Uncut Brendan Fairclough Track Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Jun 29, 2017 at 9:40
Jun 29, 2017
by SCOTT Velosolutions  
 
Uncut and straight from timed practice—Drop in with Brendan Fairclough​ and take a ride down the 2017 Andorra UCI Mountain Bike​ World Cup track.

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports / @SCOTT-Velosolutions
13 Comments

  • + 6
 New taping before the final jump is a good thing. That jump/landing is way too small for the straight line speeds the racers hit it with. Good call.
  • + 7
 I have arm pump from watching that
  • + 3
 Im with you mate, how do the manage to hang on for so long??? Im almost crying after a burn down the local!!
  • + 4
 Now that is a legit DH course.... damn! Silence all the too tame WC course rhetoric. Now if we can just silence the damn losers with the whistles.
  • + 0
 Clearly you've never attended a race in your life
  • + 2
 Seems like they put a tighter chicane before the finish jump. What a shame, I was looking forward to some massive hucks to flat. (jk, we don't need another dangerous finish line jump like in Leogang).
  • + 3
 Watch Claudio's track preview and then watch Brendog - it looks speeded up. Awesome!!!
  • + 1
 Maybe Claudio can stop dissing him now
  • + 1
 scary
  • + 2
 Damn that´s steep .... Andorra is challenging Champery Wink
  • + 2
 Lol @ the cut in the first 2 seconds of the video
  • + 2
 Holy crap he's hauling ass!!! And that track looks G.N.A.R.L.Y. Wow.
  • + 2
 Rowdy AF

