United States Announces Olympic Team for Paris 2024

Haley Batten, Savilia Blunk, Riley Amos and Christopher Blevins will officially be racing in Paris on July 28 and July 29 at the 2024 Olympic Games. The United States is ranked fifth for men and third for women in the Nation Ranking and therefore qualified the maximum of two athletes in each race.
Blunk and Amos will be racing in the Olympics for the first time while Batten and Blevins will be returning for the second time after competing at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo. In the first three XC World Cups of the season, this group rode to six Elite Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) podiums, five Elite Short Track (XCC) podiums, and a perfect season in the U23 Men’s races
The criteria for selection for each country is different and you can see the selection criteria for the United States here
. On the women's side, it was quite certain that Batten and Blunk would get to represent the United States at the Olympics after finishing getting two podiums apiece in Brazil. Riley Amos also met the selection criteria by winning the first two U23 World Cups in Brazil in the absence of any Elite male riders getting two podiums during the qualifying period. With his win in Mairipora, Christopher Blevins was nominated to the 2024 Olympic Games Team in accordance with USA Cycling’s Discretionary Athlete Selection Procedures.
|My Olympic pursuit has been an amazing journey. Through injury, personal growth, and relentless hard work, I am proud to earn my spot to represent Team USA in Paris. Throughout my youth, I have dreamed of becoming an Olympic athlete and to earn a medal for the USA. I am honored to have this opportunity and I am fully focused on preparing at my best.—Haley Batten (Park City, Utah; Specialized Factory Racing)
|Competing at the Olympics is something I’ve dreamed about ever since my first race in the NorCal NICA league. When I was 15, this dream felt almost inconceivable. I knew it would take a lot of hard work, but what was even harder to find in the process was team support, resources, and funding to
get myself to the biggest stage. It was never a clear path, but I was relentlessly committed and never gave up. Now looking back, I realize this WAS the path all along - never giving up on my dreams. I’m so proud to have reached this moment and am super excited to represent the USA in Paris!—Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Decathlon-Ford Racing Team)
|The magnitude of the Olympics is one of the most special things to experience as an athlete. Being a part of Team USA is a celebration that extends beyond yourself, and there's a whole team giving their best in the sport we love. I was proud to make it to Tokyo in 2021, and maybe even more so to make my second Olympic games, with the opportunity to give it everything for a medal on July 29th in Paris. The sport of Mountain Biking is growing at an exciting rate in the States, and I know this Games will be another step in that direction.—Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)
|I really don’t think it has sunk in yet that I will be representing my country in Paris this summer. I think when I get to feel that atmosphere and really experience it all for the first time it’s all going to sink in. I am not really putting much pressure on the performance, but instead taking in this incredible opportunity and moment at the biggest mountain bike race in the world to celebrate how far we have come in the last few years and to learn all I can for the 2028 games. I’m proud to continue the legacy of Mountain Bike Olympians from Durango, Colorado, as I would not be who I am without my special little community at home.—Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)
|The 2024 USA Mountain Bike Olympic Team is one to watch with medal potential in both the Women’s and Men’s event. The United States has steadily been regaining prominence since Tokyo and we are excited to show the world what we are capable of. Each one of our four mountain bike Olympians in 2024 continue to impress us and we know they will represent our nation well.—Alec Pasqualina – USA Cycling’s Director of Mountain Bike
