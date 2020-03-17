Unior Devinci Factory Racing Announces New Partnership with Fox Suspension

PRESS RELEASE: Unior Devinci Factory Racing

Unior Bike Tools and Cycles Devinci are once again joining forces in 2020. This year’s edition of the Unior Devinci Factory Racing program is undergoing a lot of important changes that some of you racing fans may already have noticed.



We recently announced the signing of Irish Enduro sensation Greg Callaghan, and the promising young BC downhill racer Patrick Laffey. We are now happy to confirm that we will continue with a few familiar faces this year. First, Keegan Wright, who will primarily focus on the Enduro World Series and the Crankworx Series, and Dakotah Norton and Jure Zabjek are back and will both be setting their sights on the UCI DH World Cup. Tanja Zakelj will again be our sole representative in XCO. In 2020 she’s got her eyes on the Tokyo Olympics and the UCI XCO World Cups. Finally, another Canuck is joining our squad this year. Georgia Astle from Whistler BC is stepping up from Devinci’s ambassador program as a co-factory athlete. In 2020 she’ll be attending all of the Crankworx events and adding select EWS and DH World Cups to her calendar.





2020 UDFR DH & ENDURO ROSTER

Dakotah Norton // Downhill Patrick Laffey // Downhill Jure Zabjek // Downhill

Greg Callaghan // Enduro Keegan Wright // Enduro Georgia Astle // Enduro

“I'm super excited about joining the UDFR crew for 2020. Straight away, I've felt at home, from getting on the bike to meeting the staff, everything has been a great fit. Straight away, I felt comfortable on the Spartan, it's just such a fun bike to ride, I've been more excited about my riding this winter than I have been in a long time. With all the staff, it's a fun and motivating environment to be in and that has given me fresh motivation this offseason to come into 2020 swinging for those top steps! I can't wait to get the race season started!“ — Greg Callaghan

A successful mountain bike race team is always backed by great partners, and 2020 is no exception. We are ecstatic to officially announce that we are entering a new partnership with Fox Suspension and Race Face Components. Fox Suspension will become the team’s official sponsor for forks, shocks and dropper posts. While the team has already been on Race Face wheels and cockpits for many years, the team will now also use their cranksets. Other new sponsors include Rapid Racer Products with their innovative bolt-on mudguards, Clif Bar, EC3D Compression with their cutting-edge compression and recovery gear, Royal Racing clothing and 7iDP protection gear for Keegan Wright and Greg Callaghan. Alpinestars remains the official clothing and protection gear sponsor for the DH athletes. Again, we will rely on the generous support of long-time partners including Maxxis, Visit Ljubljana, HT, Maxima Racing Oils, SDG, Lizard Skins, Cush Core, E13, Back Country Research, GoPro, Thule Canada, FSA, Sapim, Sinter Brakes, Kinetic and SKS.



“Fox (and myself!) are extremely excited to be working with the Unior Devinci team this year. It’s going to be an interesting mix of riders I’ve worked with for years, riders I know from the past but haven’t worked with recently, and some completely new to Fox riders as well. We’re coming into 2020 with some incredible product and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together!“ — Jordi Cortes, Fox Race Technician

"I started my World Cup racing career on Fox Suspension and achieved some really awesome results with them. I am excited to be back on board to see what we can achieve together with more wisdom and experience in 2020." — Dakotah Norton

This year, our DH athletes will once again ride onboard Devinci’s downhill flagship bike, the Wilson 29. With its race-oriented geometry, we believe it’s the right tool for the job and now paired with Fox suspensions, we are 100% confident with our new set-up. Our Enduro racers will be on the Spartan 29 Carbon most of the year, they will both have unique colorways to match their unique personalities. Finally, our talented crew of mechanics will again rely on the trusty Unior tools to meticulously take care of all our athletes’ bikes.



It goes without saying that the whole team follows the news and the racing calendar closely. Like all fans, we can't wait to see what 2020 has in store for us. Until then… Stay safe!