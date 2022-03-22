Unior - Sinter Factory Racing Announces 2022 Team, Now Including BMX & MTB Freestyle Athletes

PRESS RELEASE: Unior – Sinter Factory Racing

After a decade of racing at the highest levels of downhill and cross-country, a new era for Slovenian team Unior – Sinter Factory Racing begins. Familiar faces Tanja Žakelj, Jure Žabjek & Žak Gomilšček have new teammates – Jaka Remec & Boris Režabek, which means the team is also entering the world of BMX & MTB freestyle.

Tanja Žakelj

Jure Žabjek

Žak Gomilšček

Jaka Remec

Boris Režabek

Unior

Sinter

City of Ljubljana

BleedKit.com

Bikehanic

Kolektor & Liquishot

Nutrispoint

Fox, Maxima Racing Oils, Royal Racing, 7iDP, Schwalbe, CushCore, Crankbrothers, Lizard Skins, fi’zi:k & Racing Armor Designs.