Devinci Parts Ways With Unior Tools Team as Frame Sponsor After 3 Years

Dec 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
After showning promise last year as a privateer Dakotah Norton lived up to the hype and put his factory ride onto the podium at the opening round of 2018.

The Unior Tools team, which has been racing on Devinci bikes in downhill, enduro and cross country, has today announced it is parting ways with its frame sponsor after 3 years.

The team found instant success with the Canadian brand as Dakotah Norton earned a podium at the first World Cup downhill race with Devinci in Losinj. Further success later came from Jure Zabjek in downhill, Damien Oton in enduro and Tanja Zakelj in cross country. Norton was able to bring the partnership to a close the way it started with another podium in Lousa's first race this year.

The team and its riders also worked on developing and prototyping a number of bikes for Devinci including the experimental High Pivot Wilson. You can read more about that process, here.

Jure Zabjek finding his stride on this steep course.
The always consistent Damien Oton would hold on to 3rd on day two.

bigquotesAfter three successful years, we are announcing today that Cycles Devinci and Unior Bike Tools will be parting ways starting in 2021. The last three seasons have brought us unforgettable memories. From Dakotah Norton’s first World Cup DH podium to Keegan Wright’s performances at Crankworx, from Jure Zabjek’s and Tanja Zakelj’s top-10 World Cup & World Champs results, to Damien Oton’s impressive win at Megavalanche, we are proud of our accomplishments under the Unior Devinci Factory Racing banner since 2018.

Unior Bike Tools and Cycles Devinci will still be on the racing scene in 2021, and are both looking forward to announcing their respective plans in the new year.

As 2020 draws to a close, we look back on all the good times this great partnership has brought us.

We would like to thank all the athletes, staff and sponsors who made this amazing journey possible. Thank you! See you at the races… and the after-parties!Unior Tools

Dakotah Norton went for style own the final jump after crashing further up the track.

It sounds like the Unior Team will be continuing with a new frame sponsor in 2021 while Devinci will still be on the racing scene but in another guise. More follows

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Devinci Unior


12 Comments

  • 7 1
 I hope this means Devinci is restarting their factory racing team that they closed down in the wake of Steve's death. #longlivechainsaw
  • 6 0
 Devinci is going to sponsor the huffy team with Emily batty, loris vergier etc. It make sense.
  • 1 0
 Ahhh that was funny...
  • 1 0
 Vergier ??? Not at all cause in last Syndicate video Jordie from Fox told then that’s last time working with Frenchman !! Devinci ride Fox since last year ...

For Vergier, Trek looking good for.
  • 1 0
 @Burn21: no rst x huffy x decinci
  • 2 0
 My guess is if Unior is looking for a frame sponsor and #hartattack is moving teams, we might see Cube become the Unior frame sponsor. The post specifically implies Unior will be switching frames.
  • 2 0
 An incomplete list of synonyms for "part ways"
-split
-take a different path
-separate
-no longer hold hands
-don't hate each other, but won't kiss anymore
-hate each other, and will only kiss if Wyn Masters is getting everyone drunk
-won't be working together in 2021
-divorce
-moving on

By all means, let's keep this list going. Maybe we can get the editors to part ways with the headline "parts ways"
  • 1 0
 -doesn't work out, let's just be friends
  • 3 0
 Damn, that rocky section in the first photo looks fun!
  • 1 0
 2021: Devinci Cycles joins forces with American tool icons Craftsman for UCI World Cup downhill.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



