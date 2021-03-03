FDA Approves Device That May Help Prevent Traumatic Brain Injuries by Clamping Blood Vessels in the Neck

Mar 3, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

The US Food and Drug Administration approved a device last week that may help prevent traumatic brain injuries in athletes by clamping down on blood vessels in the neck.

Odd, right? But it might have real potential. By slightly restricting blood flow through the internal jugular veins, the device, called the Q-Collar, increases blood volume in the skull, thereby limiting movement of the brain inside of the skull, which experts believe is what generally causes traumatic brain injuries.

As new research on brain injuries continues to emerge, experts have increasingly focused on ways to minimize the damage from repeated subconcussive impacts, which have been indicted for likely causing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the degenerative brain disease that has notoriously affected football players and that results from cumulative damage over time.

To assess the safety and effectiveness of the Q-Collar, the FDA ran a series of studies, including a prospective, longitudinal on 284 high school American football players that used pre- and post-season MRI scans and accelerometer data to track structural changes in the subjects’ brains that occurred throughout a season of play. The changes found affected deep white matter regions of the brain related to electrical signal transmission and were associated with repeated head impacts.

Significant changes were found in the brains of 73% of the no-collar group, while 77% of the Q-Collar group did not exhibit any significant changes.

Another study looked at female soccer players and had similar findings: The no-collar group, in general, had significant white matter changes, while the Q-Collar group did not. The soccer study, however, included another MRI three months post-season, which found that the white mater changes had either resolved or partially resolved, leaving open the question of whether the Q-Collar helps prevent the cumulative damage that leads to CTE.


It’s important to note that the Q-Collar is in no way an adequate replacement for a helmet and other appropriate protective gear, but it is a cool piece of gear that seems promising and might (hopefully) have benefits in a real and very scary corner of the impact and action sports worlds.

The Q-Collar is already for sale in Canada and is pending approval in Europe and the UK. Information about availability in the US will be available soon at https://q30innovations.com/.

More information about the Q-Collar and its FDA approval is available in the FDA press release.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Mental Health


20 Comments

  • 14 0
 so this is basically a cock ring for your head?
  • 6 0
 Is a regular cock ring not also for your head?
  • 12 4
 73-77% experienced significant brain changes, at a high school level. It will be a bright day when they completely pull youth football.
  • 2 0
 73% without, 23% with. Still not great.
  • 1 0
 @fayton: I misread that a little. 73% is still a horrendous number. On the other hand 77% without is impressive. Im still not going to stand behind anyone who profits off children bashing their skulls together.
  • 2 0
 I wish this article would address the possibility that restricting blood to the brain might impair cognitive abilities?

I'm just not knowledgeable enough to know what the risks here are, but I feel like more than with ball sports, any risk that your reaction times are slowed down would be extremely dangerous for mountain biking and not worth the potential benefits. It could be that there is no risk, but I wish the article mentioned that.
  • 3 0
 This is neat. I bet it will cost a million pounds, but if it doesn't I'd definitely consider a minimally intrusive brain saver like this.
  • 2 0
 Looks like $250CAD - so around £150, but by the time it get over here it'll probably be £250.....
  • 1 0
 That is one expensive alice band (jokes). Definitely watching this space though.
  • 3 0
 "77% of the Q-Collar group did not exhibit any significant changes" (due to passing out in the parking lot)
  • 1 2
 Based on what is written here I’m not sure this really has a practical application for biking. This seams to be tested and effective for the repeated type of sub concussive blows that a player undergoes in something like a football game, not the type of isolated hard slams that a biker is likely to undergo if they crash.
  • 4 0
 That’s not what the data shows at all.
  • 1 0
 I agree with you. Interesting for football, martial arts, maybe soccer, but thankfully head trauma in biking is a rather rare.
  • 2 0
 The inventor must have been inspired by a certain ring that also restricts bloodflow in order to keep more blood in a head.
  • 3 0
 I will use an Electrical Tape.
  • 1 0
 All jokes aside about the Nerf cock ring, what age is rugby typically started at over in the UK, AUS, and other places?
  • 1 0
 It's taught in secondary school in the UK (or was when I was there), so 11-12. Rugby is significantly different to American Football in terms of head injuries though.
  • 1 0
 1 step closer to roller derby attire
  • 1 0
 Looks like something from Running Man!
  • 2 2
 By the way you can achieve the same effect for free by riding clenched.

Post a Comment



