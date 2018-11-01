Discovering Wellington with World Cup Racer Bryn Dickerson

When someone mentions New Zealand and mountain biking to you, what is the first thought that pops into your head? Crankworx in Rotorua? Dream track in Queenstown? Nelson Singletrack or possibly even the mythical racing sheep....wait, what?
Odds on you'd have picked one of above four (probably the sheep) but what if someone told you there was so much more than what you already know.
Wellington is the nation's capital, nestled in amongst plenty of big hills it is absolutely overflowing with great riding. From all day epics to purpose-built parks it covers a massive range of riding disciplines and with some exciting developments on the horizon things are only just getting started!
It's generally windy as anything and home to some pretty interesting characters and culture (word is they grew hipsters from craft beer). Our stadium is called the Cake-tin, the house of parliament is called the Beehive (it makes the same amount of noise but the inhabitants never produce anything) and the movie studio is called Weta Workshop... must be something in those hops.
With so much awesome riding around I wanted to show it off and let people know what they didn't know they were missing out on. With this in mind, good friend Joram Adams and I got out there to show two of the awesome locations that we have in the city!
Makara Peak Makara Peak
is the biggest park in the region. With over 40km of singletrack, it has everything from grade 2 to grade 6 and a whopping great swing bridge to boot (this is particularly entertaining when its windy). The park came to life in 1998 and 20 years later there is a seriously committed volunteer group whose efforts are bolstered by the lads from TGL Contracting. With all this people power the trails are well maintained and constantly evolving, keeping Makara right at the top riding destinations in Wellington. With linking tracks in and out of the park you can access other awesome areas such as Polhill and Karori Park keeping the stoke high for even longer. This wider trail network, along with stunning 360 degree views from the summit means Makara Peak is a must do for anyone coming through town!
Mt Victoria Mount Victoria
is quite literally a stones throw from the cbd which makes it a fantastic location for an after work ride. With a maze of epic trails and some of the best technical riding in the region, the quick climb back to the top means it's super easy to pump out the laps. Its central location and popular trail network means it is common to start your ride solo but you will almost always bump into riding buddies and more often than not a hobbit tour or two. A unique location with plenty of roots and jumps spread out all over the hill, it's a haven for finding new lines and there is always a way to challenge yourself. With plenty of Wellington's famous wind, Mt Vic dries out super quickly making it a popular choice in the winter time.
At the start I mentioned developments on the horizon. Wellington is lucky enough to have not one, but two lift accessed parks coming in the near future, Firstly we have Dirtfarm
. Situated an hour north of the city, Dirtfarm will have a shuttle service taking riders to the top of their gorgeous hill and offering trails from entry level right up to full size Freeride lines, a dirt jump park and a whip off jump.They also kindly lent us the drone for our videos above so thanks guys!
Secondly the Porirua Adventure Park
will have the first chairlift accessed trails in the lower North Island. Only 20 minutes from the city center it will provide not only world class trails, but a Wave Pool and Flying Fox as well!
Have you been here? Do you want to come and ride these trails? Well there is an international airport and plenty of places to stay so get out here and check Wellington out for yourself!
