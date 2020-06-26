Ultimate Bike Check: Cam McCaul's Trek Remedy

Jun 26, 2020
by Trevor Lyden  

Ultimate Bike Check
Cam McCaul's
Trek Remedy Carbon 27.5
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden

Cam McCaul and I both live in Bend, Oregon, only about 10 minutes from door to door, however with our crazy schedules it means we run into each other outside of the country more often than we do at home. Since we've both got more time on our hands than usual, we decided to do an ULTIMATE bike check. It comes as no surprise that Cam has a plethora of bikes, and we were going back and forth on which one to focus on.

Thankfully the decision was made a bit easier while we were on a recent freeride trip in the desert and Cam didn't even bring his downhill bike. Instead he brought his Remedy, the same one he uses for trail rides around town with his family and friends. His custom set up Remedy can be pedaled all day then throw down buttery smooth backflips on a desert 50-footer. This bike is seriously impressive, and what's equally impressive is that it uses no one-off components. That means you can buy the frame, build it up the same way, and ride the same stuff as Cam. Albeit with 20-odd years of practice.

For any of those who are unaware of Cam McCaul, and let's be real, you're probably living under a mountain bike rock if you don't know the name, he's kind of a big deal. Cam started gaining recognition as a young gun in the Aptos/Santa Cruz, California, dirt jump scene. He was part of the original crew that was pioneering the now famous, and defunct, Post Office jumps. Since becoming somewhat of a wizard on his dirt jumper, he later went on to compete in just about every major event you can think of. From the slopestyle courses of Crankworx and District Ride to the freeride lines of Rampage and the Bearclaw Invitational, Cam has ridden it all. In addition to boasting some damned impressive contest wins, Cam has also been a staple in the mountain bike film industry. He's had parts in some of the greatest New World Disorder flicks, rode with horses in UnReal, and had parts in a couple movies that really were Not Bad. Nowadays you can hear Cam commentating for Red Bull events around the world and working on his YouTube channel.

Keep in mind that I am not a tech editor and am just a mountain bike photographer who likes things with two wheels. Also remember this is Cam we're talking about, who might be the epitome of a go-with-the-flow type of guy. Regardless, we did our best to get down to the nitty-gritty, talk bike details, and find out how Cam sets up his ride to handle anything he can throw at it.

Build Specs:
Frame: Trek Remedy Carbon - Size 18.5
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1- 160mm
Shock: Fox X2 - 150mm
Handlebars: Bontrager Line Pro 35 - 780mm
Stem: Bontrager Line Pro 35 - 40mm length, 0 rise
Brake Levers: Shimano XT M8100
Brake Calipers: Shimano XT M8120
Rotors: Shimano XT SM-RT86 - 180mm front and rear
Cranks: Shimano XT M8100 - 165mm
Chainring: Shimano XT SM-CRM85 - 34 tooth
Chain: Shimano XT CN-M8100
Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 TLR Boost - 27.5"
Hubs: Bontrager Rapid Drive 108
Spokes: 28 front/rear nail head 14/15G with Alpina alloy locking nipples
Tires: Bontrager XR5 Team Issue 2.6 Front , Bontrager SE4 Team Issue 2.4 Rear
Cassette: Shimano XT M8100 12-speed
Derailleur: Shimano XT M8100 12-speed
Shifter: Shimano XT M8100 12-speed
Dropper: Marzocchi Transfer - 150mm
Seat: Chromag Overture
Pedals: Bontrager Line Pro

bigquotesThe Remedy is a trail bike on Halloween that put together the best Freeride Bike costume imaginable. It won the costume contest and successfully infiltrated garages of riders everywhere who value having fun on a bike.Mr. McCaul


About Cam
Stats: Age: 34 • Height: 5'10" • Inseam: 32" • Weight: 160lb • Wingspan: 71.5 inches

Pretty ok at riding bikes, and has been doing it professionally for 18 years. His favorite place to ride is Virgin, Utah. He enjoys playing guitar, spending time with the family, and pioneering the sport of SlopeDuroCross.

First things first, it's time to put on some custom decals

The other Cam (Zink) sent this Cam (McCaul) a pretty radical custom frame protector.
Custom made and now custom cut.

I'm assuming these are functional...

Trek Remedy Carbon in a sexy matte black.

Drive side photo with the optional Whammy Bar attachment on the seat stay.

One reason Cam loves this bike is the short chainstay, which comes in at 433mm.
A low BB height of 349mm keeps it planted and a ground clearance of 317.5mm keeps it from being too bashed.

