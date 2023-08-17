Video: 'Undefined Limits' Follows Matthew Fairbrother Taking on the Highland Trail 550 Challenge

Words
: Deviate Cycles
Embarking on a grueling adventure through rugged terrain, endurance races have long captivated the spirits of individuals seeking to push their limits. The Highland Trail 550 (HT550)
challenge stands as a true test of physical and mental resilience. In this blog, we delve into the journey of Matthew Fairbrother
, who recently took on the HT550 challenge. Let us explore the essence of this formidable challenge and the compelling story of Matthew's attempt.The HT550 Challenge In A Nutshell:
The HT550 is an arduous, self-supported mountain bike race covering a staggering 550 miles (885 KM) through the stunning landscapes of the Scottish Highlands - against the clock. With over 50,000 feet (15,240 M) of elevation gain, this relentless route traverses remote regions, ancient forests, and demanding singletrack trails - not to mention a staggering amount of hike-a-bike. Participants face an array of technical obstacles, unpredictable weather conditions, and the sheer isolation of the wild all off of their own back, making it a true test of endurance. Due to the remote nature of the trail, riders must carry all necessary equipment and provisions for a large portion of the loop. This includes camping gear, food, water, spare parts, and tools for bike repairs. The self-supported nature of the race means that participants must rely on their resourcefulness and endurance to overcome any issues that may arise during the journey, all whilst against the clock. Completion times for the HT550 challenge can vary greatly, with the fastest riders finishing in around three to four days with roughly 10 hours sleep in total, while others may take over a week to complete the course. It is a true test of an individual's resilience, determination, and love for adventure, attracting riders from around the world who are seeking a unique and formidable cycling experience in the breathtaking Scottish Highlands.
Matthew Fairbrother, a professional enduro mountain bike racer by trade, decided to tackle the HT550 challenge, drawn to the allure of conquering this rugged trail within 4 days, to discover where his limits may lie. As an experienced rider who has taken on monumental endurance feats in the past - such as cycling between each round of the EDR
and then competing in them - Matthew has a deep appreciation for the feelings experienced when he’s pushing his boundaries, and the HT550 would be no exception. His preparation and training for this challenge was purposefully limited. This was an attempt to find his actual baseline limits and pull on the lessons learned from previous challenges. Unable to take part in the official HT550 challenge due to racing commitments, Matthew took this on a little earlier, with no other riders alongside him. Day 1 Of The Challenge:
Through relentless pedalling and determination Matt covered roughly 250 KM in 17 hours. From the starting point in Tyndrum to what was a deserted part of the trail near the town of Strathpeffer, Matt was on a similar pace to the winner of the challenge the year before. Stocking up on Haribos, Lucozade, and chips in Fort Augustus (Matt’s first pit-stop) kept him spinning through the night until he found a spot to rest. Matt put aside 4 hours for sleep, but only managed to get 30 minutes of rest in his emergency bivvy as he got caught in some bad weather, leaving him cold and wet overnight. Despite that, the numbers suggested that things were looking promising as Matt progressed into day 2. Day 2 Of The Challenge:
After being caught in torrential rain and howling wind, Matt and his kit had now been wet for around 6 hours. Signs of trench foot had begun to set in and he was losing feeling in both feet, as well as experiencing sharp pain whenever he put weight through either foot. Fuelled by Haribos and covered in talcum powder, Matt pushed on…
After taking refuge in an unused old phone box, Matt used this opportunity to warm up and stay out of the battery of weather that had been taking its toll on him all morning. This short-lived respite could only comfort him for so long before he had to get back on the pedals to maintain his pace. Matt was now making haste toward the northern portion of the HT550 loop, often referred to as one of the harder sections of the journey due to its sheer remoteness, lack of restock points, and the unforgiving amount of hike-a-bike through bog-stricken trail. After conquering the majority of the northern portion of the loop, night began to close in. Matt’s next task was to cycle the north-western portion of the loop, from Kylesku to Lochinver, under the cover of night. This stint totalled only 40 km but started off with a 500m climb followed by mellow undulating B-roads. An already exhausted Matt found the ease of this section almost cost him his whole attempt, as he fell asleep on the bike numerous times only to be woken up by extremely near misses. On two occasions a deer jumped out at him, where all he could do was hope for the best as he had nothing left in the tank to try and avoid the collision. It was at this point that Matt decided enough was enough and set-up ‘camp’ for a few hours, where he would try and get some rest in anticipation of meeting up with his support team at Lochinver in the early morning of day 3. Days 3 and 4, The Final Push:
