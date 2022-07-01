Understanding the UCI's New Policies for Transgender Athletes

The UCI Press Release Section Relating to Transgender Athletes:



In March 2020, the UCI published rules governing the participation of transgender athletes in events on the UCI International Calendar in the category corresponding to their new gender identity. Although these rules are stricter and more restrictive than those published by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2015, the UCI has begun consideration on their adjustment following the publication of new scientific studies in 2020 and 2021. The principle of eligibility of transgender athletes (in particular female athletes, ie those who have made a transition from male to female) is based on the reversibility under low blood testosterone (the level commonly observed in “born female” athletes) of the physiological abilities that determine sports performance, and on the time needed to achieve this reversibility.



The latest scientific publications clearly demonstrate that the return of markers of endurance capacity to “female level” occurs within six to eight months under low blood testosterone, while the awaited adaptations in muscle mass and muscle strength/power take much longer (two years minimum according to a recent study). Given the important role played by muscle strength and power in cycling performance, the UCI has decided to increase the transition period on low testosterone from 12 to 24 months. In addition, the UCI has decided to lower the maximum permitted plasma testosterone level (currently 5 nmol/L) to 2.5 nmol/L. This value corresponds to the maximum testosterone level found in 99.99% of the female population.



This adjustment of the UCI’s eligibility rules is based on the state of scientific knowledge published to date in this area and is intended to promote the integration of transgender athletes into competitive sport, while maintaining fairness, equal opportunities and the safety of competitions. The new rules will come into force on 1st July. They may change in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.



Moreover, the UCI envisages discussions with other International Federations about the possibility of supporting a research programme whose objective would be to study the evolution of the physical performance of highly trained athletes under transitional hormone treatment.

On fairness & balance

Overall, I feel that the decision made by the UCI to change their transgender inclusion policy is a positive one. By extending the required period before trans women can compete and reducing the testosterone limit the rules are indicative of the ever evolving understanding of trans people and our place in the sporting world. An extra year is a relatively insignificant amount of time in a transition, a process that often takes many years. In addition, most trans women with successfully blocked testosterone would still fall well below the 2.5 nmol/L limit (most trans women sitting at around 0.5 nmol/L).



Transgender inclusion in sports is a complex discussion and decisions need to consider the experiences of all involved with a focus on evidence rather than opinion. Many people are concerned about the perceived threat to women’s sports than transgender women present. However, with rules in place like that of the UCI, governing bodies can ensure that trans women have successfully undergone a medical transition to reduce any advantage that may be present from male puberty while still ensuring fair and accessible competition. I feel that tightening restrictions on trans athletes is appropriate as long as those decisions are made from an educated perspective without influence from existing biases that potentially unjustly ban trans women from competition. — Kate Weatherly

Kate Weatherly says the UCI's policy update is a positive one. Photo: Andy Vathis

What does the research say right now?

The broader context of trans athletes in women's sports