The Mino link is adjusted to the slackest position giving the bike a head angle of 65.6 degrees

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1
• Travel :160mm
• Rake: 51mm
• Rebound: 19 from open
• Compression: See following photo
• Volume Spacers: 2
• Air Pressure: 69psi
• Sag: 20mm or 12.5%
Shock: Fox X2
• Size: 230x57.5mm
• Equivalent frame travel: 150mm
• Air Pressure: 190psi
• Spacers: None (although he says he should)
• Sag:17mm or 30%
• HSR: 11 from open
• LSR: 10 from open
• HSC: 18 from open
• LSC: 12 from open


Marzocchi Bomber Z1

69 psi. Giggity.

Compression setting.

20mm provides a stiff 12.5% sag.
Rebound is 19 clicks from open.

Fox Float X2.

190psi.
17mm of sag equals a perfect 30%.

The OneUP EDC tool. Notice the angle it's pointing at, Cam sets it that way because it's equal to his compression knob angle and he can remember where it was if it gets bumped.

Bontrager Line Pro Carbon 35 with Line Pro 40mm stem. Cam is also particular about his headset spacers and always runs 3, 10mm spacers below the stem and keeps it flat on top.
Sensus Swayze grips.

The bars are cut to 780mm and come to 787mm with the grips and bar ends.

Cam cuts the flanges of his grips to allow for unencumbered shifting.

The dropper lever is moved depending on the type of riding Cam is doing. For jumping he puts it inside the brake clamp, and for trail riding he bumps it back to the outside of the clamp.

Shimano XT brakes provide a consistent feel while...
the 4-piston calipers and 180mm rotors provide the power.

The brake clamp is 37mm from center to the grip end.
The shifter clamp is 17mm from center of the grip end.
Brake reach is 50mm to finger contact point on both brakes.

The front brake contact point is 30mm from the bar,
and the rear contact is 28mm from the bar.

For tire pressure, Cam is a big fan of the pinch test. Which equates to roughly 38psi front and 40psi rear for jumps and 28 front and 30 rear for trail riding.

The stock Bontrager Line Pro wheelset. If it's strong enough for Cam, it's probably strong enough for you.

The Chromag Overture stays on the bike no matter if it's a jump session or pedal fest.
Marzocchi's Transfer post with 150mm.

Ain't no clips here, the Line Pro pedals with a slight concave shape are Cam's favorite.

Bar height to floor is 104cm. Cam likes this height and tries to equal it no matter the bike.
31.13lbs (14.12kg) isn't too shabby for a bike that can do the things this one can.

Whether on the trail or at home, Cam is always playing one mean tune.

Cam Slalom
Poppy and fun...

Cam desert
Stable at speed...

Desert sui
And can go big...


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Trek Trek Remedy Cam Mccaul


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138879 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
76298 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
62852 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
48315 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
42667 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
41991 views
Bike Check & Interview: Evan Turpen's High Pivot Steel Beauty
39020 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
38051 views

21 Comments

  • 28 4
 I like the hints of comedy embedded in this like, "Shimano XT brakes provide a consistent feel.."
  • 1 0
 Funny comment, for sure! That said, the new XTs do stay consistent in my experience.
  • 10 1
 Cam having a bike with knock-block should be a crime!
  • 2 0
 Maybe I just don’t ride very hard but god damn that level of compression on my bomber Z1 feels nearly locked. My knob is usually pointed straight forwards
  • 7 1
 Sounds like you really like your Marzocchi... Be careful though, might cause yourself some damage riding with your knob pointing forwards. Wink
  • 3 0
 @Grealdo: if your balls are big enough your knob always points forward
  • 1 0
 I was thinking that. If it's exactly the same as a Fox GRIP damper that is really close to as firm as it gets.
  • 4 0
 He needs knobs that go to 11.
  • 1 0
 Lol does Sensus run out of material? Or logistical communication? Zink always runs really well used/worn out/scabby-looking Sensus grips on brand new bike build, same with McCaul! Super sick Trek though
  • 1 0
 well worn Sensus grips may just be the best thing on this earth.
  • 1 0
 Broken in grips are super comfortable just like worn hockey gloves
  • 2 0
 Most in depth build check pinkbike have ever done!! Nice1 more like this please
  • 2 0
 Well it looks like he’s really in tune with this thing.
  • 3 0
 Buy some new grips, Cam!
  • 1 0
 Cam sets his One Up cap to 4:20 just like me. Got nothing to do with the compression knob on the fork. get real!
  • 1 0
 I thought Cam was #26forlife on his remedy?
  • 1 0
 Life is better when you ride 27.5"
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome!
  • 1 0
 12.5% sag?!?!
  • 1 4
 And?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011750
Mobile Version of Website