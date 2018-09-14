Understanding Fear in Mountain Biking

I always looked up to other riders and learned a lot from them, this has helped me the most to know when to push the limits with gnarly lines and when to chill and relax. For some reason, massive jumps really scare me and it takes a lot of time to build up enough courage to send it. My nerves kick into gear and a lot of doubts enter my head. Over time I have learnt to just trust my ability to land everything I try perfectly and back the fact that I can ride a bike okay!

— Troy Brosnan