Únic Unveils Custom Kit Range for Younger Riders

PRESS RELEASE: Únic
Based in Andorra, we get to see a lot of young riders ripping up the bike park, and seeing just how hard they shred we knew it wasn't going to be long before we offered a dedicated Junior range of custom clothing.
This isn't your usual custom riding wear though. Instead of a few basic options and limited colour choices, Únic's Junior range boasts a full selection of colours and designs created by the same team behind our adult range. Our junior range is every bit as technical, comfortable, and feature-packed as our adult riding kit, and best of all it's fully customisable so young riders can design the kit they've always wanted.
Using our online editor, little riders can design a kit that looks like yours, their riding hero, or a favourite character. With tons of race-inspired designs to choose from and a full palette of colours to pick the only limitation is imagination.
Because quality riding kit isn't just about looking good, we've also taken the time to tailor the fit for the perfect balance of comfort and mobility.Únic Junior Kit Features:
Designed for comfort and mobility.
Cool, lightweight and fast drying.
Ratchet waist adjustment.
Zipped pockets.
Fully customisable.
Made to order in the EU.
For riders 120cm+.
Price: 96.75 euro per kit.
The Únic Junior range brings the fun of customisation to little riders, with features that mum and dad will appreciate.
For more details visit www.unicwear.com
1 Comment
Post a Comment