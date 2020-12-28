Devinci Parts Ways With Unior Tools Team as Frame Sponsor After 3 Years

After three successful years, we are announcing today that Cycles Devinci and Unior Bike Tools will be parting ways starting in 2021. The last three seasons have brought us unforgettable memories. From Dakotah Norton’s first World Cup DH podium to Keegan Wright’s performances at Crankworx, from Jure Zabjek’s and Tanja Zakelj’s top-10 World Cup & World Champs results, to Damien Oton’s impressive win at Megavalanche, we are proud of our accomplishments under the Unior Devinci Factory Racing banner since 2018.



Unior Bike Tools and Cycles Devinci will still be on the racing scene in 2021, and are both looking forward to announcing their respective plans in the new year.



As 2020 draws to a close, we look back on all the good times this great partnership has brought us.



We would like to thank all the athletes, staff and sponsors who made this amazing journey possible. Thank you! See you at the races… and the after-parties! — Unior Tools