After meeting up with the Deviate team at 6am in Lochinver, the decision was made to provide Matt with a cooked meal, meaning his attempt was no longer unsupported. Albeit a difficult one, this decision was made collectively as a means to make sure Matt didn’t put himself at serious risk, as he had been struggling to keep any food down over the last 12 hours. Matt being Matt, he wanted to keep pushing on. His next refuel spot was at a large grocery store in Ullapool, roughly 100KM further into the HT550, collating roughly 450M of climbing through this section, passing the shores of Loch Borralan, Oykel Bridge, and Loch Achall along the way. Upon arrival in Ullapool at around 3PM Matt restocked and prepared for the next leg of the route, which totalled around 65KM and 1200M of climbing…The Unforeseen Health Concerns:
Following yet another torturous day of hike-a-bike and pedalling, Matt had another brutal section of trail to overcome going into the night of day 3. The passes he was required to traverse were renowned for a high volume of mountain rescue callouts due to their sheer remoteness and unpredictable conditions. Matt was left in a dilemma, wait it out till morning? Or continue on into the night to keep up pace. Matt chose the latter. Soldiering on, he made it past the thigh deep river crossing and stood face to face with what later became his nemesis - the section of trail that traverses the shoulders of Beinn Dearg Mhòr and Beinn a' Chàisgein Mòr. As night fell, so did the temperature and with this, came winter-like conditions coupled with relentless rain - so much so, the ‘trail’ looked more like a flowing river. It was here, in the middle of some of the most remote landscapes the UK has to offer, where Matt's journey took an unexpected turn for the worst. He was suffering from trench foot, sleep deprivation, near hypothermia, intermittent nosebleeds, and a partially torn achilles bursa. Amidst the developing health concerns, night had truly drawn in. His GPS tracking began having issues, his radio had accidentally been turned off and he had no shelter nearby. After finally managing to get his GPS to partially function Matt contacted Josh - a member of his support team - to tell him he was near giving up. Josh informed Matt there was a bothy around 6 km ahead of his position and to take shelter there until the morning. Matt then pushed on until he found the Carnmore bothy. Wet through, cold and exhausted following the brutal weather conditions that ensued, it turned out to be an exceptionally difficult night. By morning his GPS had completely failed and after having no comms with Matt for 4 hours, his emergency support team found his whereabouts and made sure he was in a stable condition. Matt, recognising the importance of prioritising his well-being, made the difficult decision to withdraw from the HT550 challenge, seeking immediate medical attention and support.A Lesson in Resilience and Self-Care:
Matthew's experience serves as a poignant reminder that even the most tenacious endurance athletes must acknowledge their limitations and prioritise their health. In the face of immense challenges, recognising when to pause and seek assistance was a difficult but necessary decision. Whilst the aim was to try and finish the route, the challenge was as much about discovering where his limits lay and vitally, what this means when tackling future challenges.
Matthew Fairbrother's journey through the HT550 challenge was a testament to his courage and determination. While he may not have reached the finish line, his choice to prioritise his health served as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-care in the pursuit of ambitious goals. The HT550 challenge continues to attract adventurers seeking to conquer its relentless path, reminding us that sometimes the greatest victories lie in knowing when to step back and re-evaluate our own limits. Matthew's story serves as an inspiration to all, encouraging us to push ourselves further in the pursuit of new experiences. He may have found his limit on this occasion, but the lessons learned serve to help him redefine those limits.
|Was it young naivety or genuine bad luck with the weather? Either way the HT550 brought me to my limits and broke me. Despite that, it's proved to contribute the most to my skillset and the never ending urge to push myself beyond my perceived capabilities… Until my next challenge
- Matthew Fairbrother