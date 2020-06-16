Únic Launches More Wallet Friendly Essential Range of Customised Clothing

Press Release: Únic
Cedric Gracia and the Únic crew have updated their unicwear.com
website to feature 2 lines of customisable mountain bike clothing. Essential and Signature aren't just new lines in the Únic range, but a new way to help you pick, choose and design the kit that suits you best.
Únic (pronounced unique) meaning unique in Catalan language, is an Andorra based brand, co-founded by Cedric Gracia.
Essential Series kit is made to the same high standards as our Signature range and is manufactured inhouse at our facilities in Europe. After perfecting and streamlining the design, we're able to offer hand-made Essential riding kit at affordable prices. The Únic Essential Series offers a comfortable, tailored cut, high-performance and breathable materials, and great looks, in an easy to customise and affordable package.
Customers can choose either long or short sleeve Essential jerseys, and Essential shorts feature the same micro-adjust waist and secure zip pockets as the flagship Signature range. There are 5 Essential templates in total, and each is available to customise online through our powerful real-time editor. Choose from 30 jersey colours, add your name and even your country flag all for one great price.
Riders wanting more features and an even wider range of custom choices will want to try the Únic Signature Series. Signature clothing is manufactured with our tried and tested tailored cut for a comfortable and flexible fit. Signature Series Jerseys benefit from a sewn-in micro-fibre glasses/goggle wipe, and discretely hidden seam zip pocket perfect for a little cash or your lift pass. In addition to long and short sleeve options, Signature jerseys come in a choice of ÚniPro or Mesh materials.
For the other half or your Signature Series kit, design either trousers or shorts, both featuring 2 x zip pockets, hidden neoprene phone pocket, micro-adjust ratchet waist, and non-slip silicone wait bands. On top of colour choices, adding your name and a country flag, our real-time online editor also allows riders to attach logos to Signature kit, and even personalise their kit with a customisable 'Designed By' label.
Únic Essential and Signature clothing are online now, and our customisation tool has been updated to allow you to create the kit that you want today. Essential Jersey Features
Casual and comfortable round collar design.
High-performance, fast-wicking material.
Breathable and cool to the touch.
30 colour choices to choose from.
Add your name and country flag.
Available as a short sleeve or long sleeve jersey.
Made in the EUEssential Shorts Features
2 x secure-zip pockets.
Ratchet waist adjustment.
Designed for comfort and fit.
Wear with or without kneepads.
Non-slip Silicone waistbands.
Available as shorts only.
Made in the EU.Signature Jersey Features
Tailored cut for fit and comfort.
Choices of ÚniPro or Mesh materials.
Perforated underarm panel for airflow.
Hidden in-seam zip pocket.
Integrated microfibre glasses/goggles wipe/
Customise with your own name, country flag, logos, and more.
30 colours to choose from.
Made in the EU.Signature Short/Trousers Features
Available as shorts or trousers.
2 x secure-zip pockets.
Internal neoprene smartphone pocket to keep your tech safe and dry.
Micro-adjust waist ratchet.
Non-slip Silicone waistbands.
Wear with or without kneepads.
Made in the EU.Pricing
Essential Kit price: €113 (outside EU), €138.99 (EU)
Signature Kit price: €160.98€ (outside EU), €198.01 (EU) (+€10 for trousers)
Visit unicwear.com
now to see the ranges for yourself and don't forget to play around with the design options in our online editor.
