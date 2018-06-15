Unior 11/12x Speed One-Piece Cassette Wrench - Review





Chain whips; those annoying, flappy, dirt-attracting greasy things that you dig out from the bottom of your toolbox every few months for a rare cassette removal. When used correctly they do their job, but can also result in faff and knuckle banging to amateurs.



This one-piece Cassette Wrench from Unior does away with all that, offering a solid solution that even I couldn't mess up. The 35cm long tool is for workshop or toolbox use, fits any 11x / 12x speed cassettes, and costs $43.99.







Cassette Wrench Details

• Fits all 11x and SRAM 12x cassettes

• Black/Blue, Red/Black in North America

• Lifetime Warranty

• 340 grams

• Made in Europe

• $43.99

• uniorusa.com

Three pins on either side of the cassette wrench lock fast on to one of the smaller sprockets. Three pins on either side of the cassette wrench lock fast on to one of the smaller sprockets.

At 340 grams and 35cm long, the wrench is for workshop or 'big toolbox' applications. At 340 grams and 35cm long, the wrench is for workshop or 'big toolbox' applications.



Performance

Pinkbike's Take:

Unior's Cassette Wrench does away with any chain whip-related faff, and outdoes the modern 'plier-type' tools from other brands. — Paul Aston

Well, this could possibly be the shortest 'Performance' conclusion to grace the pages of Pinkbike. The wrench is almost too simple - you put it on the cassette teeth corresponding to the 11x or 12x speed side, and well, that's it. It connects easily and there is zero chance of slip like there is with a traditional chain whip. The 35cm long tool has a comfortable, rubberized handle and provides all the leverage and grip you could ever need. At 340 grams, it is definitely a workshop tool (and has a hole for hanging on a tool board), but when was the last time you changed a cassette on the trail?The only downside is that it is only 11x or 12x speed compatible, but for myself and the many PB readers who are already on 11- or 12-speed drivetrains that's not much of an issue. The wrench did also work with SRAM EX1 (eMTB 8-speed) and SRAM X01DH (7-speed) cassettes. That said, some chain whips face the same issue and are only compatible with a couple of varying chain widths and cassette spacing.