

The bars are cut to 780mm and come to 787mm with the grips and bar ends.

Cam cuts the flanges of his grips to allow for unencumbered shifting.

The dropper lever is moved depending on the type of riding Cam is doing. For jumping he puts it inside the brake clamp, and for trail riding he bumps it back to the outside of the clamp.

Shimano XT brakes provide a consistent feel while... the 4-piston calipers and 180mm rotors provide the power.

The brake clamp is 37mm from center to the grip end. The shifter clamp is 17mm from center of the grip end. Brake reach is 50mm to finger contact point on both brakes.

The front brake contact point is 30mm from the bar, and the rear contact is 28mm from the bar.

For tire pressure, Cam is a big fan of the pinch test. Which equates to roughly 38psi front and 40psi rear for jumps and 28 front and 30 rear for trail riding.

The stock Bontrager Line Pro wheelset. If it's strong enough for Cam, it's probably strong enough for you.

The Chromag Overture stays on the bike no matter if it's a jump session or pedal fest. Marzocchi's Transfer post with 150mm.

Ain't no clips here, the Line Pro pedals with a slight concave shape are Cam's favorite.

Bar height to floor is 104cm. Cam likes this height and tries to equal it no matter the bike. 31.13lbs (14.12kg) isn't too shabby for a bike that can do the things this one can.

Whether on the trail or at home, Cam is always playing one mean tune.

Poppy and fun...

Stable at speed...

And can go big...

Cam McCaul and I both live in Bend, Oregon, only about 10 minutes from door to door, however with our crazy schedules it means we run into each other outside of the country more often than we do at home. Since we've both got more time on our hands than usual, we decided to do an ULTIMATE bike check. It comes as no surprise that Cam has a plethora of bikes, and we were going back and forth on which one to focus on.Thankfully the decision was made a bit easier while we were on a recent freeride trip in the desert and Cam didn't even bring his downhill bike. Instead he brought his Remedy, the same one he uses for trail rides around town with his family and friends. His custom set up Remedy can be pedaled all day then throw down buttery smooth backflips on a desert 50-footer. This bike is seriously impressive, and what's equally impressive is that it uses no one-off components. That means you can buy the frame, build it up the same way, and ride the same stuff as Cam. Albeit with 20-odd years of practice.For any of those who are unaware of Cam McCaul, and let's be real, you're probably living under a mountain bike rock if you don't know the name, he's kind of a big deal. Cam started gaining recognition as a young gun in the Aptos/Santa Cruz, California, dirt jump scene. He was part of the original crew that was pioneering the now famous, and defunct, Post Office jumps. Since becoming somewhat of a wizard on his dirt jumper, he later went on to compete in just about every major event you can think of. From the slopestyle courses of Crankworx and District Ride to the freeride lines of Rampage and the Bearclaw Invitational, Cam has ridden it all. In addition to boasting some damned impressive contest wins, Cam has also been a staple in the mountain bike film industry. He's had parts in some of the greatest New World Disorder flicks, rode with horses in UnReal, and had parts in a couple movies that really were Not Bad. Nowadays you can hear Cam commentating for Red Bull events around the world and working on his YouTube channel.Keep in mind that I am not a tech editor and am just a mountain bike photographer who likes things with two wheels. Also remember this is Cam we're talking about, who might be the epitome of a go-with-the-flow type of guy. Regardless, we did our best to get down to the nitty-gritty, talk bike details, and find out how Cam sets up his ride to handle anything he can throw at it.