VIDEOS
Uncut Brendan Fairclough Track Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
Jun 29, 2017 at 9:40
Jun 29, 2017
by
SCOTT Velosolutions
Uncut and straight from timed practice—Drop in with Brendan Fairclough and take a ride down the 2017 Andorra UCI Mountain Bike World Cup track.
MENTIONS
:
@SCOTT-Sports
/
@SCOTT-Velosolutions
Must Read This Week
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
84453 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
56756 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
55978 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
55879 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
46235 views
Tech Randoms - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
38476 views
Marin's 2018 Collection
35646 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
35156 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
ka-brap
(24 mins ago)
New taping before the final jump is a good thing. That jump/landing is way too small for the straight line speeds the racers hit it with. Good call.
[Reply]
+ 7
ljohnst88
(22 mins ago)
I have arm pump from watching that
[Reply]
+ 3
Braddlie
(15 mins ago)
Im with you mate, how do the manage to hang on for so long??? Im almost crying after a burn down the local!!
[Reply]
+ 4
eswebster
(13 mins ago)
Now that is a legit DH course.... damn! Silence all the too tame WC course rhetoric. Now if we can just silence the damn losers with the whistles.
[Reply]
+ 0
mollow
(4 mins ago)
Clearly you've never attended a race in your life
[Reply]
+ 2
dudeism
(28 mins ago)
Seems like they put a tighter chicane before the finish jump. What a shame, I was looking forward to some massive hucks to flat. (jk, we don't need another dangerous finish line jump like in Leogang).
[Reply]
+ 3
Prof
(21 mins ago)
Watch Claudio's track preview and then watch Brendog - it looks speeded up. Awesome!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
mollow
(5 mins ago)
Maybe Claudio can stop dissing him now
[Reply]
+ 1
whoffmann1209
(0 mins ago)
scary
[Reply]
+ 2
weemanth
(6 mins ago)
Damn that´s steep .... Andorra is challenging Champery
[Reply]
+ 2
Jvhowube
(31 mins ago)
Lol @ the cut in the first 2 seconds of the video
[Reply]
+ 2
Lotusoperandi
(3 mins ago)
Holy crap he's hauling ass!!! And that track looks G.N.A.R.L.Y. Wow.
[Reply]
+ 2
adrock-whistler
(23 mins ago)
Rowdy AF
[Reply]
