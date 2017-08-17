Coming Up Live: Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox, Thursday, 17 August:
• 20:00–22:00 PDT (Local Time)
• 4:00–6:00 BST (UK Time) + 1 Day
• 23:00–1:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 13:00–15:00 (Australia, Sydney) + 1 Day
• 15:00–17:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) + 1 DayUp Next Giant Dual Slalom presented by 100%, Friday 18 August:
• 18:00–20:00 PDT (Local Time)
• 2:00–4:00 BST (UK Time) + 1 Day
• 21:00–23:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 11:00–13:00 (Australia, Sydney) + 1 Day
• 13:00–15:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) + 1 DayCanadian Open DH presented by IXS, Saturday, 19 August:
• 15:30–17:30 PDT (Local Time)
• 23: 30–1:30 BST (UK Time)
• 18:30–20:30 (USA, NY Time)
• 08:30–10:30 (Australia, Sydney) + 1 Day
• 10:30–12:30 (New Zealand, Auckland) + 1 DayRed Bull Joyride, Sunday, 20 August
• 10:30–13:30 PDT (Local Time)
• 18:30–21:30 BST (UK Time)
• 13:30–16:30 (USA, NY Time)
• 03:30–06:30 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 05:30–08:30 (New Zealand, Auckland) + 1 Day
