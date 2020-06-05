Únic Unveils Custom Kit Range for Younger Riders

Jun 4, 2020
by unic-mtb  

PRESS RELEASE: Únic

Based in Andorra, we get to see a lot of young riders ripping up the bike park, and seeing just how hard they shred we knew it wasn't going to be long before we offered a dedicated Junior range of custom clothing.

This isn't your usual custom riding wear though. Instead of a few basic options and limited colour choices, Únic's Junior range boasts a full selection of colours and designs created by the same team behind our adult range. Our junior range is every bit as technical, comfortable, and feature-packed as our adult riding kit, and best of all it's fully customisable so young riders can design the kit they've always wanted.


Using our online editor, little riders can design a kit that looks like yours, their riding hero, or a favourite character. With tons of race-inspired designs to choose from and a full palette of colours to pick the only limitation is imagination.

Because quality riding kit isn't just about looking good, we've also taken the time to tailor the fit for the perfect balance of comfort and mobility.



Únic Junior Kit Features:

Designed for comfort and mobility.
Cool, lightweight and fast drying.
Ratchet waist adjustment.
Zipped pockets.
Fully customisable.
Made to order in the EU.
For riders 120cm+.
Price: 96.75 euro per kit.

The Únic Junior range brings the fun of customisation to little riders, with features that mum and dad will appreciate.




For more details visit www.unicwear.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Unic


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ard Rock Cancelled]
129180 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
93032 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
69210 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
55806 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
46473 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
43070 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
41199 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
35711 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That kid’s bike looks better than his kit

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010305
Mobile Version of Website