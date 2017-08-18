Under The Lights: Pumptrack Challenge Photo Epic - Crankworx Whistler 2017









With a slightly different format than normaly seen in a pumptrack event, there were bound to be a few surprises through the night. Add to that the handful of elite level BMX racers who decided to crash the party and you might as well just throw the whole script out the window. Similar to the track used last year in Whistler, this pumptrack is more of a straight line drag strip rather than the twisting and turning versions often seen in town parks and backyards around the world. It was all about straight-line speed and getting out of the gate quickly, two criteria that definitely played into the favor of anyone with a BMX background.



A lot of the favorites went out early with the likes of Tomas Slavic, Anneke Beerten, and Les Gets winner Channey Guennet, all out of contention before the real fight even got started. Newcomers, Bodi Turner and Micheal Bias turned a few heads as they dispatched all who challenged them en route to the semi-finals, where they would meet up with the usual pumptrack heavyweights, Adrien Loron and Mitch Ropelato. On the women's side it was always going to be a battle between Jill Kintner and Caroline Buchanan, and once again they did not disappoint. Two incredibly close heats of racing would see Caroline Buchanan take the win by the narrowest of margins over Kintner and with it the overall Crankworx pumptrack title. Jill still has much to play for, however, and has a firm lead in defending her overall Queen of Crankworx title.



Back to the men's action, where we saw the two BMX racers upset a few more competitors in the final four as Michael Bias defeated Adrien Loron for 3rd and Bodi Turner went all the way to the top step after disposing of Mitch Ropelato in the final. It was still good enough of a result for Adrien Loron to take home his third consecutive Crankworx pumptrack title, as well as pad his lead as the King of Crankworx.





No cheating. A pneumatic gate and chainless bikes meant no one could jump the gun or sneak in a pedal stroke.





With the light fading fast, the best pumpers on the planet lay down their final practice runs.





Mitch was on fire all night.





Jill Kintner pumps down the Whistler drag strip.





Eliot Jackson had a very long day. Pumptrack qualifying followed by Dual Slalom practice in the morning, Whip-Off Worlds and DH practice in the afternoon, followed by Pumptrack finals in the evening. For racers attempting multiple events at Crankworx, the schedule is a marathon.





Bias already showing he was not to be messed warming up alongside Strait.





Channel Guennet won in Les Gets but would be sent packing in Whistler after the round of 16 by Bodi Turner.





Warning shots were fired in the round of 16 when Turner took down the two-time pumptrack winner...





Timing is everything.





BMX racer Michael Bias taking names as he worked his way through the brackets.





Tomas Lemoine had some fiery pace out on track, but was evicted all too early by Michael Bias.





Last of the light fading out before the floodlights come into play.





Lemoine says fair's fair to Bias.





It's a course marker.





Kyle Strait hammering down to the beam to knock out Thomas Zula.





Kyle Strait made it to the round of 8 where he would face Mitch Ropelato.





Jonna Johnsen looked rapid on track, but what can you do when you get drawn against Jill Kinter in the round of 8?





Barry Nobles taking down Joey Foresta early on.







Tomas Slavic was eliminated early by Dakotah Norton.





Duck-face Dakota, ferda girls.





Martin Soderstrom ready to go racing.





Soderstrom drops in against eventual winner Bodi Turner.





Bike buddies, Strait and Ropolato drew each other for a grudge match in the round of 8 and the bigger man (physically) lost out.





The night the BMXers came to town and started upsetting a few MTB folks...





Jordy Scott heads straight into the semis, taking out Danielle Beecroft.





Jill Kintner would come close but just couldn't match the speed of Buchanan.





Pushing hard to the end, Caroline Buchanan would take the win and the overall title.





Bias dispatching of Soderstrom.





Adrien Loron was pushed back to 4th after the BMX'ers stole the show, but still took home the overall title.





Ropo took out Loron to finally put himself back in a pumptrack contest finals after a little time away.





Event favorite Mitch Ropelato headed to the finals.





Jill Kintner made quick work of her rivals en route to the final against Caroline Buchanan.





A massive crowd came out to watch the drag are under the lights.





Anneke Beerten still has a nagging shoulder injury and would be eliminated in the round of 8 by Caroline Buchanan.







Brit, Joey Gough, had the MTB ride of her life under the floodlights, beating





Loron and Bias looking for that concellation bronze and the last step of the podium.





Jill and Mitch doing their best to keep the nerves to a minimum before their last rides of the night.





Mitch Ropelato heads into the man-made sunset.





Barry Nobles watches on as his fiance, Caroline Buchanan, races Jill Kintner in the final heat. The winner of which would go on to take the overall title.





Go time for the pumptrack behemoths, Kinter and Buchann.





Buchanan managed to edge away right out of the gate and held onto it all the way down to the line.





Buchanan is an absolute powerhouse and tonight she was simply unstoppable.





Game over and the night was Buchnan's





The BMX bandits, Bias and Turner go head to head in the semis.





The wait to drop one last time...





Ropelato and Turner out of the gates and with nothing separate them.





After a drag race to the bottom against Bodi Turner, Mitch Ropelato tries to see his time through all the dust





A sharp shot of pure happiness for Turner, taking the win in his first ever MTB event.





Job done for the 22-year-old Aussie new-comer on bigger wheels.





Even with a disappointing 4th place, Adrien Loron leaves Whistler with the series title.





Jill Kintner going it for the next generation.





BMX racer Bodi Turner come away with the upset and big win in his first ever MTB competition.





Fist bump for the fastest woman of the night and of course the 2017 pumptrack series.





Caroline Buchanan and Bodi Turner take top honors in Whistler.





Night of the little wheelers... Buchan celebrates alongside the BMX teammate she brought along for a crack at MTB.




