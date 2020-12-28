Devinci Parts Ways With Unior Tools Team as Frame Sponsor After 3 Years

The Unior Tools team, which has been racing on Devinci bikes in downhill, enduro and cross country, has today announced it is parting ways with its frame sponsor after 3 years.
The team found instant success with the Canadian brand as Dakotah Norton earned a podium at the first World Cup downhill race with Devinci in Losinj
. Further success later came from Jure Zabjek in downhill, Damien Oton in enduro
and Tanja Zakelj in cross country. Norton was able to bring the partnership to a close the way it started with another podium in Lousa's first race
this year.
The team and its riders also worked on developing and prototyping a number of bikes for Devinci including the experimental High Pivot Wilson. You can read more about that process, here
.
|After three successful years, we are announcing today that Cycles Devinci and Unior Bike Tools will be parting ways starting in 2021. The last three seasons have brought us unforgettable memories. From Dakotah Norton’s first World Cup DH podium to Keegan Wright’s performances at Crankworx, from Jure Zabjek’s and Tanja Zakelj’s top-10 World Cup & World Champs results, to Damien Oton’s impressive win at Megavalanche, we are proud of our accomplishments under the Unior Devinci Factory Racing banner since 2018.
Unior Bike Tools and Cycles Devinci will still be on the racing scene in 2021, and are both looking forward to announcing their respective plans in the new year.
As 2020 draws to a close, we look back on all the good times this great partnership has brought us.
We would like to thank all the athletes, staff and sponsors who made this amazing journey possible. Thank you! See you at the races… and the after-parties!—Unior Tools
It sounds like the Unior Team will be continuing with a new frame sponsor in 2021 while Devinci will still be on the racing scene but in another guise. More follows
